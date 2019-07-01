Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Jul. 01, 2019 12:20PM EST

Onstage This Week: The Royal Ballet in LA, ABT's Met Season Comes to a Close, and More!

The Royal Ballet's Sarah Lamb and Steven McRae in Mayerling. Alice Pennefather, Courtesy The Music Center.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

The Royal Ballet Brings "Mayerling" to Los Angeles 

The Royal Ballet heads to Los Angeles for two weeks of performances at The Music Center this summer. From July 5–7, the company presents Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Mayerling, based on the true story of the 1889 deaths of Crown Prince Rudolf and his teenage mistress. July 12–13, the company joins forces with choreographer Wayne McGregor and composer-conductor Thomas Adès for Adès & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration. For this landmark production of music and dance world premieres, The Royal Ballet is joined by Company Wayne McGregor and the L.A. Phil.

ABT's Final Week of the Season Features "The Sleeping Beauty"

The eighth and final week of American Ballet Theatre's spring Met season is finally here. July 1-6 the company presents Alexei Ratmansky's lavish 2015 reconstruction of The Sleeping Beauty. This week's run features a few exciting debuts: ABT ballet master Keith Roberts will have his turn as Carabosse, Katherine Williams and Catherine Hurlin will dance Princess Florine, Joo Won Ahn takes on Bluebird and Aran Bell will perform Prince Désiré.

SFB Takes on Ballet Sun Valley

Summer dance festival season is officially underway. San Francisco Ballet makes its way to Idaho's Ballet Sun Valley on July 5 and 7 with two separate programs. The first is a gala style evening featuring artistic director Helgi Tomasson's The Fifth Season and six other short ballets and excerpts. On July 7, the company presents three ballets from its 2018 Unbound Festival of New Works: Stanton Welch's Bespoke, Trey McIntyre's Your Flesh Shall Be a Great Poem and Justin Peck's Hurry Up, We're Dreaming.

