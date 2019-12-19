Powered by RebelMouse

On this day in 1965, The Bell Telephone Hour broadcast a Christmas special featuring New York City Ballet principal dancers Melissa Hayden and Jacques d'Amboise. The pair performed the Snow Pas de Deux from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, choreographed by d'Amboise, spreading holiday magic far and wide across the country. Their duet, set in a vintage-looking town square and danced with Balanchine briskness, takes on a distinctly American flair. Hayden, with all her gorgeous length, whizzes brilliantly in pirouettes and chaîne turns, while D'Amboise gallantly supports her in expert lifts and nimble jaunts across the stage. His choreography swirls endlessly, conjuring the wonder of watching snow fall outside the window. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

pas de deux snow scene melissa hayden jacques d'amboise nutcracker bell telephone hour tbt snow
Standout Performances of 2019: Miami City Ballet's Katia Carranza in "Duo Concertante"

Miami City Ballet principal Katia Carranza "turned every choreographic facet into a discovery" in Balanchine's Duo Concertante. Alexander iziliaev, Courtesy MCB.

Let a seasoned ballerina take on a repertory gem for the first time and watch both the dance and the dancer sparkle in a new light. Just so, at Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center last February, Katia Carranza—a long-established talent at Miami City Ballet—enlivened George Balanchine's Duo Concertant, looking refreshed as she turned every choreographic facet into a discovery.

Sponsored by US Prix de Ballet

US Prix de Ballet is Reimagining the Ballet Competition

Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy US Prix de Ballet

The US Prix de Ballet is taking an unconventional approach to the ballet competition—by putting the competitors' health first. After a successful first year in 2018, the Prix is returning to San Diego, CA this February with an even more comprehensive lineup of wellness workshops and master classes, in addition, of course, to the high-level competition.

Though the talent is top-notch, the environment is friendly, says HARID Conservatory faculty member Victoria Schneider, who serves on US Prix de Ballet's elite panel of judges. "The wellbeing of the dancer is the main focus," says Schneider, who awarded three scholarships to HARID at last year's competition.

US Prix de Ballet was born after its founders traveled to the Japan Grand Prix International Ballet Competition in 2016. "The company ran every aspect of the competition with professionalism, dignity, honor and precision," says founder Neisha Hernandez. "We knew we wanted this level of experience for America."

Sponsored by Colorado Ballet Academy

Here's What Every Ballet Student Should Look for in Their Training Program

Francisco Estevez, Courtesy Colorado Ballet Academy

When you're looking for a ballet program to take you to the next level, there are a lot of factors to consider. While it's tempting to look for the biggest name that will accept you, the savvy dancer knows that successful training has more to do with the attention and opportunities you'll get.

We put together a few of the most important things for dancers to look for in a summer or year-round training program, with the help of the experts at Colorado Ballet Academy:

