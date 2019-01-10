Audition for the Summer Intensive Students Say Goes 'Above and Beyond'

Register to audition for the chance to experience the ultimate setting for professional dance training. Experience professionalism, be the priority, and see the progression in just 6 weeks! Ballet Arizona's Summer Intensive begins June 10 and classes are held through July 19, 2019. The program culminates with a final full-length performance in the Dorrance Theatre. The School of Ballet Arizona is known for its outstanding, internationally-renowned faculty, a state-of-the-art facility which includes a 299-seat black box performance theatre, and small classes with personal attention, all accompanied with a challenging and complex curriculum.
Photo by Tzu Chia Huang
Students might also have the opportunity to be selected as Ballet Arizona's Studio Company members in the upcoming season. Studio Company auditions are held during the 2019 Summer Intensive program. Ballet Arizona's Studio Company is an opportunity for students of the highest rank with the potential and desire to become professional dancers to gain professional experience by training with The School of Ballet Arizona's School Director as well as Ballet Arizona's internationally-acclaimed Artistic Director Ib Andersen. An indispensable and important part of their training is understudying and appearing regularly on stage alongside the professional Company of Ballet Arizona in addition to productions exclusively for the Studio Company.
Photo by Tzu Chia Huang
"I am grateful for the School of Ballet Arizona's commitment to training dancers. I came to the school three years ago with high expectations. Ballet Arizona's exceptional faculty challenged me and helped me grow as an artist. The expansive studios also create a professional environment and the close association with Ballet Arizona's company is a benefit and inspiration to aspiring dancers. The School of Ballet Arizona went above and beyond my expectations!"
-Annika Erickson, Current Ballet Arizona Company Member
The School of Ballet Arizona Summer Intensive 2019 www.youtube.com