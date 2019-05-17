Powered by RebelMouse
Amy Brandt
May. 17, 2019 12:58PM EST

This Weekend: Catch the Bolshoi Ballet at the Movies in "Carmen Suite" and "Petrushka"

Svetlana Zakharova in Carmen Suite, via YouTube

If you're making your weekend plans, you may want to clear your calendar for Sunday and check your local movie listings. On May 19, Fathom Events, in partnership with Pathé Live and By Experience, is broadcasting the Bolshoi Ballet's performance of Carmen Suite and Petrushka throughout cinemas nationwide. The program will be captured live the same day from Moscow, and feature some of the Bolshoi's biggest stars.

Svetlana Zakharova takes on the title role in Alberto Alonso's Carmen Suite, with Denis Rodkin as Jose and Mikhail Lobukhin as Torero. Alonso choreographed the ballet in 1967 for famed Bolshoi prima Maya Plisetskaya. (In 2016, Zakharova talked to us about what it is like to perform during these worldwide broadcasts: "I get so nervous and tired that it takes me a week to recover afterwards!")

Petrushka, on the other hand, is a new, contemporary production by Romanian choreographer Edward Klug. Denis Savin stars as Petrushka opposite Ekaterina Krysanova as the Ballerina, Vyacheslav Lopatin as the Charlatan and Dmitry Dorokhov as the Moor. Learn more about the ballet in the video below—then click here to find out where the Bolshoi broadcast is playing near you!

Hong Kong Ballet's 40th Anniversary Season Trailer Takes It to the Next Level

Still Courtesy Design Army

Hong Kong Ballet is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style. Today, the company released the new phase of its yearlong ad campaign, which includes the below film, a Wes Anderson-esque romp through the city fusing ballet with pop culture, filled with ferry boats, pom pom-wielding grannies and dim sum served in hot pink containers.

#TBT: Natalia Makarova and Valery Panov in "The Sleeping Beauty" (1964)

Valery Panov and Natalia Makarova in The Sleeping Beauty, via YouTube.

The Soviet Union redefined standards in classical ballet in the 1960s, producing opulent story ballets and dancers with refined, yet daring technique. Dancers like Natalia Makarova and Valery Panov, who were among the leading performers with the Kirov Ballet (now the Mariinsky) at that time, were at the pinnacle of the art form. In this 1964 film of the Kirov's The Sleeping Beauty, Makarova and Panov dance together as Princess Florine and the Bluebird. Despite the nostalgic trappings of the soundstage dance film, their strength and intention in this pas de deux make for a timeless performance.

Natalia Makarova as Princess Florine and Valery Panov as the Bluebird ('Sleeping Beauty' 1964) www.youtube.com

Who is That Ballerina in the New John Wick Movie?

Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Photo by Niko Tavernise, Courtesy FRANK PR

"New York City Ballet star appears in a Keanu Reeves action movie" is not a sentence we ever thought we'd write. But moviegoers seeing John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum will be treated to two scenes featuring soloist Unity Phelan dancing choreography by colleague Tiler Peck. The guns-blazing popcorn flick cast Phelan as a ballerina who also happens to be training to become an elite assassin. Opens in theaters May 17.

Houston Ballet Soloist Tyler Donatelli on the Power of Teamwork in Swan Lake’s Famous Cygnets Dance

Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet

Like so many little girls, I grew up watching the "four little swans" dance. It always pops up on your YouTube feed if you're a dancer, so I saw lots of different versions. I figured I fit the type—I'm short and like to do petit allégro—so to do it was definitely on my wish list as a professional.

Because everyone's coordination is different, I knew getting four girls to dance in such perfect unison would take a lot of rehearsal. Our ballet mistress, Louise Lester, had us practice the dance in chunks: First we'd walk through each section to synchronize our head movements and get our timing perfect, and then we'd run each part multiple times for stamina. We'd have hour-long rehearsals for a one-minute dance!

