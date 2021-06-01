How Can Dancers Training at Home This Summer Best Audition for Traineeships and Second Companies?

To add your listing, contact Amy Jones at ajones@dancemedia.com.
Alonzo King LINES Ballet: Training Program
San Francisco, CA
linesballet.org/education/training-program
Company affiliation: Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Size: 36 students, 16–20 per class
Age range: 18–24
Technique: Ballet, GYROTONIC®, modern, contemporary, improvisation, composition, choreography, LINES repertoire, pointe, partnering, Alexander technique, yoga, anatomy, Critical Perspectives of Dance
Performance opportunities: Winter and spring showcases, student choreography showcases, LINES BFA senior showcase, among others
Tuition: $10,050 per year, scholarships available
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Ballet BC, BODYTRAFFIC, Cirque du Soleil, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Gallim Dance, Hofesh Shechter Company, Idan Sharabi and Dancers, Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal, Loni Landon Dance Projects, San Francisco Opera, Sidra Bell Dance New York, Stephen Petronio Company, Tanz Luzerner Theater, Tanz Mainz
Auditions: Required, open January–May
Daily schedule: Monday–Friday, 3–5 classes per day; each day starts at 9 am with ballet class or GYROTONIC®, followed by a variety of other classes
Additional opportunities: Training Ground, a parallel program that enables advanced/professional dancers ages 18+ to submerge themselves in the rigorous curriculum for a 3-month season. No audition required.
Anaheim Ballet School
Anaheim, CA
anaheimballet.org/about-anaheim-ballet-school
Company affiliation: Anaheim Ballet
Age range: 10–20
Technique: Our ballet training methodology is based on the Russian, French and Italian schools, which makes a truly American method. A strong kinetic methodology is predominant in all classes, drawing from the principles of physics and the belief that ballet is a natural system of movement.
Performance opportunities: AB School recital, AB Nutcracker season (including tour) and other AB performances
Tuition: $3,000–$5,400
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Idaho, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Houston Ballet, New York City Ballet, Orlando Ballet, Royal Ballet
Auditions: Required, year-round
Daily schedule: Ranges between 4:30 pm–8 pm weekdays and 10:15 am–1:15 pm Saturdays; consists of 2–3 ballet/pointe classes daily, plus contemporary, pas de deux and weekly coaching
Avant Chamber Ballet Trainee Program
Dallas, TX
avantchamberballet.org
Company affiliation: Avant Chamber Ballet
Size: 20 students
Age range: 15–23
Technique: Ballet technique with choreography and contemporary/modern
Performance opportunities: Numerous community performances by trainees, plus opportunities throughout the season with professional company
Tuition: $5,000–$7,500, depending on schedule selected
Room/board: Not offered
Auditions: Required, in person or via video
Daily schedule: 10 am–3 pm, 5:30 pm–8:15 pm; dancers have the option to do morning, evening or both
Ballet Academy East
New York, NY
balletacademyeast.com
Size: 220 students
Age range: 7–19
Technique: The school's syllabus, coordinated by Artistic Director Darla Hoover and based on the teaching of Marcia Dale Weary, creates technically strong, artistically expressive dancers who adapt easily to the broad range of styles required of today's professionals.
Performance opportunities: Winter performance, spring performance, choreographic workshops
Tuition: $3,900–$10,600
Room/board: BAE apartment for upper-level male students, dorm housing one block from BAE at 92Y Residence for male and female students, and St. Mary's Residence for female students
Alumni: New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Miami City Ballet and others
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: Curriculum includes technique, pointe, partnering, variations, men's class, modern, character, stretch and strengthening
Ballet des Amériques Conservatory Pre-Professional Program
New York City and Port Chester, NY
balletdesameriques.com
Company affiliation: Ballet des Amériques/Carole Alexis Company
Size: 15 students per class
Age range: 7–22
Technique: Classical technique, neoclassical, modern, Afro-Caribbean, modern, jazz, anatomy related to dance, dance history, barre au sol
Performance opportunities: Winter and spring showcases; students are invited after audition to perform with the company in the annual Nutcracker Dream and annual gala, among many other opportunities
Tuition: Conservatory: $2,060–$7,650; trainee program: $4,500
Room/board: Not offered
Auditions: Required year long
Daily schedule: 4 pm–8 pm
Additional opportunities: Students of Ballet des Amériques and Carole Alexis have been accepted regularly to the prestigious summer programs at Paris Opéra Ballet, Royal Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet NYC, Bolshoi Ballet Moscow, San Francisco Ballet, Netherlands Dans Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Joffrey Ballet NYC and Juilliard.
