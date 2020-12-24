Getty Images

Yes, You Can Take a Day Off: The Physical and Mental Health Benefits of Rest

Meghan Keeney
Dec 24, 2020

I graduated from college in May with my dance degree. After taking ballet and other dance classes every day for the past four years, I was unsure how to manage my training on my own during a pandemic. Sometimes the last thing I want to do is take a virtual ballet class in my tiny New York City apartment. But then I see my friends posting videos of themselves in Zoom class to Instagram, and I feel guilty. Am I allowed to take a day off from technique classes?

Most dancers struggle with giving themselves a break. And in the midst of COVID-19, you may feel the need to take an overwhelming amount of Zoom classes so that your technique doesn't fall behind. Soon enough, lines start to blur; when your living room is your dance studio, when do you ever stop training? Ultimately, the hours of daily dance classes and supplemental workouts may lead to mental burnout or even physical injury. To prevent this, dancers need to make sure they're getting both physical and mental rest.

What happens to our bodies when we don't rest?

Loading up on extra classes at home could be doing more harm to your body than good. Dr. Emily Becker, a physical therapist and owner of Rocky Mountain Dance Injury Prevention and Symposium, stresses that limited space and bad floors can lead to injuries, especially with overuse. Classes created for smaller spaces offer fewer options for movement; therefore, dancers tend to use the same muscles over and over. Without proper rest, these muscles can quickly become over-stressed.

Your body mechanics can also change. In the first stages of burnout, Becker explains, your resting heart rate increases by five to 10 beats per minute, even when doing simple activities. A higher heart rate increases the concentration of lactic acid in your muscles, leading to more soreness.

A teenage ballet student in a navy blue leotard and tutu rests on a bed with her eyes closed and hands on her stomach.

Getty Images

Without proper physical rest, the body can't go into supercompensation, the process that allows the muscles to adapt and your technique to improve. Becker says, "In order to get our bodies stronger, better, faster, we have to make sure that you're taking time off and actually resting. Otherwise, you don't have a linear progression to that supercompensation state."

So, how long does it take for the body to recover from training? While it depends on the dancer, bones take roughly 96 hours to recover, while tendons and ligaments take 72 hours. This is why most weight lifters typically separate different muscle groups in their training, to allow for some parts of the body to recover while working on others. Becker suggests that mature dancers in a rigorous college or conservatory program focus on a different area of class each day, varying their level of intensity. For example, if you did petit allégro yesterday, it might be best to substitute jumps for relevés today, or focus more on the port de bras. And for younger dancers training five to six days a week, those one to two days without class should really be time to let the body recover.

How does lack of rest affect our psyche?

Social media makes it easy to constantly compare our work ethic to our peers'. You may fear that breaks from dance class, even for just a day, will cause your technique to fall behind. Dr. Nadine Kaslow, a psychologist and professor at Emory University, advises dancers to "focus inward, not just outward, and decide 'What do I need to do for myself?' Just because somebody is posting on Instagram every day, we don't really know what that means."

Giving yourself permission to physically rest is only half the battle; you also have to let your brain not think about dance for a moment, says Dr. Brian Goonan, a psychologist based in Houston, Texas. "If all you're doing is going out and practicing, practicing, practicing, you're really not giving your body the opportunity to synthesize what it's learning," Goonan explains. Your brain needs mental rest in order to absorb material and corrections.

A long-haired woman wearing a red hooded puffy coat, leggings and sneakers sits on a beachside bench with her dog and watches the sunset.

Getty Images

Overtraining can quickly lead to mental burnout. Goonan notes that one psychological warning sign of burnout is feeling on edge before, during or after a dance class. Other signs, Kaslow adds, include making uncharacteristic mistakes, experiencing a lot of self-doubt, feeling unmotivated, or not enjoying or feeling a sense of accomplishment about dancing.

How can we rest?

Everyone needs at least one day of total passive rest, says Becker. Furthermore, if your body is sore and tired, pushing it to be active can cause burnout. "The body has an alarm system," she says. "That pain or fatigue is telling you that you need a break."

Resting doesn't always have to mean sitting on the couch, snacks in hand. "It does mean you get your eight to 10 hours of sleep and you eat the right way," says Becker. She explains that active rest—going for a walk or cross-training with Pilates, yoga or weight lifting—can be extremely beneficial on days you don't take dance class, as these activities train muscles that may be neglected in class. However, the way you rest depends more on your psychological state than your physical state. If your body feels okay but you are feeling mentally burned out, give yourself a break. All dancers deserve rest, whether they think so or not.

