www.youtube.com

#TBT: Maya Plisetskaya in "The Sleeping Beauty" (1963)

Julia Guiheen
Aug 27, 2020

Among her storied gifts, Maya Plisetskaya, former prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Ballet, was renowned for her ability to imbue classical choreography with rich layers of meaning. In this 1963 clip of Aurora's Act I variation from The Sleeping Beauty, Plisetskaya portrays a princess that is regal and gracious, yet delicate, with an uncertain destiny.

From the enormous care she takes in presenting her foot before a piqué, to the musical flourishes of her head and fingers, Plisetskaya weaves magic into her performance. At 1:20, she travels across the floor in staccato ballonés and pin-prick piqué arabesques—foreshadowing Aurora's curse to be pricked herself. In the latter half of the clip, a high camera angle shows off her generous épaulement and upper body. Then with uncanny fluidity, she shifts from adagio to allégro movement, finishing the variation with a brilliant manège of piqué turns. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

sleeping beauty aurora bolshoi ballet maya plisetskaya tbt throwback thursday

Latest Posts

Yuseki Ota, Courtesy YAGP

Virtual Auditions Are a New Reality. Here's How to Create a Strong Online Audition Package.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have paused life as we know it, but the ballet world is still turning. Schools and companies are finding ways to move forward, and this spring many accepted full-time students, awarded scholarships and hired artists via online auditions. That's likely to be the case over the coming months, as well, so Pointe reached out to several professionals for expert advice on preparing successful online audition materials—even if you're dancing at home.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dance auditions virtual ballet auditions online ballet auditions covid-19 coronavirus ballet resumé audition photos ballet audition video ballet auditions audition advice
ballet auditions
Getty Images

Beyond Solidarity Statements: The Real Work Ballet Organizations Must Do to Dismantle Systemic Racism

Black squares on your organization's social media profile. Posting videos and images of the Black dancers within your company or school. Buttoned up, PR-approved statements that fall in line with what everyone else is saying and doing. Many Black dancers have had enough of performative solidarity from ballet organizations, stemming from the uprisings over the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others. It feels trendy, and it's not landing.

"I see some companies grappling with it, and I see others patching things, wordsmithing a statement, or negotiating how much responsibility they want to take," says Theresa Ruth Howard, founder of Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet who's also an educator, writer, consultant to The Equity Project and seasoned diversity strategist. "When it's about checking boxes, it's clear it's performative."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
diversity in ballet black lives matter theresa ruth howard the equity project gabrielle salvatto ja'malik alexis carter-black racism in ballet
racism in ballet
Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT

David Hallberg on Growing into the Role of Albrecht Throughout His Career

David Hallberg, as told to Marina Harss

The role of Albrecht has gone through the widest arc of any that I've danced in my career. You know, Romeo will always be Romeo. And I've always had a sort of two-dimensional relationship with Siegfried in Swan Lake. But with Albrecht, I've constantly worked on developing and playing with the character.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
albrecht dream role david hallberg
david hallberg

Editors' Picks