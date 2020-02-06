Former American Ballet Theatre principals Cynthia Gregory and Fernando Bujones—known for their inimitable stage presence and penchant for flair—dazzle in this performance of the Black Swan pas de deux. They draw the audience into their characters' worlds, even in a gala performance
.
Gregory revels in Odile's unabashed confidence, using every joint to embody her character, from her fingers and wrists to her gorgeously stretched feet. She luxuriates in the lyrical moments, like the slow unraveling promenade at 3:20, layering on drama and sensuality. With characteristic fearlessness, she dives headfirst into penché arabesques, demanding her partner to catch her—which Bujones does with expert ease. In his variation, he captivates with his athleticism in fastidious battus, impressive extensions, and effortless flourishes, like a final tour that lands with a fouetté to the knee. Bujones, who directed Orlando Ballet until his passing in 2005, danced with purity and power that truly befit a prince. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!