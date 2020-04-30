Getty Images

Ask Amy: Embracing the Challenges of Learning a New Style

Amy Brandt
Apr 30, 2020

My daughter is 14 and just started a different ballet school in France. She comes from a strong Russian technique and seems to be struggling between schools and keeps saying she is losing her placement. Do you have any advice on how she can keep her strengths of one technique yet learn from the one that she has just started? —Aslı

I would advise her to be patient and to have an open mind. We don't forget what we've learned before; we build upon it. It takes time to adjust to any new style. I had to do this myself when I joined a Balanchine-based company, and had no previous training in the style. I threw myself into it, adjusting my center of weight and my port de bras and learning how to spot front. Over time, I gained certain strengths, such as speed, attack and improved pointework. But I retained qualities from my previous training, too.

I would advise your daughter to dive right in, and to trust that she is building on her solid Russian foundation. The French style has different emphases, such as crisp footwork, so she is probably having to redirect her focus and, for now, feels uncoordinated. It may take several months before she feels like she's making progress. Embracing another style will make her a more versatile dancer. If, however, she really feels she is not benefitting from her new school after the year is out, it may be time to change back.

Lauren Cuthbertson as Hermione in Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale. Johan Persson, Courtesy ROH.

The Royal Ballet's Lauren Cuthbertson on Her Quarantine Routine and the Upcoming Stream of "The Winter's Tale"

In a whirlwind 36 hours in mid-March, Royal Ballet principal dancer Lauren Cuthbertson performed Aurora in the Mariinsky Ballet's production of The Sleeping Beauty, then returned to England and went into coronavirus lockdown in a house outside London. She told Pointe how she is staying fit—mentally and physically—during quarantine, and shared insight into the role of Hermione in Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale, which the Royal Ballet will stream online in May 1 on its YouTube channel.

#TBT: Marie-Agnès Gillot in "Giselle" (2006)

In this 2006 clip of Myrtha's entrance in Giselle, former Paris Opéra Ballet étoile Marie-Agnès Gillot gives an other-worldly performance that is chilling, ethereal and technically sublime. Her footwork throughout the solo is mesmerizing, and it receives full attention thanks to her Romantic tutu. Her boureés are soft and undulating, and gentle pas de basques precede each piqué.

One of the most stunning moments is at 1:24, in which Gillot presents her foot in an effacé line. My ballet mistress in college, who had a flair for drama, always referred to any ballet position executed to its fullest, precisist and most gorgeous expression as the step "of death," and here Gillot defines the "tendu of death." As the tempo picks up, Gillot channels Myrtha's iciness with strong, direct energy through her willowy limbs. Her staccato head movements and steely jetés in the final allégro section warn that the wilis are creatures that should not be messed with. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!



Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 4/23/2020

As COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

