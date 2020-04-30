TBT: Marie-Agnès Gillot in "Giselle" (2006)

YouTube.com

In this 2006 clip of Myrtha's entrance in Giselle, former Paris Opéra Ballet étoile Marie-Agnès Gillot gives an other-worldly performance that is chilling, ethereal and technically sublime. Her footwork throughout the solo is mesmerizing, and it receives full attention thanks to her Romantic tutu. Her boureés are soft and undulating, and gentle pas de basques precede each piqué.

One of the most stunning moments is at 1:24, in which Gillot presents her foot in an effacé line. My ballet mistress in college, who had a flair for drama, always referred to any ballet position executed to its fullest, precisist and most gorgeous expression as the step "of death," and here Gillot defines the "tendu of death." As the tempo picks up, Gillot channels Myrtha's iciness with strong, direct energy through her willowy limbs. Her staccato head movements and steely jetés in the final allégro section warn that the wilis are creatures that should not be messed with. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!



Latest Posts

Lauren Cuthbertson as Hermione in Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale. Johan Persson, Courtesy ROH.

The Royal Ballet's Lauren Cuthbertson on Her Quarantine Routine and the Upcoming Stream of "The Winter's Tale"

In a whirlwind 36 hours in mid-March, Royal Ballet principal dancer Lauren Cuthbertson performed Aurora in the Mariinsky Ballet's production of The Sleeping Beauty, then returned to England and went into coronavirus lockdown in a house outside London. She told Pointe how she is staying fit—mentally and physically—during quarantine, and shared insight into the role of Hermione in Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale, which the Royal Ballet will stream online in May 1 on its YouTube channel.

Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 4/23/2020

As COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

Getty Images

Ask Amy: Embracing the Challenges of Learning a New Style

My daughter is 14 and just started a different ballet school in France. She comes from a strong Russian technique and seems to be struggling between schools and keeps saying she is losing her placement. Do you have any advice on how she can keep her strengths of one technique yet learn from the one that she has just started? —Aslı