Ballet Royale Minnesota: Professional Division Day Program
Lakeville, MN
balletroyalemn.org
Company affiliation: Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota
Size: 20 students
Age range: 13–22
Technique: Classical ballet and pointe technique based on a custom curriculum; other classes include pas de deux, variations, modern, jazz, Haitian dance and Progressing Ballet Technique® cross-training classes
Performance opportunities: Ballet Royale's winter and spring showcase performances, Twin Cities Ballet's opening reception, mini and educational performances, and season performances at the Ames Center, including TCB's A Minnesota Nutcracker
Tuition: $3,800 (tuition reflects 30 percent partial scholarship)
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Ballet West, Sarasota Ballet, Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota, Columbia Ballet Collaborative, Butler Ballet
Auditions: Required, year-round
Daily schedule: Classes run Monday–Friday, 12 pm–4 pm, with some Sunday rehearsals 12 pm–6 pm
Additional opportunities: Trainee and adult apprentice opportunities with Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota
Ballet Theatre of Maryland Conservatory Pre-Professional Program
Annapolis, MD
balletmaryland.org
Company affiliation: Ballet Theatre of Maryland
Size: 8–15 students
Age range: 13–18
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: Up to 3 company productions per year, classical and contemporary work for BTM's annual school show
Tuition: Approximately $7,500 per year, which the includes summer intensive
Room/board: Host families, approximately $200 per week
Alumni: Nashville Ballet, Texas Ballet Theatre, Ballet West
Auditions: January–March by appointment, open auditions in March
Daily schedule: Classes 5–6 days per week include technique, variations, partnering, modern and jazz; additional 8–9 hours of rehearsal per week
Additional opportunities: Traineeship
Ballet West Academy Professional Training Division
Salt Lake City, UT
balletwestacademy.org
Company affiliation: Ballet West
Size: Professional training division: 55 students; trainee division: 30 students
Age range: Professional training division: 15–20; trainee division: 17–22
Technique: A strong diverse classical and contemporary curriculum
Performance opportunities: Trainees participate in Ballet West and Ballet West II rehearsals and tour with Ballet West for Children. Senior trainees perform in Ballet West's The Nutcracker and the Ballet West Family Classics series. Many performance opportunities with the Ballet West Academy.
Tuition: $6,300 per year
Room/board: None
Alumni: Vinicius Lima, Emily Neale, Joshua Whitehead
Auditions: Required and offered year-round by 1 of 4 options: in-class audition, group audition, short stay or video audition
Daily schedule: Ranges from 1:30 pm–6 pm on weekdays and 10:30 am–3:30 pm on Saturdays
BalletMet Trainee Program
Columbus, OH
balletmet.org
Company affiliation: BalletMet
Size: 50 students
Age range: 14–21
Performance opportunities: Yes
Tuition: $7,900
Boston Ballet School's Professional Division at Walnut Hill School for the Arts
Natick, MA
walnuthillarts.org/dance
Company affiliation: Boston Ballet
Size: 65 students
Age range: 14–18
Technique: American Classicism
Performance opportunities: Boston Ballet's Nutcracker, senior solo showcase, student choreographic project, Next Generation year-end performance
Tuition: Day: $51,490; boarding: $68,380
Room/board: Included in tuition
Alumni: Boston Ballet and major dance companies across the globe
Auditions: Early winter through the spring
Daily schedule: Approximately 4 hours of training per day, plus all day on Saturday; coupled with a rigorous academic program
Cincinnati Ballet's Otto M. Budig Academy
Cincinnati, OH
cballet.org
Company affiliation: Cincinnati Ballet
Size: 200 students
Age range: 7–18
Technique: Classical ballet technique supporting versatility in a multitude of technical styles (Vaganova and Balanchine, among others), coupled with training in diverse genres including contemporary, modern, choreography, character and more
Performance opportunities: Cincinnati Ballet productions, academy spring production, studio showcases, community performances
Tuition: $1,300–$5,100
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Cincinnati Ballet, Royal Ballet, Boston Ballet, Texas Ballet Theater, among others
Auditions: Placement class required (offered year-round)
Daily schedule: Varies by level. Classes conducted Monday–Friday, 4 pm–8:30 pm and Saturday 9 am–2 pm. Ballet technique classes are coupled with classes in pointe, variations, conditioning, contemporary, modern, jazz and more.
