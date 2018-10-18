Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Julia Guiheen
Oct. 18, 2018 12:58PM EST

#TBT: Diana Adams and Irving Davies in “Invitation to the Dance” (1956)

Diana Adams and Irving Davies in "Invitation to the Dance," via YouTube.

Elegant, enigmatic and versatile, Diana Adams was a muse to the choreographic visionaries of her day. She originated roles in works by Agnes de Mille, Antony Tudor, George Balanchine and Gene Kelly, most famously the edgy pas de deux in Balanchine's Agon alongside the recently departed Arthur Mitchell. But outside the ballet world she may be better remembered for her role in Gene Kelly's 1956 film Invitation to the Dance. In a swanky, style-blending duet, Adams's polished pointework and long lines juxtapose British tap dancer and choreographer Irving Davies' suave, grounded style.

Diana Adams and Irving Davies - Invitation to Dance www.youtube.com

Invitation to the Dance, which Kelly directed, choreographed and starred in, is made up of three vignettes, each a separate story told through dance. Adams and Davies appear in the section titled "Ring Around the Rosy," a made-for-film ballet that centers on an alluring bracelet passed between lovers. While the plot is questionable, the dancing is delightful—a gem from the golden age of movie musicals. Their jazzy number combines sultry swing steps, punchy pirouettes and suspended extensions. Undoubtedly, Adam's dynamic physique and daring movement quality helped inspire the choreographers she worked with to create dances that pushed the boundaries of convention. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

diana adams irving davies gene kelly new york city ballet agon invitation to the dance movie musicals
Show Comments ()
If you like us online, you'll love us in print!
Ballet Stars

Joffrey Ballet Star April Daly's Conditioning Tips and Post-Show Recovery Secrets

April Day is celebrating her 16th season with The Joffrey Ballet. Photo by Cheryl Mann, Courtesy The Joffrey Ballet.

Joffrey Ballet Star April Daly shares how she stays conditioned throughout the season—and makes hers her summers intense.

Sweet 16

This fall marks April Daly's 16th season with The Joffrey Ballet. "Every year I learn more and more," she says of how she conditions and cares for her body. For example, two years ago, a disc issue in her lower back reinforced the importance of core strength. "I'm a jumper," she says, "so I realized even more that you have to have a strong core and stabilize the back muscles to cushion the impact when you're jumping."

Cardio and conditioning

With Fabrice Calmels in Christopher Wheeldon's Continuum. Photo by Cheryl Mann, Courtesy The Joffrey Ballet.

Daly's cross-training is diverse, including everything from elliptical workouts for stamina to Pilates mat and reformer exercises for her core. She also does Gyrotonic and a variety of exercises she's learned in physical therapy. You'll often find her in the studio doing stability work on a BOSU ball or upper-body toning with a Thera-Band.

Favorite gym class

Daly is hooked on a group fitness class called yoga sculpt, which incorporates light hand weights with yoga sequences for a mix of strengthening and stretching. "You feel like you're getting a complete workout," she says. And it's a nice counterpart to ballet: "We're so used to turning out all the time, so it's good to revisit the parallel positions."

These boots aren't made for walking

With Miguel Blanco in Swan Lake. Photo by Cheryl Mann, Courtesy The Joffrey Ballet.

The Joffrey recently added compression boots to its therapy equipment. "They've become a new part of my regimen in the theater," says Daly. Before and after performances, she'll recline for about 15 minutes while wearing the long boots, which inflate with air and provide pulsing pressure to the legs and feet. "They relax my legs, but not to the point that I can't dance." And, she says, they even cut down on post-show soreness.

Summer study for the pros

Daly often spends summers in Florida, training with renowned Cuban teacher Magaly Suárez, alongside professional dancers from other companies. "It's incredible to have a fresh pair of eyes," says Daly. During the regular season, she tends to approach company class as a warm-up for rehearsals, but over the summer, class is like a boot camp. "She's on you from the second you do your first plié. She brings you back to the basics," says Daly. "I'm dying by the end of barre, but I don't have a six-hour day afterwards, so I can really put my all into it."

Her Post-Show Wind-Down

With Miguel Blanco in Swan Lake. Photo by Cheryl Mann, Courtesy The Joffrey Ballet.

