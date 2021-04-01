Natalia Makarova in Giselle. YouTube.com

#TBT: Natalia Makarova in "Giselle" (1977)

Julia Guiheen
Apr 01, 2021

There is something special about watching a prima ballerina dance her signature role; her sense of ease and pleasure makes ballet's complex vocabulary look completely natural. Natalia Makarova, one of the world's leading dancers in the latter half of the 20th century, was particularly acclaimed for her portrayal of the title role in Giselle. Makarova, who danced with the Kirov Ballet (now the Mariinsky Ballet) in the 1950s and 60s, defected to the West in 1970 and shortly thereafter joined American Ballet Theatre. In this clip from 1977, her lively, exquisite interpretation of Giselle's first-act variation makes evident why this role was her hallmark.

Makarova's frequent partner at ABT, Mikhail Barshynikov, is seen briefly at the beginning of this clip opposite her as Albrecht. She begins the solo with a simple preparation that expresses the character's joy at being able to dance for her friends. With an aura of lightness, she travels widely across the stage, skimming the floor with each precipité and playfully beating her feet through little walks on pointe. One of the loveliest moments is at 1:03 when she floats seamlessly through her pick-up piqué turns. When she finishes the variation, the audience erupts in applause.

Makarova, who was awarded a prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 2012, continues to be an active force in the ballet world, staging ballets at ABT and for companies around the world. Happy #ThrowbackThursday


giselle american ballet theatre natalia makarova #tbt

Latest Posts

The corps of the Paris Opéra Ballet perform the Kingdom of the Shades scene from La Bayadère. Little Shao, Courtesy POB

A Year Into the Pandemic, What Is the Future of the Corps de Ballet? Here's Why It Matters.

Occasionally, in my dreams, I relive the entrance of the Shades from La Bayadère. From the quiet, hypnotic buildup of arabesques snaking down the stage to the prayerlike moment when the entire corps de ballet freezes in a front tendu, arms crossed and eyes turned upwards, it is where my mind goes for rest and contemplation, more so than any extraordinary variation.

A year into the pandemic, large-scale ensembles are also what I've missed the most on the ballet stage. As COVID safety protocols prevented dancers in many countries from gathering in large groups, when companies were able to deliver livestreams or performances with limited audiences, they have favored gala-style excerpts and smaller works—leaving aside a core strength of the classical repertoire.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
corps de ballet covid-19 coronavirus fanny gorse crystal pite paris opéra ballet large-scale ballets ensemble
corps de ballet
A screenshot from Cloud & Victory's "Stop Asian Hate" statement video. Courtesy Tan Li Min

With the Help of Social Media, the Asian Ballet Community Is Speaking Out Against Anti-Asian Violence

Amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes around the world, Singapore-based dancewear company Cloud & Victory posted a video on March 18 calling for a stop to the hate against the Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. It features prominent Asian dancers and allies, including former professional dancer Miko Fogarty, The Joffrey Ballet's Jeraldine Mendoza and Boston Ballet's Lia Cirio and Paulina Waski.

The video is part of a larger movement of dancers who have been using social media as a platform for activism.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
diversity in ballet dance as activism ballet and social media cloud & victory final bow for yellowface racism in ballet
ballet and social media
Photo by Leslie Shampaine

In India, Interest in Classical Ballet Training Is on the Rise

Western classical ballet is still a very unfamiliar art form in India. But in the last few years, promising talent has begun emerging, often in dancers from disadvantaged or working-class families with no prior association with Western classical music or dance.

In the absence of live ballet performances, the entry point for most aspirants has been film, notably Bollywood, or an initial interest in other dance styles.

Kamal Singh, currently in his early 20s and from the outskirts of Delhi, is the son of a rickshaw driver. A ballet sequence in the 2013 Bollywood movie ABCD: Any Body Can Dance led him to train with a ballet instructor in Delhi, and three years later, he is studying further at the English National Ballet School.

But the bigger hub for many ballet newcomers has been Mumbai, India's "City of Dreams," known for its thriving film industry.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
india ballet in india yeh ballet yehuda maor
ballet in india