Additional opportunities: Cincinnati Ballet's Professional Training Division and Second Company
City Ballet- San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
cityballet-sf.org
Company affiliation: No
Age range: 6–19
Technique: Vaganova
Performance opportunities: Yes
Tuition: $2,060-$7,350 per academic year
Room/board: No
Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, The Joffrey Ballet, Dresden Semperoper Ballett, among others
Auditions: Video submission or in-person
Daily schedule: 2:30 pm–7:30 pm
School of Cleveland Ballet Pre-Professional Division
Cleveland, OH
clevelandballet.org/pre-professional-division
Company affiliation: Cleveland Ballet
Size: 200 students, 15 per class
Age range: 8–22
Technique: Classical ballet, pointe, variations, men's class, modern, jazz, body alignment, conditioning, character
Performance opportunities: In-studio monthly presentations, end-of-the-year performance, community events, story ballets, Cleveland Ballet company performances
Tuition: $220–$550 per month
Room/board: Offered
Alumni: Cleveland Ballet, New York City Ballet, Miami City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet
Auditions: Required, year-round
Daily schedule: Ranges from 3:30 pm–7:30 pm weekdays and 9 am–5 pm Saturdays
Additional opportunities: Cleveland Ballet Youth Company, trainee program, apprenticeship
Dance Theatre of Harlem School
New York, NY
dancetheatreofharlem.org
Company affiliation: Dance Theatre of Harlem
Size: 300 students
Age range: 8–21
Technique: Classical, neoclassical, contemporary ballet, as well as contemporary and modern
Tuition: Varies depending upon level
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: New York City Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Charlotte Ballet
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: Classes include ballet technique, pointe, variations, stretch and strength, modern, African and jazz
Ellison Ballet Professional Training Program
New York, NY
ellisonballet.org
Size: 38 students, 12–15 per class
Age range: 12–19
Technique: Ellison Ballet's exceptional Vaganova-based training includes classical technique, separate men's class, pointe, variations, male variations, pas de deux, contemporary, conditioning, character, music and workshops.
Performance opportunities: Two performances per year; selected students chosen for international competitions
Tuition: $14,500
Room/board: $1,400–$2,700 per month
Alumni: American Ballet Theatre, Mariinsky Ballet, Paris Opéra Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Dutch National Ballet
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: Monday–Friday, 10:30 am–4:30 pm
Festival Ballet Providence Leap Year
Providence, RI
festivalballetprovidence.org
Company affiliation: Festival Ballet Providence
Size: Limited enrollment for individualized attention and coaching
Age range: 17 & up
Technique: Classical ballet foundation with contemporary and neoclassical emphasis, led by Artistic Curator Yury Yanowsky
Performance opportunities: Opportunities for casting in most company performances, plus individual projects and engagements throughout the season
Tuition: $6,400
Auditions: E-mail auditions@festivalballetprovidence.org with audition materials.
Daily schedule: 9:45 am class Monday–Friday; additional classes and rehearsals are integrated with the company schedule.