  • compression boots at the theater
  • a meal, ranging from a bowl of pasta to a cheese plate depending on how hungry she is
  • a hot bath at home
  • an ice bath for her calves and feet to rejuvenate them for the next day
  • a movie

If you like us online, you'll love us in print!

What Makes Top Professionals Shine in their Formative Years

Teresa D'Ortone, Rock alumna, ABT Studio Company

For over three decades, The Rock School for Dance Education, under the leadership of Bo and Stephanie Spassoff has been developing dancers with a clean, strong technique and artistic refinement.

This power-couple led the school's students to succeed. Rock School dancers are found gracing the stages of a variety of wonderful companies worldwide, enjoying careers as corps, soloists, as well as principals. Companies like the Royal Ballet, New York City Ballet, English National Ballet, Ballet West, San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, and American Ballet Theatre, to name just a few.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Meet Shelby Williams, The Real Pro Behind Biscuit Ballerina

Shelby Williams as her alter ego, Biscuit Ballerina. Photo by Nicha Rodbon, Courtesy Williams.

Last fall, Instagram's dance community blew up when an account titled Biscuit Ballerina started posting videos of an anonymous dancer doing laughably bad ballet. With a look of fierce determination, she would awkwardly make her way through well-known variations, stumbling over her pointe shoes. Comments ranged from hilarity to criticism to confusion: Who was this dancer?

The answer is Shelby Williams, a soloist with Royal Ballet of Flanders. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Williams didn't become serious about ballet until age 11. At 15 she left home to train year-round at The Washington School of Ballet, and a year later transferred to the Houston Ballet Academy, where she quickly entered Houston Ballet II. As a student, Williams often felt crippled by self-criticism. "I was doing something I was passionate about every day, but I hated it," she says. Eventually she went to a sports psychologist who helped her learn how to enjoy the process and not take herself too seriously. After class, instead of feeling ashamed by the mistakes she'd made, Williams started to overexaggerate what she'd done, making herself and her classmates laugh.

Shelby Williams as herself. Photo by Kensilav Kanev/De-Da Productions, Courtesy Williams.

Williams as Biscuit. Photo by Nicha Rodboon, Courtesy Williams.


Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Follow These Step-by-Step Instructions to Master Piqué Turn en Dehors

Torija coaches BalletMet Dance Academy summer intensive student Polina Myers. Photos by Jennifer Zmuda, Courtesy BalletMet.

It's the complex transfer of weight that makes piqué turns en dehors—commonly called "step-overs"—so tricky. Maria Torija, director of the BalletMet Dance Academy, shares her ideas on how to successfully navigate these inevitable variation-ending turns.

What's in a name: " 'Step-over' is the American way," Maria Torija explains. But the turn has many names. "Vaganova calls it 'tour dégagé.' 'Lame-duck'—that's the English! Maybe we should go to the French. The Paris Opéra calls it 'tour piqué en dehors.' "

Walk the line: Whether you tombé front or side, Torija stresses the importance of precision in consecutive piqués en dehors. "Hold the passé until you finish the turn, and then tombé right in the path you're going, like on a tightrope." The leg doesn't extend to the front or side. That's a different step. "Tombé means you fall into it. It's a very quick motion."

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

The Pointe Shop Goes on the Road: Josephine Lee Explores Oklahoma City Ballet (Plus, Pointe Shoe Hacks From Soloist Amanda Popejoy)

Josephine Lee exploring Oklahoma. Photo Courtesy Lee.

Earlier this summer, we followed master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based The Pointe Shop as she made her on a pointe shoe fitting tour around the West Coast and California. Now she's back, this time on a 45-day tour from California to Chicago, educating students on all things pointe shoes and helping them to find their perfect fit. Lee's making stops at top ballet companies and academies across the country, interviewing school directors and chatting with professional ballerinas to find out how they customize and break in their pointe shoes. Below, check out Lee's stop at Oklahoma City Ballet. She touches base with company soloist Amanda Popejoy and school director Penny Askew. Stay tuned for more!

Keep reading... Show less

Through Faith-Based Book, One Former Ballerina Hopes to Encourage Other Christian Dancers

Sarah Beth Marr. Photo by Oliver Endahl of Ballet Zaida, Courtesy Marr.

