Powered by RebelMouse
Viral Videos
Chava Lansky
May. 24, 2019 09:50PM EST

What to Watch: This Nostalgic New Ballet Film Is a Glamorous Look at Paris at Night

Brittany Cavaco in Until Midnight. Claire Morris, Courtesy Cavaco.

A white tulle dress, time travel, the Eiffel Tower at night... these elements come together in Until Midnight, a new dance film by Christopher Alexander of Zen Film Works. This eight-minute long vignette opens with Louise (played by Louise Schirmer), a former ballerina now living alone in old age. Through the delivery of a mysterious letter and a wristwatch from her past, she returns briefly to her youthful self, danced by former Washington Ballet dancer Brittany Cavaco. In a Cinderella-like twist, Louise has until midnight to find her beloved Jean Pierre (Sebastien Thill, former dancer with Paris Opera Ballet and Hamburg Ballet) for one last dance. According to Cavaco, all of the movement was improvised, created by herself and Alexander in each location.

Until Midnight is a nostalgic sojourn through some of Paris' most iconic locations, including the Louvre Pyramid and the Pont de Bir-Hakeim, which overlooks the Seine. "Getting to dance around Paris is one of my all time favorite memories," says Cavaco. But the romance of dancing on old city streets has its downsides. "Pointe shoes never mix well with cobble stone," she says. "It can make for a lot of tripping." You can watch the film in full below—if anything, it will make you dream of hopping on the next plane to Paris.


Related Articles Around the Web
Related Articles From Your Site
    brittany cavaco christopher alexander zen film works sebastien thill until midnight
    The Conversation
    Viral Videos

    James Whiteside's Unapologetic New Music Video is Custom-Made for Ballet Insiders

    Still via YouTube

    American Ballet Theatre principal James Whiteside is known for more than just his uber-charismatic presence on the ballet stage; He doubles as both the drag queen Ühu Betch and the pop star JbDubs. Whiteside's newest musical release, titled WTF, came out last week, and is for sure his most ballet-filled song to date. Both the lyrics and the choreography are jam-packed with bunhead references, from the Rose Adagio to Haglund's Heel to a framed portrait of George Balanchine. Not to mention the fact that he and his four backup dancers (Matthew Poppe, Douane Gosa, Maxfield Haynes and Gianni Goffredo) absolutely kill it in pointe shoes.

    Keep reading... Show less
    Viral Videos

    Hong Kong Ballet's 40th Anniversary Season Trailer Takes It to the Next Level

    Still Courtesy Design Army

    Hong Kong Ballet is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style. Today, the company released the new phase of its yearlong ad campaign, which includes the below film, a Wes Anderson-esque romp through the city fusing ballet with pop culture, filled with ferry boats, pom pom-wielding grannies and dim sum served in hot pink containers.

    Keep reading... Show less
    Ballet Stars

    #TBT: Natalia Makarova and Valery Panov in "The Sleeping Beauty" (1964)

    Valery Panov and Natalia Makarova in The Sleeping Beauty, via YouTube.

    The Soviet Union redefined standards in classical ballet in the 1960s, producing opulent story ballets and dancers with refined, yet daring technique. Dancers like Natalia Makarova and Valery Panov, who were among the leading performers with the Kirov Ballet (now the Mariinsky) at that time, were at the pinnacle of the art form. In this 1964 film of the Kirov's The Sleeping Beauty, Makarova and Panov dance together as Princess Florine and the Bluebird. Despite the nostalgic trappings of the soundstage dance film, their strength and intention in this pas de deux make for a timeless performance.

    Natalia Makarova as Princess Florine and Valery Panov as the Bluebird ('Sleeping Beauty' 1964) www.youtube.com

    Keep reading... Show less
    Ballet Stars

    Houston Ballet Soloist Tyler Donatelli on the Power of Teamwork in Swan Lake’s Famous Cygnets Dance

    Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet

    Like so many little girls, I grew up watching the "four little swans" dance. It always pops up on your YouTube feed if you're a dancer, so I saw lots of different versions. I figured I fit the type—I'm short and like to do petit allégro—so to do it was definitely on my wish list as a professional.

    Because everyone's coordination is different, I knew getting four girls to dance in such perfect unison would take a lot of rehearsal. Our ballet mistress, Louise Lester, had us practice the dance in chunks: First we'd walk through each section to synchronize our head movements and get our timing perfect, and then we'd run each part multiple times for stamina. We'd have hour-long rehearsals for a one-minute dance!

    Keep reading... Show less