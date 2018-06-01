What to Watch: Your First Look at Tiler Peck's Documentary Is Here

There are do-it-all dancers, and then there's New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck. When she's not on stage with the company, Peck keeps her schedule packed designing leotards for Body Wrappers, appearing in cool side gigs like music videos or on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"), and performing in festivals and programs around the world. Casual.

While curating and performing in last summer's BalletNOW program at Los Angeles' Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Peck added two more tasks to her schedule: Be the subject and one of the producers of her very own documentary, Ballet Now.

The documentary will have its official premiere at the Seattle International Film Festival on June 4, before making its way to your screen (via Hulu) on July 20. And judging from this just-released-clip, you're going to want to stream it right away. Not only does the documentary follow Peck as she prepares for BalletNOW with less than a week, but the clip hints that we can also expect to see more dancers like American Ballet Theatre's Isabella Boylston and tapper Michelle Dorrance (and Peck's dog Cali, which we're pretty excited about, to be honest).



Check out the video, and join as as we wait for the answers to all of its most important questions—Will Peck be able to pull this off? What will her costume count be by the end of the day? And, will she ever get lunch?