Additional opportunities: Work with the outreach program, potential teaching opportunities with the FBP School, administrative experience and skill building within the production, marketing and development departments
Forrest Academy of Ballet New York, Professional Training Program
New York, NY
fabny.weebly.com
Company affiliation: Empire Ballet
Size: No more than 15 students per class
Age range: 15–20
Technique: Vaganova-based classical ballet, pointe, variations/repertoire, contemporary, choreography, character repertoire
Performance opportunities: Winter and spring performances, various additional performances throughout the year
Room/board: Housing one block away and local host family
Alumni: Dutch National Ballet, Universal Ballet (South Korea), St. Petersburg Festival Ballet (Russia), Ballet Manila, The Joffrey Ballet and various U.S. companies
Auditions: Live auditions listed on website and Instagram, video auditions year-round via website
Daily schedule: Day program
Additional opportunities: Performances with Empire Ballet for children's hospitals and assisted living residences
Houston Ballet Academy Professional Program
Houston, TX
houstonballet.org/academy
Company affiliation: Houston Ballet
Size: 72 students, 12–15 per class
Age range: 14 & up
Technique: Classical ballet technique based on Vaganova, but emphasizing RAD and Cecchetti methods as well; modern and contemporary classes weekly that are a mix of Limón, Cunningham and Graham styles of movement
Performance opportunities: Houston Ballet productions, annual academy spring showcase, University of Houston Moores School of Music collaboration, studio series, among other opportunities
Tuition: $6,600–$8,200
Room/board: Subject to availability, by artistic invitation only
Alumni: Houston Ballet, Atlanta Ballet II, Royal New Zealand Ballet, ABT Studio Company and Estonian National Ballet
Auditions: Required, year-round
Daily schedule: Ranges from 9 am–4:45 pm Monday–Friday; classes include ballet technique, pointe, men's technique, variations, contemporary, modern, jazz, partnering, music, body conditioning, Yamuna Body Rolling and career planning
Additional opportunities: HBII (Houston Ballet second company)
Idyllwild Arts Dance Department
Idyllwild, CA
idyllwildarts.org
Company affiliation: Idyllwild Arts Academy and Summer Program
Size: 25–30 students
Age range: 13–18
Technique: Idyllwild Arts features a multidiscipline dance program that offers the American Ballet Theatre curriculum in ballet, as well as cutting-edge modern and jazz.
Performance opportunities: Spring and winter concerts, student choreography, AEL projects, Youth America Grand Prix
Tuition: $65,091–$68,432
Room/board: Included
Alumni: Tokyo Ballet, Hamburg Ballet
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: Monday–Friday: Ballet. Alternating days: Jazz, modern, dance improv. One-on-one instruction as assigned
Additional opportunities: Inland Empire Ballet, master classes, student teaching
Interlochen Center for the Arts: An Unparalleled Dance Education
Interlochen, MI
interlochen.org
Size: 550–2,500 students, 20 per class
Age range: 8–18
Technique: Classical, contemporary
Performance opportunities: Ballet, summer performance
Tuition: $1,625–$6,250
Room/board: Yes
Alumni: Janet Eilber, Liz Lerman
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: Ranges between 9 am and 5 pm
Kansas City Ballet School Pre-Professional Division
Kansas City, MO
kcballet.org
Company affiliation: Kansas City Ballet
Size: 600 students, 12–15 per class
Age range: 3–19
Technique: Varied blend of Cecchetti, Vaganova, Balanchine and French
Performance opportunities: Academy performances, KCB company performances, Kansas City Youth Ballet, YAGP, community engagement
Tuition: $600–$5,000 per year
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Louisville Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Richmond Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Nashville Ballet, Sarasota Ballet
Auditions: Placement or audition class required
Daily schedule: Classes include technique, pointe, variations, men's partnering, character, modern, jazz, contemporary, conditioning and seminars.
