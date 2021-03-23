Exclusive Clip of a Young Twyla Tharp...Being Very Twyla

Jennifer Stahl For Dance Magazine
Mar 23, 2021

Twyla Tharp is well-known for being a singularly no-nonsense artist. In this clip, you can see just how matter-of-factly she spoke about her own choreography even back in her 30s: She talks through each gesture of a phrase in the "Black Bottom Stomp" from her classic Eight Jelly Rolls, describing her step inspirations—from "shame on you, you're a bad person" to "this is my notion of some Jewish something or other"—with total deadpan.

This footage is one highlight from American Masters: Twyla Moves, a documentary about Tharp debuting this Friday, March 26, on PBS. The film mines historical footage to showcase her legendary background as a choreographer and also follows a new project she crafted virtually with ballet stars like Misty Copeland, Herman Cornejo and Maria Khoreva during COVID-19 lockdowns. Check pbs.org to find out when you can catch it on your local station.

Related Articles Around the Web
dance films dance documentary twyla tharp

Latest Posts

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan, photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe

The Radiant Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan: Why She's One to Watch at Pacific Northwest Ballet

Hollywood could make a movie about Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan's big break at Pacific Northwest Ballet.

It was November 2017, and the company was performing Crystal Pite's film-noir–inspired Plot Point, set to music by Bernard Hermann from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Ryan, then a first-year corps member, originally was understudying the role of another dancer. But when principal Noelani Pantastico was injured in a car accident, Ryan was tapped to take over her role.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
sarah-gabrielle ryan pacific northwest ballet cover story
Company artist Rachel Seeholzer performs in Ballet Co.Laboratory's Laboratory II series. Karin Rice-Duncanson, Courtesy Ballet Co.Laboratory

Ballet Co.Laboratory’s Unique Business Model Has Kept Its Dancers Securely Employed Throughout the Pandemic

In 2018, Zoé Emilie Henrot and eight other dancers suddenly found themselves unemployed when their Twin Cities–based company transitioned to a school-only model just weeks before their season was supposed to start. They had two options: go their separate ways or band together. Joining forces, they created Ballet Co.Laboratory, an artist-led company in St. Paul, Minnesota, with an inventive repertoire and an unconventional business structure. Since its founding, Ballet Co.Laboratory has presented original works like Nutcracker in Wonderland (a new spin on the holiday classic), The Snow Queen and Remembering the Little Prince, as well as premieres by emerging choreographers. The company's dual-contract structure also provides its dancers with administrative employment, whether in management, communications, development or teaching—a framework that became especially useful in keeping the dancers employed during the pandemic.

Pointe sat down with Henrot, the company's artistic director, to talk about Ballet Co.Laboratory, its recent Laboratory II performances, and how the company's distinctive structure helped prepare its dancers to face pandemic challenges head-on.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
ballet co.laboratory coronavirus covid-19 zoé emilie henrot zoé henrot ballet company
ballet co.laboratory
Caitlyn Mendicino poses with her bee hives (courtesy Mendicino)

Outside of the Studio, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Caitlyn Mendicino Is a Burgeoning Beekeeper

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre corps member Caitlyn Mendicino's Instagram page alternates behind-the-scenes performance shots with images of stacked wooden boxes, jars of honey and bees. Lots and lots of bees. Because, in addition to her ballet career, Mendicino has buzzed on over to a new passion: beekeeping. Now the 25-year-old dancer is a parent to tens of thousands of bees, nestled in hives in her parents' yard in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, about an hour outside of Pittsburgh.

Though she's always had a love of nature and all things outdoors, Mendicino stumbled across her hobby completely by chance. In 2018, she saw the book Beekeeping for Dummies on her parents' coffee table; a beekeeper friend of her dad's had sent it over as something of a gag gift. "I started reading, and I couldn't put it down," says Mendicino. "I was amazed by just how intelligent bees are as a species. They have their own hierarchy system and work in a sort of democracy within their own hive and colony."

The more Mendicino learned, the more she was convinced: She wanted her own hive. Though she had missed prime beekeeping season, she decided to spend the next year in research mode, reading everything she could, and working to convince her family to let her keep the bees on their property. In April of 2019, her first shipment of bees finally arrived.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
caitlyn mendicino pittsburgh ballet theatre beekeeper beekeeping ballet dancer ballet dancer dancer hobby dancer spotlight
dancer spotlight

Editors' Picks