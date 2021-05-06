Antoinette Sibley in Sir Frederick Ashton's Cinderella. YouTube.com

www.youtube.com

#TBT: Antoinette Sibley in "Cinderella" (1969)

Julia Guiheen
May 06, 2021

With its fairytale magic and ludicrous stepsisters, Sir Frederick Ashton's Cinderella is full of whimsy and charm. The choreography is also playfully challenging with quirky, intricate phrasing that illuminates Prokofiev's score. Antoinette Sibley, a former principal of The Royal Ballet, revels in the challenges as the titular Cinderella. A master of speed and staccato, Sibley is a frothy delight in her Act II variation in this clip from 1969.


Sibley takes the floor in a glittering white tutu, the belle of the Prince's ball. She showcases her footwork with precise petite changements at 0:25 and delicate walks on pointe at 0:58. When the tempo accelerates, Sibley moves with brilliant speed, her feet just skimming the floor. Ending the variation with dazzling turns en manège (two times around the stage!), it's a wonder she's not dizzy as she steps to curtsy with a beaming smile. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!


Related Articles Around the Web
cinderella sir frederick ashton the royal ballet antoinette sibley #tbt

Latest Posts

Michael Cairns, Courtesy Orlando Ballet

Returning to Live Audiences: How 4 Companies Have Gotten Back Onstage

Performing in front of live audiences again has been every ballet organization's goal since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago. With vaccinations on the rise and light appearing at the end of the tunnel, companies are slowly starting to come back to in-person shows.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
live ballet performances in-person ballet performances covid-19 corona milwaukee ballet orlando ballet avant chamber ballet columbia city ballet
live ballet performances
Final Bow for Yellowface co-founders Phil Chan and Georgina Pazcoguin. Erin Baiano, Courtesy Final Bow for Yellowface

10,000 Dreams Virtual Choreography Festival Spotlights Asian Choreographers Throughout May

In the wake of rising hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community over the last year, many ballet companies have been posting messages of solidarity on social media and voicing their commitment against racial injustice. However, there is still work to be done in reflecting that commitment on stages. Phil Chan, co-founder of Final Bow for Yellowface, an organization dedicated to eliminating offensive Asian stereotypes in dance, says he would give ballet companies a letter grade of C-minus for their current diversity and inclusion work.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
final bow for yellowface phil chan georgina pazcoguin 10000 dreams virtual choreography festival diversity in ballet
10000 dreams virtual choreography festival
Jacques d'Amboise in Apollo. Photo courtesy New York City Ballet archives.

Jacques d’Amboise, New York City Ballet Star and Founder of National Dance Institute, Dies at 86

To watch Jacques d'Amboise, the legendary New York City Ballet dancer who died this week at the age of 86 due to complications from a stroke, coach dancers in the roles he had performed over the course of his long career was to see an artist who not only possessed formidable insight, but also exuded an infectious love of dance, and of life. To watch him interact with the young dancers of the National Dance Institute, the arts education nonprofit he created in 1976, was to see someone who passionately believed in human potential, and who thrived at seeing it realized.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
in memoriam national dance institute new york city ballet jacques d'amboise
jacques d'amboise

Editors' Picks