Additional opportunities: Trainee program, KCB II, daytime program
Koltun Ballet Boston (YAGP Outstanding School 2018/19/20)
Boston, MA
koltunballetboston.com
Size: 100 students (10–15 per class)
Age range: 3–20
Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum (ballet, classical variations, repertoire, pas de deux, modern, stretching)
Performance opportunities: 3 annual performances per school year, as well as various ballet competitions, including YAGP
Tuition: Ranging from $1,200–$11,000
Room/board: School assists in finding housing
Alumni: Atlanta Ballet, Finnish National Opera Ballet, Indianapolis Ballet, Croatian National Ballet, English National Ballet Trainee, Dutch National Ballet School, Washington Ballet School Trainee
Auditions: In-person or by YouTube video
Daily schedule: Classical ballet, stretching, pointe, classical variations, repertoire, pas de deux, modern
Additional opportunities: KBB assists in finding professional career opportunities, as well as higher education
La Academia: Pre-Professional Program
Ballet Hispánico School of Dance
New York, NY
ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs/la-academia
Company affiliation: Ballet Hispánico of New York
Size: 150 students, 15 per class
Age range: 7–23
Technique: La Academia: Pre-professionals train in classical ballet traditions, contemporary techniques, Spanish dance and performance skills. This program is designed to support students interested in attending performing arts schools, conservatory/university programs, and/or pursue a career in dance. Other core coursework includes Afro-Caribbean, Graham, Dunham, Limón-based techniques and flamenco.
Performance opportunities: Ballet Hispánico's New York season, A La Calle Block Party, annual spring gala, winter showcase, end-of-year recital, among others
Tuition: $2,500–$7,000
Room/board: N/A
Alumni: Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Paul Taylor, ABT II, San Francisco Ballet, Flamenco Vivo and María Pagés Compañía
Auditions: Required (year-round)
Daily schedule: Accredited through the National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD). Level requirements, required clock hours per academic year, and curriculum are curated with the overall well-being of the pre-professional student in mind. The artistic goals of the program and its desired outcomes are considered alongside health professionals' recommendations for elite training hours per age group and the students' social-emotional developmental needs. Visit ballethispanico.org/school or contact the School of Dance (school@ballethispanico.org) for additional detailed program information and descriptions.
Additional opportunities: N/A
Maryland Youth Ballet Pre-Professional Program
Silver Spring, MD
marylandyouthballet.org
Size: 275 students, 12–16 per class
Age range: 8–20
Technique: Varied, under the direction of Olivier Munoz
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring concert, gala, end-of-year performance, studio company
Tuition: $1,500–$5,300
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: American Ballet Theatre, San Francisco Ballet, New York City Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet
Auditions: Required; in-person, virtual or by video
Daily schedule: Technique and pointe daily with variations, pas de deux, modern, jazz, Pilates or flamenco; weekend rehearsals
Additional opportunities: Studio company and conservatory (daytime program)
Metropolitan Ballet Academy & Company
Jenkintown, PA
metropolitanballetacademy.com
Company affiliation: Metropolitan Ballet Company
Size: 350 students, 10–16 per class
Age range: 3–18
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: 3 fully staged productions annually
Tuition: $895–$4,175 per year
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet
Auditions: Placement auditions required (call 215.663.1665 to schedule)
Daily schedule: Technique 6 days a week for advanced students; other classes include men's, pointe, repertoire, pas de deux, modern, and conditioning
Additional opportunities: Boys' scholarship program for ages 7 & up
Neglia Ballet
Buffalo, NY
negliaballet.org
Company affiliation: Neglia Ballet
Size: 125 students, 10–15 per class
Age range: 12–23
Technique: Ballet, pointe, contemporary
Performance opportunities: Nutcracker with the Buffalo Philharmonic, spring gala, end-of-year student performance, among others
Tuition: $2,500–$5,000
Room/board: Available through an academic partner in the Buffalo area
Alumni: The Washington Ballet, Richmond Ballet, Colorado Ballet, American Repertory Company, Charlotte Ballet, BalletMet, Royal Winnipeg Ballet
Auditions: Placement class required for pre-professional division
Daily schedule: Weekdays 4 pm–8 pm, Saturdays 9 am–3 pm
Additional opportunities: Competition preparation, career and college guidance and preparation, financial aid available based on need and merit
The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory
Torrington, CT
nutmegconservatory.org
Size: 50 students, 15–25 per class
Age range: 13–21
Technique: Vaganova, with contemporary influence
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring and summer series
Tuition: TBD (see website for details)
Room/board: TBD (see website for details)
Alumni: Boston Ballet, Colorado Ballet, Richmond Ballet
Auditions: Virtual and video
Daily schedule: Academics for high-school–age students in the morning; pre-class stretching, technique, men's, pointe and partnering in the afternoon; repertoire in the evening; weekly modern/Pilates classes
Oklahoma City Ballet Yvonne Chouteau School
Oklahoma City, OK
okcballet.org/school
Company affiliation: Oklahoma City Ballet
Size: Pre-Professional Evening: 40; Pre-Professional Day: 30; Professional Division: 40
Age range: 11 & up
Technique: Our ballet instructors embrace sound movement principles and incorporate the best of the French, Italian and Russian training methods. Our ballet classes are accompanied by professional pianists and conducted in a supportive environment that fosters the development of proper technique as well as confidence, poise, coordination and personal well-being.
