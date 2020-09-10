www.youtube.com

#TBT: Alessandra Ferri and Angel Corella in "Romeo and Juliet" (2000)

Julia Guiheen
Sep 10, 2020

Creating an authentic, youthful character onstage often requires an enormous amount of artistic maturity. Such is the case with former American Ballet Theatre principals Alessandra Ferri and Angel Corella. In this 2000 performance of Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet with La Scala Ballet—where Ferri was also a principal and Corrella a frequent guest—they portray the star-crossed lovers in the balcony pas de deux with pure innocence and passion.

From Ferri's leap off the stairs and girlish sighs, to Corella's unabashed panache, the audience is swept up into the scene's tender, breathless excitement. Corrella's solo showcases his brilliant technique with swooping renversés and double sauts de basque. Meanwhile, Ferri's virtuosity shines through in her willowy backbends, in which she melts into Corrella's arms. Perhaps the most touching moment of all is at 6:10, when Ferri's Juliet seems to emerge from her reverie and remember that their love is forbidden—before Romeo promises that he will be true to her regardless. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

Latest Posts

Clockwise from top left: Rosalie O'Connor, Gene Schiavone, Rosalie O'Connor, Gene Schiavone (3). All photos courtesy ABT.

American Ballet Theatre Promotes 6 Dancers to Principal, 1 to Soloist

This spring was supposed to be one of highly anticipated debuts at American Ballet Theatre, a chance for many soloists to test their mettle in major leading roles at the Metropolitan Opera House. While the coronavirus pandemic shutdown put those debuts on pause, the company has shown a major leap of faith in its up-and-coming dancers: This morning, in a sweeping move, ABT promoted six of its soloists—Cassandra Trenary, Skylar Brandt, Calvin Royal III, Joo Won Ahn, Thomas Forster and Aran Bell—to principal dancer. Longtime corps standout Gabe Stone Shayer is promoted to soloist.

american ballet theatre
Brooke Trisolini, Courtesy Boston Ballet

For Queer Women in Ballet, There's a Profound Gap in Representation. These Dancers Hope to Change That.

In her teens, Lauren Flower realized she was different. Originally from Fresno, California, Flowers moved to Arizona and trained with Tucson Regional Ballet and the school at Ballet Arts Tucson before accepting a scholarship with Houston Ballet II. It was in Houston that Flower started to think she might be gay, but didn't feel she had anyone to talk to about it.

"I quickly shot all those feelings down," says Flower. "I was petrified. I thought no one would get it or understand what I was realizing about myself." When she returned to her home state to join Ballet Arizona in 2013, Flower remained closeted in her professional life. But she began to meet other queer women outside of ballet who helped her to embrace her identity. At age 22, Flower came out and joined Boston Ballet shortly afterward, committed to being fully out of the closet in her life there.

Hans Knopf, Courtesy Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival Archives

Dancewear Through the Decades: 100 Years of Studio Fashion, From the Chiton to the Leotard

In March 2020, American Ballet Theatre principal dancers James Whiteside and Isabella Boylston taught a class on Instagram Live with the theme "Vintage Ballet." Boylston dressed as Scottish-born ball­­erina Moira Shearer (star of the 1948 classic film The Red Shoes) and Whiteside as Rudolf Nureyev, and they encouraged viewers to join in. Dancers around the world followed suit, posting their vintage-inspired looks online. Looking at this wide range of styles made me wonder: What did dancers wear before they had a wardrobe of stretchy leotards to choose from? Below, we look at some of the ballet-class fashions that have graced studios over the last 100 years.