A young athletic woman with gray leggings and her hair in a messy bun bends over her outstretched legs on a yoga mat.

Getty Images

Kaslow recommends cultivating nondance hobbies, whether they're creative outlets, like music or drawing, or something entirely different, like baking or hiking. Additionally, she suggests that dancers mark in their calendars time for dancing and time for resting, especially when breaks that are usually built in with holidays feel optional when everything is virtual.

Remember, every dancer has distinct needs. "Our energy levels are different, and what's best for us is different," says Kaslow. So even if it seems like no one on Instagram is taking a day off, listen to your body and give it the rest it needs to keep dancing.


physical rest mental rest taking a break from dance dancer health dancer wellness rest

Latest Posts

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

ABT’s Gabe Stone Shayer Is Not Afraid to Make a Statement, On the Stage and Off

One of Gabe Stone Shayer's favorite collaborations happened thanks to his agent, Henri Lemic. In August 2019, Shayer—frustrated after being passed over yet again for a promotion at American Ballet Theatre—started to think about the company's fall gala. He wanted to make a defiant sartorial splash on the red carpet. Lemic worked some magic, persuading Harlem couturier Dapper Dan to meet with his young client.

At the meeting, Shayer said the ballet world seemed unable to envision him, a Black man, as a prince. "I'm going to make you look like a king," Dapper Dan told him. Referencing photos of African royalty, the designer created a sweeping gold jacket, dubbed the "King Coat." Shayer wore it to the gala—thumbing his nose, in the most elegant way, at the ballet establishment. "I was finally a prince, and not with a tunic made in Germany, but with a coat made in Harlem that represented my African heritage," he says. "And my story is a Black story that might not have gotten to Dapper Dan, if it wasn't for Henri."

Here's the thing: There is no Henri. Or, rather, "Henri Lemic" is Shayer, under a different email address.

That gutsy display of determination is of a piece with Shayer's ballet career. A Russian-trained virtuoso with eye-popping extensions, the 27-year-old projects boundless confidence onstage. He has big, innovative ideas about the way ballets should be danced and created, and does not hesitate to argue for them. "Most ballet dancers, we're trying not to step on toes during rehearsals," says friend and ABT principal Cassandra Trenary. "But Gabe, he's fearless. He's always asking 'Why is it done this way?' He wants to push buttons until he believes in what he's doing."

Shayer's courage extends outside the studio. Long critical of ABT's treatment of him and its other Black members, and of the ballet world's racism writ large, he has become a prominent voice in dance's racial reckoning. "I still don't feel settled with it," he says. "And I won't be closing my mouth anytime soon."

Has he paid for his outspokenness? Despite a steady stream of featured roles, Shayer spent eight years in ABT's corps before his promotion to soloist in September. But now, with the new title, and fresh off a series of invigorating pandemic projects, he at last seems to be gaining momentum at ABT—and well beyond it.

Gabe Stone Shayer wears a shiny, floor-length gold overcoat and yellow one-piece jumper with a black zig-zag pattern. He does a turned in pass\u00e9 relev\u00e9 on his left leg and crosses his left arm high across him, which makes his jacket float up behind him.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

From Philadelphia to Moscow

Shayer, who is adopted, grew up in Philadelphia with his white mother and Ghanaian grandmother. As a child, he was bewitched by the Bolshoi Ballet's touring production of Spartacus. "It had a huge impact on me, all this intense bravura dance coming right at you," he remembers.

After early training at the Gwendolyn Bye Dance Center, Koresh School of Dance and Philadanco's Philadelphia School of Dance Arts, Shayer formalized his ballet studies at The Rock School. As a teen, he began attending ballet competitions—and experiencing race-based pigeonholing. "I would come offstage after performing a classical variation," he remembers, "and moms or judges would say things like 'Hey, you're amazing, are you thinking about Ailey?'"

Sensing that Black dancers didn't have a place in American ballet, he started to imagine a career abroad. One of his Rock School teachers pointed out his resemblance to Black, Cuban-born danseur Carlos Acosta, then a star of The Royal Ballet. "I saw Carlos seamlessly dancing Romeo and Basilio, these roles that people had thought of as white roles," Shayer says. "Without really processing it, I thought: The Royal has accepted Carlos. Maybe I can go to London and be the next Carlos?"

But in terms of technique, Shayer preferred the Russian style he'd been training in. "I've always felt like the Russian methodology is most logical for my body," he says. "It helps you lengthen, which I need, and I just love the way it looks." In 2009, after attending a Bolshoi Academy summer program, he was invited to attend the school year-round. He went instead for three months, then moved to Moscow in fall of 2010 and spent a transformative year immersed in Russian ballet culture.