Performance opportunities: Annual winter and spring school performances, outreach programs, and opportunities to perform in OKC Ballet productions
Tuition: $3,000–$5,200 (need-based scholarships available)
Room/board: Suggested furnished houses for rent close to the ballet studios
Alumni: Oklahoma City Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet, American Ballet Theatre
Auditions: Video auditions are accepted for the day program. Trainees and OKCB II are selected through participation in the summer intensive.
Daily schedule: 5–6 days a week: ballet technique, pointe, variations, pas, character, modern technique, conditioning, wellness seminars
Additional opportunities: Performing in OKC Ballet productions, dancer wellness program, career and audition mentoring
Oregon Ballet Theatre School: Pre-Professional Program & OBT2
Portland, OR
school.obt.org
Company affiliation: Oregon Ballet Theatre
Size: 200 students, 15 per class
Age range: Pre-professional program: 12–18; OBT: 18–22
Technique: Classical course of study
Performance opportunities: Oregon Ballet Theatre main-stage performances, onstage annual school performance, OBT2 spring tour and local performances
Tuition: $4,000–$6,000; scholarships available
Room/board: Summer intensive only; limited stipends for OBT2 company members
Alumni: Oregon Ballet Theatre, Pacific Northwest Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, American Ballet Theatre
Auditions: Auditions for OBT School's annual session are held in August; OBT2 members are selected from OBT School's summer intensive
Daily schedule: Classical technique, men's class, pointe class, pas de deux, variations, contemporary, character classes, wellness and conditioning; rehearsals with OBT School and Oregon Ballet Theatre
Additional opportunities: Pointe-readiness testing, supported adage, and injury prevention and physical therapy workshops
Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet: Pre-Professional Program
Narberth, PA
paacademyofballet.com
Size: 3–10 students
Age range: 14–19
Technique: Classical technique based on the Vaganova syllabus
Performance opportunities: Public performances, community performances, school-assembly lecture demonstrations
Tuition: $5,000–$6,000
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Milwaukee Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: Monday, Wednesday: 11:30 am–3:30 pm; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 am–11 am; plus additional evening hours each weekday; Saturday: Up to 2 hours of class; possible weekend rehearsals depending on the time of year; includes technique, repertoire, rehearsal and individual coaching
Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society: Apprentice Program
Narberth, PA
paacademyofballet.com
Size: 2–3 apprentices
Age range: 18–22
Technique: Classical technique based on the Vaganova syllabus
Performance opportunities: Public performances, community performances, lecture demonstrations
Tuition: Full scholarship
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Arizona Ballet, Grand Rapids Ballet, Oklahoma City Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Pennsylvania Ballet
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: Monday, Wednesday: 11:30 am–3:30 pm; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 am–11 am; plus additional evening hours each weekday; Saturday: Up to 2 hours of class; possible weekend rehearsals depending on the time of year; includes technique, repertoire, rehearsal and individual coaching
Additional opportunities: Weekly stipend, shoe allowance and audition guidance included
The Portland Ballet Career Track Program
Portland, OR
theportlandballet.org
Company affiliation: n/a
Size: 10–15 students per class
Age range: 14–22
Technique: Centered in classical Russian technique; dancers train in ballet, pointe, variations, modern, contemporary and cross-training
Performance opportunities: Annual holiday performance including live music from Portland State University's orchestra, spring mixed-rep show, an academy showcase at Portland State University Lincoln Hall, tours to local venues, and an in-house mixed-rep performance in TPB's Studio Theatre. TPB has a long-standing relationship with the Balanchine Trust, and performance rep often includes Balanchine ballets in addition to both classical and modern works. TPB regularly brings in guest choreographers from around the country to create world premieres on Career Track dancers.
