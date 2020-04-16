#TBT: Mikhail Baryshnikov in "Don Quixote" (1983)

Julia Guiheen
Apr 16, 2020

If you need a bit of cheering up as we near the end of another week in quarantine, Mikhail Baryshnikov's unbridled charisma in this 1983 clip from American Ballet Theatre's Don Quixote is just the ticket. Then the artistic director of ABT, Baryshnikov performs Basilio's tavern variation with swagger and panache, making every audience member root for him in his bid for Kitri's hand.

On top of all the personality in this variation, Barshnikov gives every step extra sheen with his sharp sense of musicality. He flies, torpedo-like, in double assemblés en tournant and achieves rapid rotation in his turns by firing his turnout to create centrifugal force. His brilliant technique, displayed in sharp dégagés, tight soutenus, and rooted balances in arabesque, is almost as flashy as his more virtuosic feats. With his playful humor and unparalleled stage presence, this solo is the ultimate ode to bravado, that ends, fittingly, with a mic drop. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

Latest Posts

Gergory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne

One to Watch: Get to Know 15-Year-Old Ava Arbuckle

Ava Arbuckle is a dancer on the rise. At just 15, the Texas native has taken home top medals at Youth America Grand Prix and the ADC|IBC, and won the Grishko model search. In February, she was one of just ten dancers from the United States selected to compete in the 2020 Prix de Lausanne, and the only one to place; she came in second, winning a full scholarship to the ballet school of her choice, and received the Rudolf Nureyev Foundation's Best Young Talent Prize.

Though her competition plans for the remainder of the year have been halted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Arbuckle remains undeterred, focusing on her ballet training and enjoying time with her family. Recently, we caught up with Arbuckle to hear all about her time at the Prix, how she's managing virtual training in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and her plans for the next year.

Courtesy Lia Cirio

Find a Sense of Escape in This Quarantine Dance Film by Lia Cirio and Paul Craig

After many weeks stuck at home, it can be easy give into feelings of frustration. But when Boston Ballet principals Lia Cirio and Paul Craig realized that their jobs would be put on hold, they were determined to use this time creatively, and decided to see only each other and become "quarantine buddies," leaving them free to dance together while maintaining safety precautions. The result is a new short film titled "Reverie," released today.

Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 4/16/2020

As COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

Editors' Picks