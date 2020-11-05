Getty Images

Does Netflix Provide the Same Chill as Yoga?

Madeline Schrock
Nov 05, 2020

As we continue to deal with a dance industry in flux due to the coronavirus, dancers seem to be encountering even more stressful situations.

But there is one thing that's in your control: According to research published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine, what you do directly before a stress-inducing situation can help you through it.

For the study, a group of adults watched TV or did a hatha yoga video before an acute stress task involving math. Both groups had similar changes in blood pressure and heart rate in reaction to the stressor. But those who did yoga experienced increased self-confidence before and after the stress task, and their blood pressure levels recovered much more quickly.

If you're nervous about an upcoming master class on Zoom or if you plan to spend your afternoon researching colleges remotely, consider swapping your mindless Netflix streaming for some grounding yoga.

Ask Amy: Part of My Toenail Broke Off. Can I Still Do Pointework?

A large chunk of my big toenail broke off. How long may it take to heal, and what precautions should I take while dancing? —Lauren

BalletMet Dancer Rachael Parini's Road from Company Life to College and Back

Many young dancers see the choice to attend college or pursue a career as clear-cut, but Rachael Parini's unusual course has proved that's not the case. At 32, her career has been full of restarts. But looking back, the BalletMet dancer wouldn't change a single thing about the winding path she's taken.

Growing up in Snellville, Georgia, Parini says her parents insisted that pursuing ballet was contingent on doing well in school. Though she took AP classes and was named a National Merit Scholar, for her senior year Parini attended The Rock School for Dance Education and spent her weekends auditioning in New York City. But at the end of the year she was left without a contract, and fell back on her plan B: attending Florida State University.

Tips for Developing a Growth Mindset, and Why It Can Help You Become a Happier Dancer

"I was told when I was a young teenager that I had the worst pirouette my teacher had ever seen," remembers New York City Ballet principal Lauren Lovette. The statement was made lightheartedly, and Lovette laughed at the time. "The whole class laughed, and I knew it was a bad pirouette," she says, "but it still hurt." These moments can quickly consume a dancer's inner monologue, and Lovette could have concluded that she just isn't a good turner, but she didn't. Instead she told herself, "It may be the worst pirouette that my teacher has ever seen, but it is my pirouette and I am working on it. It will get better."

Ballet dancers tend to see things in black and white. "I am good at jumping and bad at adagio," for instance, or "I will be successful when I get accepted by x, y or z program or company." This kind of rigid thinking is what mental health professionals often call a "fixed" mindset, and it could be hurting your development as a dancer and a person, as well as your mental well-being.

The good news is that a "growth" mindset—belief that your abilities will improve with time and effort—is a skill you can develop. By looking for opportunities for growth, rather than defining things as permanently good or bad, you will likely dance better and be happier doing it.

