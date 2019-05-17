This Weekend: Catch the Bolshoi Ballet at the Movies in "Carmen Suite" and "Petrushka"

If you're making your weekend plans, you may want to clear your calendar for Sunday and check your local movie listings. On May 19, Fathom Events, in partnership with Pathé Live and By Experience, is broadcasting the Bolshoi Ballet's performance of Carmen Suite and Petrushka throughout cinemas nationwide. The program will be captured live the same day from Moscow, and feature some of the Bolshoi's biggest stars.
Svetlana Zakharova takes on the title role in Alberto Alonso's Carmen Suite, with Denis Rodkin as Jose and Mikhail Lobukhin as Torero. Alonso choreographed the ballet in 1967 for famed Bolshoi prima Maya Plisetskaya. (In 2016, Zakharova talked to us about what it is like to perform during these worldwide broadcasts: "I get so nervous and tired that it takes me a week to recover afterwards!")
Petrushka, on the other hand, is a new, contemporary production by Romanian choreographer Edward Klug. Denis Savin stars as Petrushka opposite Ekaterina Krysanova as the Ballerina, Vyacheslav Lopatin as the Charlatan and Dmitry Dorokhov as the Moor. Learn more about the ballet in the video below—then click here to find out where the Bolshoi broadcast is playing near you!