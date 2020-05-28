#TBT: Antoinette Sibley and Brian Shaw in "The Sleeping Beauty" (1963)

Julia Guiheen
May 28, 2020

The charming and exuberant Antoinette Sibley became a principal at The Royal Ballet in 1960, when she was just 21 years old. Sibley dazzled alongside many danseurs during her career, including former principal Brian Shaw, a bravura dancer known for his virtuosic turns and jumps. The two were a natural cast for The Sleeping Beauty's Bluebird pas de deux, captured here in this 1963 film.

The clip begins at 0:38 as Sibley flutters from the wing and Shaw bounds in behind her with a crisp assemblé volé. The tempo is lively, but Sibley and Shaw bring a regal, lyrical quality to the adagio. In their variations, Shaw's spectacular ballon propels him off the floor in never-ending jumps, while Sibley's staccato footwork brings the music to life. The pair really brings out all the stops in the coda: Shaw's infamous brisé volé diagonal is wildly bendy, and Sibley whirls deftly in brisk double piqué turns. Their final diagonal is the most thrilling as they dance, perfectly synced, as the score climbs to crescendo. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

Class of 2020, These Ballet Stars Have a Heartfelt Video Message Just for You

Congratulations to this year's graduating seniors!

You might not have had the chance to take that long planned-for final bow, but we're here to cheer you on and celebrate all that you've accomplished. And we've brought together stars from across the ballet world to help us; check out the video to hear their best wishes for your futures.

To further fête all of the ballet grads out there, we're also giving away 100 free subscriptions to Pointe... plus, one lucky bunhead will receive a personalized message from one of ballet's biggest stars. Click here to enter!


Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 5/27/2020

Since COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

How Can I Stay Motivated While Training at Home?

Ethan Ahuero was having a good year: he was in his first season dancing with Kansas City Ballet II and had been presented with the opportunity to choreograph on the second company. "The day before we shut down I had a rehearsal, and I was so happy," Ahuero says. "The piece was coming together and this was the first time I felt really proud of my creative process."

Suddenly, the coronavirus pandemic brought everything to a halt. With the company's season cut short and the studios closed, Ahuero found himself attempting to continue dancing from home, with his choreography project put on hold. Like many other dancers around the world, Ahuero is dealing with disappointment while struggling to stay motivated.

Keeping up with daily ballet classes may feel difficult right now; inspiration can seem hard to come by when you're following along on Zoom and short on space at home. Below are a few simple tips for finding new ways to stay motivated.

