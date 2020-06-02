International City School of Ballet student Julie Joyner at a previous Universal Ballet Competition.

Courtesy UBC

UBC Launches First Ever Virtual Competition Experience

Chava Lansky
Jun 02, 2020

In early April, in the midst of the dance world's shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Ballet Competition co-directors Lissette and David Lucas launched a series of virtual workshops and interactive master classes. "It was a way to keep dancers motivated on the weekends, and give them something to look forward to," says Lissette. The success of the workshops, combined with the video judging system that UBC has used since its inception, led the duo to a new idea: a virtual competition.

After weeks of planning, registration is now underway for the UBC Virtual Competition Experience, which will run from June 12–14. The competition is two-fold: Participants will submit videos to be played during the livestream and judged, and they will have the chance to participate in master classes via Zoom, and receive comments and corrections in real time. There are two levels for entry, intermediate and competitive, and soloists, duos and ensembles can compete in either the classical or contemporary category. Cash prizes, one-on-one master classes and gift certificates are available for finalists.

The competition's list of judges and master teachers include Francesca Hayward, Isabella Boylston, Desmond Richardson, Cesar Corrales, Tina LeBlanc, James Whiteside and more. "All of the companies are laid off at this point, so it gave us a chance to work with these stars that are normally too busy with their seasons," says David. "Growing up it would have been my dream to take an interactive class with Baryshnikov, and class with someone like Hayward is the equivalent for dancers today."

To accommodate current restrictions, the competition's rules are flexible: Participants can submit videos performed anywhere, ranging from other competitions they've participated in to an empty studio to their living rooms. "It's okay if it's not a performance with makeup and everything," says Lissette. "It's about the moment a dancer walks onto the stage or the studio, our judges can see the potential behind that."

Richardson stands onstage in front of a group of young female dancers in black leotards and pink tights, demonstrating a step.

Desmond Richardson teaching a master class at the Universal Ballet Competition.

Courtesy UBC

Each submission will be watched by three judges. "Traditionally, the judge will watch the dancer and write down their comments on a piece of paper, but if they say, 'Make sure to point your foot on that jump,' how will dancers know which jump they're referring to?," says David. "With our method, judges record their comments on top of the video."

For the directors, the most exciting part of this virtual experiment is the chance to host a truly international event. Of the 500 spots available, competitors have already registered from France, Bulgaria, Spain, Greece, Romania and more. To accommodate dancers in Europe and Asia, the master classes will be offered in two different time zones. "People can see how dancers dance in Europe and Asia and that ballet is one language, and unites us all," says Lissette.

When thinking of advice for participants, Lissette reflects on her own experience as a teenager competing in the Prix de Lausanne. "I never won, but I did walk away with a contract from Mr. [Robert] Joffrey, and that exposure was the biggest win," she says. "I always say it's not about the winning, because what are you going to do after that? It's about everything else: the experience, the classes, the learning and growing and believe in what you have that touches people."

Registration for the UBC Virtual Competition Experience is open until June 5. Click here to register.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
competition ubc ubc virtual competition experience lissette lucas david lucas coronavirus universal ballet competition

Latest Posts

Getty Images

How to Support the Black Dance Community, Beyond Social Media

The dance community's response to the death of George Floyd was immediate and sweeping on social media. Ballet companies, including Dance Theatre of Harlem, American Ballet Theatre, and New York City Ballet all pledged that #BalletRelevesBlackLives, an online campaign to show solidarity with the Black community. Dance artists, including Desmond Richardson and Martha Nichols, used their social platforms to make meaningful statements about racial inequality. Among the most vocal supporters have been dance students, who continue to share the faces and gut-wrenching last words of Black men and women who have died in police custody on their Instagram feeds and Stories.

The work we're doing on social media as a community is important and necessary—and we should keep at it. But now, that momentum must also carry us into taking action. Because to be a true ally, action is required.

A responsible ally amplifies Black voices­­. They choose to listen rather than speak. And they willingly throw their support, and, if they can, their dollars, behind Black dancers and Black dance organizations. Here are some ways you can do your part.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
racial injustice dance industry blackout black dancers black lives matter
black lives matter
Getty Images

Class of 2020, These Ballet Stars Have a Heartfelt Video Message Just for You

Congratulations to this year's graduating seniors!

You might not have had the chance to take that long planned-for final bow, but we're here to cheer you on and celebrate all that you've accomplished. And we've brought together stars from across the ballet world to help us; check out the video to hear their best wishes for your futures.

To further fête all of the ballet grads out there, we're also giving away 100 free subscriptions to Pointe... plus, one lucky bunhead will receive a personalized message from one of ballet's biggest stars. Click here to enter!


ballet stars 2020 grads
Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 5/27/2020

Since COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
online ballet performances streamed ballet perofrmances covid-19 coronavirus
coronavirus

Editors' Picks