English National Ballet star Alina Cojocaru was still a Royal Ballet principal in 2006 when she guest-starred in the Mariinsky Ballet's production of The Sleeping Beauty. And as this clip of her Aurora proves, she is indeed a vision in Act II's dream scene. Dancing alongside Andrian Fadeyev and Daria Pavlenko as Prince Désiré and the Lilac Fairy, the Romanian ballerina has an air of otherworldly majesty.

Cojocaru's movements are soft, gentle and aching with sweetness, yet she moves with remarkable power and precision. She bursts from the wing into soaring coupé jetés, completing the first diagonal with an airy suspension in arabesque. Throughout the pas de deux, each gloriously turned out extension of her lower leg becomes a gesture of generosity (even when her foot bops the Prince's hat in a juicy enveloppé from penché at 3:56). In her variation, the slow sequence of cabrioles into piqué arabesque at 5:35 demonstrates Cojocaru's uncanny control. Finally, her perfectly placed pirouettes from fifth in the coda make one thing clear: Cojocaru has an iron will beneath all that tenderness! Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

Dancing Down Under: 6 American Dancers on Life at Royal New Zealand Ballet

Royal New Zealand Ballet dancers Kate Kadow, Katherine Minor and Katherine Precourt rehearse Balanchine's Serenade. Photo by Stephen A'Court, Courtesy RNZB.

Though the Royal New Zealand Ballet has seen a lot of upheaval in recent years, it's now attracting dancers from the U.S. again. Six American women are currently working for the Wellington-based company: Two of them, soloist Katherine Minor and dancer Leonora Voigtlander, joined in 2014, shortly before the end of Ethan Stiefel's tenure as artistic director, while the others were drawn to the vision of current director Patricia Barker. In 2018, the former Pacific Northwest Ballet star and director of Grand Rapids Ballet hired principal Katharine Precourt (previously a first soloist with Houston Ballet), soloist Kate Kadow, and dancers Caroline Wiley and Clare Schellenberg. (Two other American dancers—former Miami City Ballet principal Simone Messmer and 17-year-old Nicole Denney, are currently there through September as guest artists.) We sat down with all six of them to find out what it was like moving across the world and adjusting to life in Kiwi land.

10 Commandments of a Ballet Dad

Getty Images

Having survived two consecutive decades as a dedicated ballet dad, I've collected some tidbits of wisdom over the years. With apologies to David Letterman, I've loosely organized these pearls of wisdom into roughly 10 simple—and not so simple—rules and guidelines of being a black-belt ballet dad. Some are obvious. Some are challenging. Others can be downright impossible. But that's the price you pay when you sign up for the emotionally charged position of ballet dad.

A Fashionable Side Biz: Meet 5 Dancer Designers Putting Their Own Stamp on Dancewear

Sarasota Ballet principal Danielle Rae Brown modeling one of her RAE Boutique leotards. Courtesy RAE Boutique.

Dancer-made dancewear is tried and true, from Boston Ballet principal Ashley Ellis' RubiaWear to Ballerina Couture by National Ballet of Canada's Tina Pereira. As a designer myself (@littlebirdskirts), I'm always inspired by how my colleagues bring their unique style into the studio, as many of them also create their own pieces to wear in class and rehearsal. Beyond the bigger name brands, you don't have to go far to find one-of-a-kind dancewear—and you can feel good about supporting other artists' work. Check out these five professional dancers who have developed their own creative dancewear lines—you may even find a new back-to-class look!

There’s a New Ballet Series Coming to Netflix

Get your popcorn ready! (Getty Images)

Pop quiz, dance friends! Select all that apply:

a) You love ballet.
b) You love ballet on TV.
c) You absolutely devoured Tiny Pretty Things, the 2016 YA novel described as "Black Swan meets 'Pretty Little Liars.'"
d) OK you haven't read the book yet but wooowwww does that description sound enticing.

We've got good news for those of you who ticked off literally any of those options: Netflix just ordered a new series based on Tiny Pretty Things, and it's slated to arrive next year. Get your popcorn ready!

