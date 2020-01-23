Powered by RebelMouse

At the end of Swan Lake's Act I, Prince Siegfried finds himself alone after guests have departed from his birthday celebration, processing the news that he'll soon need to choose a wife. The soul-searching prince dances an introspective, almost mournful solo that is one of the most challenging male variations in the classical repertoire. Rudolf Nureyev, a formidable performer and a relentless technician, gives an inspired interpretation of the solo in this clip from a 1964 Vienna State Opera performance.

www.youtube.com

Nureyev's generous artistry reveals the worry weighing on Prince Siegfried's mind. He captivates with his emotional and technical control throughout the exposed adagio variation. He lands slow jumps in deep, supple pliés, and piqués with breathless balances. Yearning renversés show the geometry of his attitude line from every angle. In the final moments of the variation, Nureyev's perfectionism in full force: from a slow fouetté, he lands in a wide fourth position that releases into a triple arabesque pirouette. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

swan lake prince siegfried rudolf nureyev
Instagram

Intern at Pointe!

Are you a total bunhead who loves to write? You might be the perfect fit for Pointe. We're seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about ballet and journalism.

Keep reading...
Sponsored by Ellison Ballet

5 Things You’ll Get From Vaganova Training—and How They’ll Help You Succeed As A Pro

Rachel Neville, Courtesy Ellison Ballet

If you've got your heart set on dancing for, say, San Francisco Ballet, you should attend a school that specializes in Balanchine, right? Not necessarily: It's actually a misconception that you have to train in a particular style or technique in order to pursue a career in that style. Ellison Ballet in New York City—which specializes in Vaganova technique—is living proof: Graduates of Ellison's year-round program and summer intensives go on to ballet companies that perform in a wide range of styles, and use what they've learned from Vaganova to land jobs.

Here are five reasons why studying Vaganova technique can actually make you a sought-after dancer for any number of ballet companies:

Keep reading...
Ballet Stars

Ballet West Star Beckanne Sisk Shares Her On-and Off-Duty Styles

Beckanne Sisk in the studio. Quinn Wharton.

Ballet West principal dancer Beckanne Sisk may not subscribe to a specific style, but there are a few key elements to her off-duty look no matter what the season. "Comfort is number one for me," she says. "I also like to buy things that are a little higher quality, because they last longer." Other than that, she says, it's really anything goes. "I like to change up my style all the time."

Keep reading...
News

Sasha Waltz and Johannes Öhman to Leave Staatsballett Berlin

Sasha Waltz and Johannes Öhman. Photo by André Rival, Courtesy Staatsballett Berlin

Staatsballett Berlin announced today that artistic directors Sasha Waltz and Johannes Öhman intend to step down at the end of 2020, despite having only held the posts since 2019 and summer 2018, respectively.

Keep reading...