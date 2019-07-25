Powered by RebelMouse

A little over a month ago Roberto Bolle gave his final bow with American Ballet Theatre, though thankfully he's not saying goodbye to ballet altogether. After 10 years dancing as a principal with ABT while guesting around the world and at his home company La Scala Ballet, he's now planning to focus on his own galas and projects in Italy. A frequent face in those galas is Polina Semionova, a principal guest with Staatsballett Berlin (and also a former principal with ABT). Semionova and Bolle have danced together for years, and while Bolle is renown for his partnerships with many ballerinas, the two make an exceptionally elegant duo. Here they dance Vladimir Burmeister's Black Swan Pas de Deux at the 2007 Tchaikovsky Gala in Milan.

Tall, muscular and striking, both artists have an instant aura of nobility onstage. As Odile, Semionova captivates her prince with alluring, sustained energy in the adagio section of Burmeister's pas de deux, which is more lyrical than the familiar Petipa version and uses different music. (Fun fact: It's actually the original Act III pas de deux music from Swan Lake's 1877 Moscow premiere, now more associated with Balanchine's Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux). At 4:00, at the adagio's climax, Semionova jumps into Bolle's arms and he swings her in a backbend over his shoulder, then seamlessly lowers her into a fish. In their respective variations, Bolle soars in slow motion leaps and silky pirouettes, while Semionova commands the stage with regal, though menacing, port de bras. As the coda begins, the various character dancers are under Von Rothbart's spell, surrounding Odile as she fouettés, adding even more drama and energy to the ballerina's stunning feat. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

polina semionova swan lake black swan pas de deux vladimir burmeister roberto bolle
Viral Videos

These 5 Dancers Took On The #bottlecapchallenge, and We Can't Get Over the Results

Shopify Partners via Burst

Oh, internet challenges...We don't know who starts them or where they come from, but we definitely love it when dancers get involved.

The past few weeks have seen the rise of the #bottlecapchallenge, which involves someone kicking the top off of a plastic bottle. The slow-motion videos show the cap neatly spinning off. Of course, everyone from dogs to celebs have tried their hand (er, foot?) at the challenge. But ballerinas have taken it to the next level. As far as we can tell, Cuban dancer Marlen Fuerte Castro was the first to add a ballet spin: fouetté turns.

Keep reading...
Viral Videos

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From Oklahoma City Ballet's Amy Potter

Josephine Lee and Amy Potter. Screenshot via YouTube.

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based The Pointe Shop chats with Oklahoma City Ballet dancer Amy Potter to hear about how she prepares her pointe shoes. Plus, hear all of Potter's tips and tricks on how she makes her boxes last longer.

Keep reading...
Ballet Careers

Post-Performance Blues: How to Deal with Disappointment After the Curtain Comes Down

Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Miami City Ballet

The curtain falls, the costumes are packed away. Dancers say good-bye to the choreography, the adrenaline rush of being onstage and the special camaraderie of performing together. "You put your heart and soul into a show and then you're like, 'That's it?' " says Miami City Ballet principal Jeanette Delgado. "You hope you'll get to dance that piece again, but you can't know for sure."

Keep reading...
News

Onstage This Week: Vail Dance Fest Features Major Ballet Stars, RWB Opens 80th Season and More!

Erin Baiano, Courtesy Vail Dance Festival

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Keep reading...