Gabe Stone Shayer, wearing a sparkly white and black bolero jacket and black leggings, does a relev\u00e9 pench\u00e9 arabesque on his right leg.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Russia is far from an inclusive haven, yet at the Bolshoi, Shayer felt free of America's racial baggage. "People always get on me for saying this, but the Russians were very matter-of-fact about it: 'Okay, you're American, you're Black, we acknowledge it.' That's it," Shayer says. "It wasn't connected to perceptions of my work ethic or achievements." He found a mentor in teacher Ilya Kuznetsov. And Shayer experienced, in his words, "the best kind of culture shock": learning Russian, studying the Stanislavski acting method, embracing the Bolshoi's idiosyncratic traditions. In 2011, he became the first African-American male to graduate from the Bolshoi Academy.

Early Opportunities

Shayer assumed he'd dance professionally in Russia, or maybe London. But after graduation, he attended ABT's summer course, and ended up with an offer to join the Studio Company. Thrown, but recognizing the magnitude of the opportunity, he accepted. A few months later, he entered the main company.

It was a difficult transition. ABT's technique and way of working felt unfamiliar; he missed Russia. Nevertheless, Shayer kept getting remarkable opportunities, particularly in ballets by Alexei Ratmansky, ABT's resident choreographer and a former director of the Bolshoi Ballet. The two developed a rapport, communicating in Russian during rehearsals. "Gabe is very particular in his style of dancing—you can really tell it's him—and Ratmansky loves that," says ABT director of repertoire Carlos Lopez. "When you see Gabe perform Ratmansky's characters, you can see he feels at home there." Shayer danced Bluebird in Ratmansky's Sleeping Beauty alongside Misty Copeland, and principal roles in the choreographer's Whipped Cream and Harlequinade. He seemed to be on an upward trajectory.

A male dancer with a blue feathered cap and wearing bright blue tights, shoes and tunic stands in sous-sus and lifts his arms like wings. To his left, a ballerina in a blue and orange tutu and gold crown kneels on the stage and crosses her hands at her chest. They look at each other and smile.

Shayer as Bluebird and Misty Copeland as Princess Florine in The Sleeping Beauty

Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT

Yet as the years passed and no promotion materialized, Shayer asked the artistic staff for answers. "First, I was met with technique things—work on this, work on that—and I was like, 'Great! I got it,'" he says. "One year it was: 'We don't have space at the soloist level for you.' And I thought, Okay, maybe it's a money issue. I couldn't figure out this weird disconnect, where I was being favored with these great parts, but then held back by title."

Toward the end of the company's 2018 Metropolitan Opera House season, Shayer says, the staff told him he hadn't made soloist because he had an attitude problem. "My brain exploded," he says. "It felt like I was being singled out in a way that wasn't substantialized by any truth." A week later, he tore his ACL onstage while dancing the principal part in Whipped Cream.

A male ballet dancer in gold body paint stands on a darkened stage bathed in a spotlight. He stands on his left foot and pops his right foot into demi-pointe, and bends his lifted arms at the elbows, pinching his thumb and forefingers together.

Shayer as the Golden Idol in La Bayadère

Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT

New Motivation

During the seven-month recovery period, Shayer "separated" from ballet entirely for a while, working intensively with trainers from the Philadelphia Eagles to regain his strength. Revitalized, he returned for ABT's 2019 season, during which he danced his usual roster of featured roles. Once again, he was not promoted. He began talking in earnest to friends abroad about job opportunities.

A few months later, the coronavirus shut down the ballet world, and then the murder of George Floyd convulsed it. Shayer, quarantining with his family in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, felt helpless. At the end of May, he taped his phone to the back of his mom's car and filmed a video of himself jogging at sunset, set to "Runnin'," by Naughty Boy, Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin. He posted it to Instagram, captioned with a poem:

"I run with Maud!
I kneel with Kaepernick!
I stand for black lives!
I call for SUSTAINABLE TRANSFORMATION!..."

Distinctive and deeply felt, the post resonated throughout the ballet community. At ABT, Shayer and the company's six other Black dancers were called upon to share their perspectives in a series of internal diversity-and-inclusion Zoom meetings, a process both exasperating and empowering. "My colleagues and I have been vocalizing these issues for years, so for people to act like they were hearing them for the first time was frustrating," Shayer says. "But it gave us a platform to use and a way to be heard, which we hoped would spur action."

