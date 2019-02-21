TBT: Xiomara Reyes, Herman Cornejo and Erica Cornejo in the “Swan Lake” Pas de Trois (2005)

This week's TBT is a three-for-one throwback special: A power trio of versatile American Ballet Theatre performers, Xiomara Reyes and siblings Erica and Herman Cornejo, dance the Act I pas de trois from Swan Lake in this 2005 video. Reyes, who now heads The Washington School of Ballet, and Herman Cornejo both became principals at ABT in 2003 and were regular partners. Erica danced at ABT as a soloist until joining Boston Ballet as a principal in 2006. In the pas de trois from Swan Lake, the three dancers' unique camaraderie, exuberance and light, bounding ballon make for a show-stopping performance.
The pas de trois begins with a lush, gentle melody, and the three dancers glide in unison, hanging in the air as they jeté across the stage. Then they each dance a variation which highlights their individual strengths. Erica is bright and unaffected in the first solo, springing off the stage in her entrechat six. Her brother follows in the male variation, proving that a powerful jump must be a family trait. His keen musicality and deep, controlled plié bring a seamless clarity to his dancing. In the third solo, Reyes adorns her fast footwork and frothy piqué turns with flirtatious smiles. Each known for their generous artistry, these three stars share the stage beautifully, amplifying each others' energy with bravura and charm. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!