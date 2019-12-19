On this day in 1965, The Bell Telephone Hour broadcast a Christmas special featuring New York City Ballet principal dancers Melissa Hayden and Jacques d'Amboise. The pair performed the Snow Pas de Deux from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, choreographed by d'Amboise, spreading holiday magic far and wide across the country. Their duet, set in a vintage-looking town square and danced with Balanchine briskness, takes on a distinctly American flair. Hayden, with all her gorgeous length, whizzes brilliantly in pirouettes and chaîne turns, while D'Amboise gallantly supports her in expert lifts and nimble jaunts across the stage. His choreography swirls endlessly, conjuring the wonder of watching snow fall outside the window. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!