Shayer was becoming a leader. During the shutdown, he developed his creative voice in a series of projects, many of them self-directed. He taught ballet students in Ghana over Zoom, and secured their local teachers spots in ABT's National Training Curriculum. He worked with choreographer Sonya Tayeh, and created a duet for himself and Trenary, at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in upstate New York. (An excerpt of that work, titled The Ritual, premiered digitally on Lincoln Center at Home and ABT's YouTube channel on December 13.)

Wearing white tights and a long, sheer off-white coat, a Black male ballet dancer stands in fourth position on demi-pointe and looks up towards his lifted right hand.

Jayme Thorton for Pointe

In August, Shayer tried his hand at artistic direction, launching the Creative Genesis program. He brought eight dancers (seven of them from ABT) to Long Beach Island and created a 30-minute ballet, while adhering to strict pandemic protocols. The project recently earned a Levinson Arts Achievement Award, a $50,000 prize.

Shayer's highest-profile quarantine enterprise, Pas De Deux, featured ABT dancers in conversation with stars from other areas of the artistic world. "My idea was to bring something new to ABT, to access different kinds of creativity," Shayer says. His segment with musician Alicia Keys included a probing discussion of race and identity, and a new dance set to Keys' "Love Looks Better." Shayer performed the self-choreographed work on the stage of Harlem's Apollo Theater. "I wanted to attach the collaboration to Alicia as a Black New Yorker," he says, "and also to create an image that would've helped young Gabe see himself as a prince. A Black man with his hair braided, doing ballet at the Apollo!"

A male, light-skinned Black ballet dancer stands on his right foot and crosses his left foot over it while holding his left hand on his hip and his right hand out pointing towards the ground. He wears a sparkly white and black bolero jacket over his bare chest, a beaded necklace and black leggings with a white stripe down the sides.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

ABT's administration recognized Shayer's pandemic-era growth. "With his strong sense of self, his artistic inclinations have flourished in this hardest of times," artistic director Kevin McKenzie says. As a soloist, Shayer hopes to dance more princely roles once COVID subsides, and to keep working toward principal-dancer status. Eventually, he sees himself dancing abroad. And his curiosity transcends ballet. "He is constantly in a state of discovery, whether it be fashion or visual art or music," Trenary says. "He's always sending me ideas—'Look at how incredible this Balmain smoking jacket is. I'm gonna own it one day!'—and then I'll find out he's manifested them into being."

Shayer says his larger goal is to put ballet on America's mainstream map, bringing it the level of visibility it enjoys in parts of Europe. One way to do that, he suggests, is to incorporate Black and African culture. Recognizing the importance of aesthetic inclusivity, he hopes to mesh ballet with pop culture and fashion. (A Dapper Dan–costumed piece might be in the cards.)

Whatever ballet's path forward, expect Shayer to be leading the conversation. "I'll never be finished fighting and advocating," he says. "I want to be the person who facilitates the idea of possibility in this historically exclusive world. And I want to present the possibility of success through my own story."

gabe stone shayer american ballet theatre abt diversity in ballet
gabe stone shayer
Karolina Kuras, Courtesy NBoC

A Brief History of Tutus, From the Romantic Era to Today

The tutu has become the symbol of the ballerina. But what is the history of this strange protruding skirt which allegedly gets its name from the French children's word cucu, meaning "bottom"? Pointe took a look back at some important moments in innovation.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
tutu history tutu emma livery dance history ballet history tutu design karinska barbara karinska ballets russes stephen galloway powder puff tutu
Courtesy Jai-Dee Dancewear

More Than a Leotard: The Growing Trend Towards Ethical and Sustainable Dancewear

Katherine Hartsell spends a lot of time thinking about what sustainability means to dancers. She's the face behind Jai-Dee Dancewear, founded in 2018, which sells leotards made from regenerated nylon fiber that comes from fishing nets, industrial plastics and fabric scraps. The recycled materials are cut into classic designs made to last for years on end. The inner label of Jai-Dee's leotards makes this mission clear: "Wear often," it reads, and "love well."

"Sustainability is something that's really central to all dancers," says Hartsell, a former dancer herself. "We all are thinking about the sustainability of our careers and the sustainability of our bodies." She believes this ethos is at odds with the unsustainable structures of fast fashion.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
sustainable dancewear eco-friendly danewear eco-friendly leotards vegan ballet slippers cynthia king vegan ballet slippers jai-dee dancewear smk dancewear cloud & victory elmhurst ballet school
sustainable dancewear

Editors' Picks