#TBT: Darcey Bussell in "Sylvia" (2005)

Julia Guiheen
Feb 04, 2021

The ballet Sylvia, which is based on a legend from Greek mythology, originally debuted in France in the late 19th century, but it soon slipped under the radar. However, the rich score by Léo Delibes inspired British choreographer Sir Frederick Ashton to recreate the ballet in 1952, giving it a new lease on life. When The Royal Ballet revived Ashton's production in 2004, then-principal dancer Darcey Bussell premiered the role of Sylvia. In this clip from 2005, Bussell performs Sylvia's complex Act III variation with ease and elegance.

The solo begins with a challenging sequence of hops en pointe that showcases Bussell's strength and fluidity. She displays expert control in precisely accented steps and foot articulations—like her careful roll-downs from pointe at 0:45—as well as in the many sequences that travel backward, discretely upping the variation's difficulty. The choreography throughout echoes the music, contrasting staccato steps with soft, lyrical phrases. Bussell nimbly flows between these two textures: In her diagonal at 1:30, she intersperses clean, brilliant gargouillades with lush piqués arabesque. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

Ray Nard Imagemaker, Courtesy Grand Rapids Ballet

Learning How to Budget on a Ballet Income—Especially During a Pandemic

When our Nutcracker performances got canceled at Los Angeles Ballet, I, of course, had to deal with the emotional reaction. But I also had to worry: How was I going to pay my rent?

The pandemic has opened my eyes to financial wellness—it took a crisis for me to understand that I wasn't prepared for one. With the pandemic, I realized that I had not been saving and spending in a way that was thoughtful. I was paying bills and whatever else came up in the moment, but I had no eye on saving for the future or in case of emergency.

Knowing that many dancers live paycheck to paycheck, I wondered how artists I know have sustained long-term careers, or how they've made big financial moves, like buying a house. It seemed impossible to me! Considering everyone, especially now, has different situations with expenses and income, I wanted to find out how some dancers have made their budgets work for them in order to save, even amid long layoffs or while working gig to gig.

Gregory Batardon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne

The 2021 Prix de Lausanne Prepares for a Year Like No Other

In an ordinary year, early February marks an exciting time in the ballet world: the return of the prestigious Prix de Lausanne competition. But this is no ordinary year, so this is no ordinary Prix. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition will run from January 31 to February 7, completely via video.

Matt de la Peña, Courtesy Joffrey Ballet

Six Virtual Performance Events to Keep on Your Radar This Month

The ballet world has seen its share of ups and downs in the past year, but that hasn't stopped dancers, choreographers and directors around the globe from creating inspiring new material. From new video projects to world premieres and reimagined seasons, we've got our eyes on plenty of newsworthy events this year. Check out some of the exciting projects coming up this February.

