Former American Ballet Theatre principals Cynthia Gregory and Fernando Bujones—known for their inimitable stage presence and penchant for flair—dazzle in this performance of the Black Swan pas de deux. They draw the audience into their characters' worlds, even in a gala performance

.

Gregory revels in Odile's unabashed confidence, using every joint to embody her character, from her fingers and wrists to her gorgeously stretched feet. She luxuriates in the lyrical moments, like the slow unraveling promenade at 3:20, layering on drama and sensuality. With characteristic fearlessness, she dives headfirst into penché arabesques, demanding her partner to catch her—which Bujones does with expert ease. In his variation, he captivates with his athleticism in fastidious battus, impressive extensions, and effortless flourishes, like a final tour that lands with a fouetté to the knee. Bujones, who directed Orlando Ballet until his passing in 2005, danced with purity and power that truly befit a prince. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

Intern at Pointe!

Are you a total bunhead who loves to write? You might be the perfect fit for Pointe. We're seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about ballet and journalism.

Career

From Pick-Up to Premieres: How BalletX Has Grown Into a Coveted Company Prioritizing New Work

BalletX rehearsing Wubkje Kuindersma's Yonder. Vikki Sloviter, Courtesy BalletX.

When Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan were forming BalletX in 2005, they had big dreams: Still dancers with Pennsylvania Ballet, they aspired for their contemporary ballet company to perform at Jacob's Pillow and Vail Dance Festival. They liked the idea of presenting new work. They hoped someday their company would be on the cover of Dance Magazine.

News

English National Ballet Just Named Its 2020 Emerging Dancer Finalists

2020 Emerging Dancer Nominee Carolyne Galvao in Swan Lake. Laurent Liotardo, Courtesy ENB.

It's that time of year again: English National Ballet has announced its finalists for the company's Emerging Dancer competition. This highly anticipated annual event, held in front of a live audience and an esteemed panel of judges at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall on May 29, will give six company members from the lower ranks a chance to shine. To prepare, the finalists, who were chosen by their peers, will be paired together and coached by a more experienced company member in a classical pas de deux and a contemporary work. In addition to the jury-selected Emerging Dancer Award, one dancer will receive the People's Choice Award, chosen by the audience. The company will also give out its Corps de Ballet Award, recognizing a corps member for their hard work on and offstage.

Health & Body

The Dangers of Dancing on Dead Pointe Shoes—And 5 Ways to Prevent Injury

Courtesy Meier

Pointe shoes are high maintenance. New pairs are not only expensive, but time consuming. So it's no surprise that many dancers try to extend the lifespan of each shoe. But did you know that dancing on dead shoes can increase your risk for a variety of injuries?