Several years ago, Sarah Beth Marr, then a dancer with Mejia Ballet International in Arlington, Texas, went to see a famous ballerina give an interview at a nearby theater. She was eager to hear the dancer's insights on navigating a ballet career. "I was hoping for some kind of secret sauce in order to keep going," she says. When it came time for a question and answer period, several in the audience asked the ballerina about what got her through challenging times. "Her answer was that she worked really hard and pushed herself and tried to be the best," says Marr, "and there's a lot of truth in that." But she was left with a heavy feeling inside. "Is it all about working really hard and striving and carving my own path, or is there something deeper?"

Keep reading... Show less
News

Onstage This Week: ABT Fall Season Opens, NBoC Tours to Russia for the First Time, and Much More!

Joffrey Ballet's April Daly, Yoshihisa Arai and Amanda Assucena in Christopher Wheeldon's Swan Lake. Assucena will make her debut in the role of Odette/Odile this week. Photo by Cheryl Mann, Courtesy Joffrey.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Competitions 101: What You Need to Know Before Signing Up For Your First Ballet Competition

Remie Goins, a student at International City School of Ballet in Atlanta, performs at the YAGP finals. Photo by VAM, Courtesy YAGP.

You've watched First Position, the 2011 documentary about dancers at Youth America Grand Prix. You've studied videos of past ballet competition winners online. Now, you're interested in joining those elite ranks by entering a competition yourself. But what if your school doesn't have a program set up to guide you through the process? Pointe asked four experts to break down what ballet competition newbies need to know.

Keep reading... Show less
If you like us online, you'll love us in print!
News

New York City Ballet Announces Seven Dancer Promotions

Joseph Gordon, pictured here in George Balanchine's Who Cares?, became New York City Ballet's newest principal this weekend. Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

On October 13, the evening before the close of New York City Ballet's fall season and longtime principal Joaquin De Luz's retirement performance, Jonathan Stafford, the leader of the company's interim artistic team, promoted seven company dancers: six men and one woman. In addition to De Luz, NYCB lost three other principal men this fall. Chase Finlay, Zachary Catazaro and Amar Ramasar were fired last month in the midst of a scandal surrounding the sharing of sexually explicit communications. With principal Adrian Danchig-Waring out of commission while recovering from a broken foot, the company has been in need of male dancers to bolster its upper ranks.

Joseph Gordon has been promoted to principal, and Daniel Applebaum, Harrison Coll, Claire Kretzschmar, Aaron Sanz, Sebastian Villarini-Velez and Peter Walker have been promoted to soloist. All seven made a number of debuts throughout the year and shone in featured roles; we've rounded up some of their recent accomplishments below.

Keep reading... Show less
News

American Ballet Theatre's Fall Season Brings Women’s Movement into Focus

From left: ABT principals Devon Teuscher, Christine Shevchenko and Gillian Murphy isn Praedicere. Photo by Marty Sohl, Courtesy ABT.

Last spring American Ballet Theatre artistic director Kevin McKenzie announced the company's Women's Movement, a multi-year initiative to support the creation of new work by female choreographers. ABT's fall season, running October 17–28 at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, sets the project in full swing. The opening gala features a world premiere by tap extraordinaire Michelle Dorrance. A co-commission with the Vail Dance Festival, this work marks ABT's third collaboration with Dorrance this year: She created Praedicere, a pièce d'occasion for ABT's spring gala, as well as a work on company dancers at Vail last summer. The gala performance also includes past and present works by two female choreographers: Twyla Tharp's 1986 In The Upper Room and Lauren Lovette's 2017 Le Jeune, which will be danced by the ABT Studio Company.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

How ABT Dancers Get Through Two Grueling Months of Met Performances

Sarah Lane and Jeffrey Cirio in Harlequinade. Photo: ErIn Baiano

American Ballet Theatre's two months of performances at New York City's Metropolitan Opera House can be an exciting but demanding time for the dancers. With nine ballets in eight weeks including Whipped Cream and Harlequinade, a night off is hard to come by.

James Whiteside as Harlequin in Harlequinade. Photo: Rosalie O'Connor

Keep reading... Show less
If you like us online, you'll love us in print!

Sponsored

Viral Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!