Tuition: $6,650
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Pacific Northwest Ballet, Houston Ballet, St. Louis Ballet, the Juilliard School, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Nevada Ballet Theatre, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Ballet Idaho, Ballet Memphis, Sacramento Ballet, Alberta Ballet, San Diego Ballet, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company
Auditions: Required, year-round
Daily schedule: Classes and rehearsals run approximately 23 hours per week, Monday–Saturday.
Additional opportunities: Audition video assistance and career path guidance
Princeton Ballet School's Pre-Professional Trainee Program
Princeton, NJ
arballet.org
Company affiliation: American Repertory Ballet
Size: 20–30 students
Age range: 18–24
Technique: Princeton Ballet School methodology based on a combination of all major schools, including Russian, French, Cuban and American
Performance opportunities: ARB's Nutcracker, spring full-length ballet, ARB's gala
Tuition: Varies
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: ARB, New York City Ballet, Broadway, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company
Auditions: By appointment
Daily schedule: Ballet technique, pointe, variations, men's class; Monday–Saturday
Additional opportunities: ARB2
Saint Louis Ballet Professional Division
St. Louis, MO
stlouisballet.org/professionaldivision
Company affiliation: Saint Louis Ballet
Size: 20 students
Age range: 18–22
Technique: Classical ballet technique, pas de deux, contemporary and variations
Performance opportunities: SLB's The Nutcracker, Cinderella, public performances, among others
Tuition: $327.60 per month for nine months
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: BalletMet 2, Indiana University, Oklahoma University, University of Utah, Texas Christian University
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: Monday: 12:30 pm–2 pm, ballet; 2:30 pm–3:30 pm, pas de deux. Tuesday: 12:30 pm–2 pm, ballet; 2:30 pm–3:30 pm, pointe/men's technique. Wednesday: 12:30 pm–2 pm, ballet; 2:30 pm–3:30 pm, contemporary or rehearsals with company. Thursday: 1 pm–2:30 pm, ballet; 2:40 pm–3:30 pm, pointe/men's technique or rehearsals with company. Friday: 10:30 am–12 pm, ballet; 2:30 pm–3:30 pm, variations or rehearsals with company. Saturday: 12:45 pm–2 pm, ballet; 3:30 pm–5:30 pm, rehearsals with company
Additional opportunities: Career planning, student conferences, Pilates training
San Jose Dance Theatre's Pre-Professional Program
San Jose, CA
sjdt.org
Company affiliation: San Jose Dance Theatre Company
Size: 15 students
Age range: 16–21
Technique: Classical technique, contemporary dance and modern dance
Performance opportunities: Dancers perform in all company performances, which include; The Nutcracker, annual contemporary program, digital dance shorts, spring performance and fall performance
Tuition: $5,900
Room/board: Not offered
Auditions: Year-round
Daily schedule: Pre-professional students generally train from 9:30 am–3:30 pm, Monday–Friday, and from 10 am–3 pm on Saturday. Classes include classical ballet, contemporary, repertoire, pas de deux and fitness/stretch/strengthening.
