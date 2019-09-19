Powered by RebelMouse

What do Diana Vishneva, Olga Smirnova, Kristina Shapran and Maria Khoreva all have in common? These women, among the most impressive talents to graduate from the Vaganova Ballet Academy in recent years, all studied under legendary professor Lyudmila Kovaleva. Kovaleva, a former dancer with the Kirov Ballet (now the Mariinsky), is beloved by her students and admired throughout the ballet world for her ability to pull individuality and artistry out of the dancers she trains. Like any great teacher, Kovaleva is remarkably generous with her wealth of knowledge; it seems perfect, then, that she appears as the Fairy of Generosity in this clip from a 1964 film of the Kirov's The Sleeping Beauty.

Liudmila Kovaleva-Fairy of Generousity (1964) www.youtube.com

In this rosy-hued prologue scene, Kovaleva makes her simple variation poetic, turning the steps into symbols of her character's gifts. She leans into every movement and her plush port de bras overflows with sweetness. Kovaleva's students point to this sense of intention as her secret. "Her rehearsals always inspire me," said Smirnova in a recent interview, "She knows how to grab your interest by making simple steps in a variation come alive, making it nuanced and colorful." Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

diana vishneva olga smirnova kristina shapran maria khoreva vaganova mariinsky ballet kirov ballet sleeping beauty lyudmila kovaleva #throwbackthursday #tbt
Viral Videos

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks from Ballet West Soloist Chelsea Keefer

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop chats with Ballet West soloist Chelsea Keefer to hear about how she prepares her pointe shoes. Keefer offers lots of darning tips, and shares all of the unusual ways that she uses rosin.

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

10 Times Our Fave Ballet Dancers Made Turning Actually Look Easy

At this point, you'd think we'd all be used to the level of technical absurdity Daniil Simkin achieves when he's playing around in the studio. But then he did this:

...and now we're low-key appalled in the absolute best way.

After we picked our jaws up from the floor, we were inspired to dig up clips of some of our other favorite dancers turning like it's no big deal. Here are just a few standouts.

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

#TBT: Leanne Benjamin in “Swan Lake” (1988)

www.youtube.com

Natalia Makarova's version of Swan Lake, staged in the 1980s for London Festival Ballet (now the English National Ballet), incorporates a pas de quatre choreographed by Sir Fredrick Ashton into the ballet's opening act. Leanne Benjamin, then just 24 and a principal with the company, dances among the couples in this clip from a 1988 film of the ballet. The burgeoning ballerina shines in her minute-long solo, tackling intricate footwork with intelligence and spirit that foreshadow her formidable, two-decade career as a principal of The Royal Ballet.

Keep reading... Show less