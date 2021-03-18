Patrick Dupond in Don Quixote. www.youtube.com

www.youtube.com

#TBT: Patrick Dupond in "Don Quixote"

Julia Guiheen
Mar 18, 2021

The ballet world lost an icon earlier this month with the sudden passing of Patrick Dupond on March 5. The French dancer, a former étoile and former director of the Paris Opéra Ballet, had a larger-than-life persona onstage and off. He was renowned for his charisma and virtuosity in roles across classical and contemporary repertoire. In this clip of Basilio's variation from Don Quixote—sensational despite the fuzzy video quality—Dupond displays his technical prowess, musical acumen and, above all, his ability to command a crowd.

Dupond's confidence, a quality which led him to reach the rank of étoile at 21 years old and director at age 30, translates into swagger and daring onstage. He starts the variation with a full five-second balance in arabesque, which he begins at a modest 45 degrees before soaring into his full extension. His ballon propels him through the variation's challenging jumps and massive manége. He plays with the speed of his pirouettes with impervious control, stopping on a dime with ample panache. Although the variation is brief, Dupond's performance is unforgettable, leaving no doubts about how his legacy will endure. Patrick, you will be missed. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!


Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
paris opéra ballet etoile don quixote basilio patrick dupond #tbt

Latest Posts

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan, photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe

The Radiant Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan: Why She's One to Watch at Pacific Northwest Ballet

Hollywood could make a movie about Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan's big break at Pacific Northwest Ballet.

It was November 2017, and the company was performing Crystal Pite's film-noir–inspired Plot Point, set to music by Bernard Hermann from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Ryan, then a first-year corps member, originally was understudying the role of another dancer. But when principal Noelani Pantastico was injured in a car accident, Ryan was tapped to take over her role.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
sarah-gabrielle ryan pacific northwest ballet cover story
Courtesy Tiler Peck

Tiler Peck Talks About Creating Her Own Summer Program, and Why She Values Personality in Audition Videos

When the pandemic forced studios around the world to close last March, New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck was quick to adjust. She turned her own daily classes into Instagram Live sessions so that her more than 250 thousand followers could join in from home. But she was also busy planning a project that had already been in the works: her inaugural Tiler Peck Summer Intensive, hosted last July at California Dance Theatre after overcoming several COVID-related obstacles. This year, Peck and CDT are joining forces again from June 28 to July 2, and they're still holding auditions (virtually, of course).

Keep reading SHOW LESS
summer intensives summer study summer intensives 2021 summer programs summer intensive auditions tiler peck new york city ballet
summer intensives
Getty Images

How Is the Pandemic Affecting Ballet’s Job Market This Year?

For ballet companies, it's been a year of uncertainty and making it up as they go. Pivot to online content? Check. Break dancers into pods? Sure. Cancel and reschedule programming over and over? Just another day.

While companies have found ways to be nimble amid a year like no other for the arts, it looks increasingly possible that next season could be closer to normal—although that's still up in the air. But while certain decisions and pivots can be made on the fly, nailing down a roster of dancers has to happen in advance.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
ballet career ballet auditions covid-19 coronavirus 2021-22 season
ballet auditions

Editors' Picks