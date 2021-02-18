youtube.com

#TBT: Carmen de Lavallade and Desmond Richardson in "Precious Blood" (2007)

It's not every day that you get to see two living legends share the same stage. In 2007, Carmen de Lavallade and Desmond Richardson, trailblazers generations apart, premiered Dwight Rhoden's Precious Blood at The Joyce Theater in New York. In this clip, the then 76-year-old de Lavallade gives a stunningly elegant performance alongside Richardson, who co-founded and co-directs Complexions Contemporary Ballet with Rhoden.

This short ballet, to music by Kevin Keller, imagines an emotional though distanced duet between a mother and son. De Lavallade is striking in a long red skirt and her movements are penetrating. With her deep contractions and sharp gestures that melt into softness, its as though she's never left the stage. Richardson, whose company is known for celebrating its dancers' unique range and qualities, displays astounding physicality. Maneuvering over, under and around the table, he alternates between moments of strength (like when he jumps onto the table at 0:58) and touching vulnerability.

The influence these two iconic artists have had on the dance world is undeniable. De Lavallade, in her decades-long career, has touched many facets of the entertainment industry: she danced with modern dance pioneers Lester Horton and Alvin Ailey; performed as a principal dancer with the Metropolitan Opera and as a guest artist with American Ballet Theatre; and appeared on Broadway, television and in film. In 2017, she was awarded a Kennedy Center Honor for her achievements and lasting impact on the nation's performing arts. Richardson was a principal dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater before he and Rhoden founded Complexions in 1994. He also danced with Frankfurt Ballet under William Forsythe and then ABT, becoming the company's first African-American principal in 1997. Later he performed on Broadway in musicals including Fosse and Movin' Out, and in films including Chicago and High Strung Free Dance. Happy Black History Month and #ThrowbackThursday!


Latest Posts

Svetlana Loboff, Courtesy Paris Opéra Ballet

The Paris Opéra's Diversity Report Proposes Steps Towards a More Inclusive Company

Five years after Benjamin Millepied was met with fierce resistance for bringing up racist practices within the Paris Opéra Ballet, the French company is finally acknowledging its lack of diversity. This week, the Paris Opéra released an official report with recommendations, commissioned in the wake of last summer's racial reckoning and increased support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

At the time, the worldwide push for social justice encouraged a group of Black and Asian employees, led by the Paris Opéra Ballet's five Black dancers, to write a manifesto demanding change. Among the issues they raised were the continued use of the French n-word, a lack of tights and cosmetics for darker skin tones, and the absence of an effective anti-discrimination policy. The Paris Opéra's new general director, Alexander Neef, who arrived in September from the Canadian Opera Company, lost no time in offering support, and appointed the historian Pap Ndiaye and the civil servant Constance Rivière to lead an independent audit.

The Constellation Project's detailed orbit of Dance Theatre of Harlem co-founder Arthur Mitchell. Digital design by Natasha Hulme, Courtesy MoBBallet

Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet's "Constellation Project" Maps the Complex Histories of 6 Dance Pioneers

Last week, Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet celebrated the start of Black History Month with the launch of The Constellation Project, a star-studded online exhibition of dance history. The project maps the lives of six influential Black dancers—Arthur Mitchell, Mel Tomlinson, Lavinia Williams, Mabel Jones Freeman, Doris Jones and Claire Haywood—across a digitally rendered galaxy of historical events, institutions and more. The result is an educational experience that, much like its galaxy-inspired title, will no doubt only continue to grow.

Santiago Barreiro, Courtesy Riccetto

María Riccetto Talks About Her New Role as Artistic Director of Uruguay's Ballet Nacional de Sodre

On January 1, 2021, Uruguayan ballerina María Riccetto officially became the new director of her national ballet company, Ballet Nacional de Sodre. Seldom has the selection of a new leader felt so apt. Riccetto's career has been a model of hard work, perseverance and attention to craft, rewarded by recognition and responsibility.

Many ballet lovers in New York City remember Riccetto with great fondness. The former American Ballet Theatre soloist, born and raised in Uruguay, had a very particular quality: the ability to transmit a combination of affability and joy, in roles like the young girl in Le Spectre de la Rose, or Twyla Tharp's Known by Heart, or even as a flower girl in Don Quixote. When she danced, you felt you knew her.

