#TBT: Yuan Yuan Tan and José Martínez in "Swan Lake" (2002)

Julia Guiheen
Jun 25, 2020

Yuan Yuan Tan and José Martínez both left their respective homes in China and Spain as teens to join top ballet companies. Tan was quickly made a principal at San Francisco Ballet and Martínez rose to étoile at the Paris Opéra Ballet, both becoming sought-after performers for galas and guesting around the world. In this clip from the 2002 World Ballet Stars Gala in South Korea, the pair dances the White Swan pas de deux from Swan Lake with singular elegance and magnetic stage presence.


Martínez, who went on to direct Spain's Compañia Nacional de Danza from 2011–2019, brings princely refinement to the role of Siegfried and supports Tan with effortless grace. Meanwhile Tan, who's now celebrating her 25th season with SFB, delves into the drama of Odette, fluttering off balance and luxuriating in her extreme range of motion. Her arms ripple like liquid, and her bourrées tremble to the yearning notes of the violin. While international jet-setting in ballet is on hold for now, this performance reminds us of the thrill of bringing world-class performers together to collaborate. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

josé martínez paris opéra ballet san francisco ballet swan lake white swan pas de deux yuan yuan tan

Latest Posts

Rachel Neville, Courtesy DTH

Onstage, I'm a Professional Dancer. Offstage, I've Been Racially Profiled by Law Enforcement.

Dance has allowed me to travel the world and live in three magical cities. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, I've danced with The Australian Ballet, Grand Rapids Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem, as well as the North American tour of Christopher Wheeldon's An American In Paris. Now I am a freelance artist based in New York City. But my travels have also opened my eyes to the work we still have to accomplish when it comes to the culture of racism. As recent events unfold in the news, the horrific images and stories of suffering have brought back memories of my own experience. During my career, I have had several encounters with police officers that have had a profound impact on me, the way I view the world and the concept of "white privilege."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
black lives matter francis lawrence
francis lawrence
Getty Images

As Summer Intensives Adjust to Social Distancing Restrictions, Here's How to Make the Most of It

No question, the novel coronavirus has turned ballet training upside down. But if you think you can't have a great summer intensive this year, think again. Over the past few months, ballet schools have learned how to deliver classes and workshops online, and some have created online and hybrid summer programs that offer unique learning opportunities along with technique training. Pointe checked in with 10 schools about how they're pulling it off, and how dancers can make the most of a virtual summer experience.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
summer intensives summer programs summer study social distancing ballet and social distancing covid-19 coronavirus summer intensives and social distancing
summer intensives
Dorian McCOrey, Courtesy Gerszke

Life as a Brand Ambassador: Four Dancers on What It Means—and How to Become One

A dancer's job is rarely ever just to dance. They are also fitness experts, on-the-fly seamstresses, makeup artists and social media managers. On top of this, many are also taking on the role of "brand ambassador." This title can mean a lot of different things depending on the company the dancer represents, and it's not all free swag and publicity—it's also a big responsibility.

Pointe talked to a few dancers who have taken on the role, for products ranging from dancewear to energy drinks, to find out the benefits and challenges of being a brand ambassador.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
larissa gerszke gaynor minden complexions contemporary ballet chloé sherman joffrey ballet bloch gaitline shoes ashley hod new york city ballet celsius fitness drinks brittany rand los angeles ballet

Editors' Picks