State Street Ballet Professional Track
Santa Barbara, CA
statestreetballet.com
Company affiliation: State Street Ballet
Size: 20–25 students
Age range: 18–22
Technique: Classical and contemporary/modern
Performance opportunities: State Street Ballet
Tuition: $6,000 for 32 weeks
Room/board: n/a
Alumni: State Street Ballet, Disney Cruise Line, Oklahoma City Ballet
Auditions: Details on State Street Ballet website
Daily schedule: 9 am–3 pm
Additional opportunities: Touring, teaching
Texas Ballet Theater School Professional Division Programs: Professional Training Division and Studio Training Company
Dallas and Fort Worth, TX
texasballettheater.org/professional-division
Company affiliation: Texas Ballet Theater
Size: 15–20 students in each program
Age range: 14–21
Technique: Classical and contemporary ballet
Performance opportunities: With TBT school and TBT company, and community engagements
Tuition: TBD, merit- and need-based scholarships available
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: TBT, Kansas City Ballet, Alabama Ballet, Colorado Ballet, State Street Ballet, Northwest Arkansas Ballet, among others
Auditions: Required, in-person or by video; summer intensive highly recommended
Daily schedule: Daytime ballet, pointe, variations, contemporary, conditioning and/or rehearsals 6 days a week; optional additional classes during the evening
Additional opportunities: Company traineeship and apprentice consideration
Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education: Trainee Program
Tulsa, OK
tulsaballet.org/trainee-program
Company affiliation: Tulsa Ballet
Size: 15–20 students
Age range: 17–22
Technique: Based on the Russian system
Performance opportunities: Winter presentation, spring showcase, community events and performances with Tulsa Ballet and Tulsa Ballet II
Tuition: $5,040 per year
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Tulsa Ballet, Houston Ballet, Texas Ballet Theater
Auditions: To schedule, call school at 918.712.5327, or see website for audition locations
Daily schedule: 30+ hours per week in ballet, pointe, variations, repertoire and contemporary
Additional opportunities: Tulsa Ballet II (the Tulsa Ballet second company)
Alberta Ballet School, Professional Division
Calgary, AB, Canada
albertaballetschool.com
Company affiliation: Alberta Ballet Company
Size: 100–140 students
Age range: 7th grade–postgraduate
Technique: Our ballet curriculum is specifically developed for Alberta Ballet School and incorporates prominent influences from Cecchetti, Vaganova and French systems of training.
Performance opportunities: Alberta Ballet Company, Alberta Ballet School performances
Tuition: $15,000–$25,000
Room/board: Yes
Alumni: Alberta Ballet Company, Japan National Ballet, Ballet de Barcelona, San Francisco Ballet, Hong Kong National Ballet
Auditions: Twice a year
Daily schedule: 8 am–5 pm
Goh Ballet Academy Canada
Vancouver, BC, Canada
gohballet.com
Size: 100+ students (10–15 per class)
Age range: 13–19 & up
Technique: Classical instruction based on the Vaganova method. Students are encouraged to become versatile dancers through exposure to a variety of disciplines.
Performance opportunities: Goh Ballet's The Nutcracker, Annual Spring Showcase Performance, educational outreach programs, performance tours, local and international dance festivals and competitions
Tuition: Information provided upon request
Room/board: Homestay program available
Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, National Ballet of Canada
Auditions: Private or group (see website for dates); video auditions accepted
Daily schedule: 5–10 hours of classes and rehearsals per day in technique, pointe, men's work, repertoire, variations, pas de deux, contemporary and stylistic dance, as well as stretch and strengthening, mental skills training and health/well-being
Additional opportunities: Goh Ballet Youth Company
L’ÉCOLE SUPÉRIEURE DE BALLET DU QUÉBEC
Montreal, QC, Canada
esbq.ca/en/performance
Company affiliation: Les Grands Ballets Canadiens
Size: 200 students, 12 per class
Age range: 8–23
Technique: Classical, contemporary and character dance
Performance opportunities: School annual shows, special projects with major partners, among others
Tuition: $1,620–$5,675
Room/board: Boarding offered five days a week by our school partner, the Pensionnat du Saint-Nom-de-Marie
Alumni: Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Ballet de l'Opéra national du Rhin, Ballett Zürich
Auditions: Required, year-round
Daily schedule: Full-time program given in partnership with the Pensionnat du Saint-Nom-de-Marie and the Cégep du Vieux Montréal for students from grade 7 to third year of college; after-school program for students from grades 3 to 6
Additional opportunities: Choreography workshops, The Nutcracker with Les Grands Ballets Canadiens or Ballet Ouest