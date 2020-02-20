Powered by RebelMouse

Earlier this month, 15-year-old American dancer Ava Arbuckle was one of eight scholarship winners at the Prix de Lausanne. For her classical selection, Arbukle, clad in an ultra-feminine, rosette-covered tutu, performed Flora's variation from The Awakening of Flora, Marius Petipa's 1894 one-act ballet about the Greek goddess of Spring. Back in 2007, historian and choreographer Sergei Vikharev reconstructed the work for the Mariinsky Ballet, with Evgenia Obraztsova, then a soloist at the Mariinsky and now principal at the Bolshoi Ballet, originating the titular Flora.

In the above clip from a 2008 gala, Obraztsova easily conjures spring's loveliness in this darling solo., From the moment she flutters from the wing, she delights in her willowy port de bras and long, effortless lines. Her final diagonal, complete with balloné en pointe, double piqué turns and a cheeky air bite in the final balance, shows her moxie under all that charm! Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

Ingrid Silva Stars in New Nike Video Series Celebrating Black History Month (Plus, Serena Williams Narrates)

Yesterday, the first of Nike's new Common Thread video series dropped, and we were thrilled to see that it featured dancers; namely, Dance Theatre of Harlem member (and June/July 2017 Pointe cover star) Ingrid Silva, and Florida-based ballet student Alex Thomas. Even better, it's narrated by tennis phenom Serena Williams. This series of short videos celebrates Black History Month by focusing on representation in sport. (We're not crazy about ballet being called a sport, but we'll let it slide.) In each installment, athletes united by a common thread discuss their passion, and the lack of role models they saw in their fields while growing up.

Celebrate Valentine's Day With This LINES Ballet Couple

Happy Valentine's Day! Below, Josephine Lee plays a version of the Newlywed Game with Alonzo King LINES Ballet dancers and couple Michael Montgomery and Shuaib Elhassan.

#TBT: Cynthia Gregory and Fernando Bujones in the Black Swan Pas de Deux

Former American Ballet Theatre principals Cynthia Gregory and Fernando Bujones—known for their inimitable stage presence and penchant for flair—dazzle in this performance of the Black Swan pas de deux. They draw the audience into their characters' worlds, even in a gala performance

Watch the 2020 Prix de Lausanne Live Stream All Week

Competitors at last year's Prix. Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

The weather is gloomy and winter shows no signs of ending anytime soon, but this week there's a small glimmer that might help bunheads make it through: The 2020 Prix de Lausanne, running February 2–9. This year's Prix welcomes 77 young hopefuls (including 10 Americans) to Montreaux, Switzerland, and a free live stream will be available daily.

