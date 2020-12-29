New company member Ao Wang takes a socially distanced company class at Boston Ballet.

Brooke Trisolini, Courtesy Boston Ballet

3 Dancers on What It’s Like to Switch Companies in the Middle of a Pandemic

Helen Rolfe
Dec 29, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has upended plans for dancers everywhere, but perhaps most so for those who signed on with new ballet companies back at the beginning of this year. Pointe asked three of them what it's really been like to weather the financial precarity, professional pressure and general upheaval of switching companies at a time when performance opportunities are far off, and your work as a dancer is confined to a computer screen.

Ashley Simpson: From Collage Dance Collective to BalletX

A young Black ballerina in a black leotard, booty shorts and black socks sits on the floor with her left leg tucked in and her right leg extended and bent. She holds up a piece of paper that says "TOUCH."

Ashley Simpson on the set of a BalletX Beyond short film by choreographer Francesca Harper

Tara Keating, Courtesy BalletX

I was so happy to join Collage in my senior year of the Ailey/Fordham BFA program, but BalletX was always the dream. I'd gone to their summer intensive a few times, so when I happened to tour to Philadelphia in January 2020, I asked artistic and executive director Christine Cox if I could take company class. When they offered me a contract a few months later, it was a no-brainer.

I started in May remotely. I had originally figured the pandemic would be cleared up by then. Instead, I had to move my whole life from Memphis (where Collage is based) to Philadelphia at the beginning of June. Luckily, family was there to help. We flew from our family home in West Palm Beach, Florida (where I was quarantining), to Memphis and drove in a little moving van from Memphis to Philadelphia. At the time, there was a lot of civil unrest and protests in Philadelphia. Stores were closed, and it was hard to find an apartment remotely.

What got me through those first few weeks in BalletX was the whole company being in a Zoom room together to take class. Seeing everyone was almost like the energy of being in the same space. At the end of every class, Christine would ask if we were in a peak or a valley. That check-in felt so necessary. We wouldn't have to talk about what was wrong, but we'd send our love to that person. Since then, we've been able to take outdoor class at Cherry Street Pier, rehearse for and shoot dance films, and pod together so we can go into the studios a few at a time. There's one thing I'm grateful for amidst this hardship: Normally, you're thrown into everything, so it was nice to have a slow introduction to the company.

Jonnathan Ramirez: From Tulsa Ballet to Colorado Ballet

A white male danseur in a white and gold Spanish-style bolero jacket and tights, is shown onstage doing an assembl\u00e9 to the right.

Jonnathan Ramirez in Don Quixote

Francisco Estevez, Courtesy Colorado Ballet

My fiancée, fellow dancer Jessica Payne, and I were looking to switch to Colorado Ballet because she has family here. Having danced in Tulsa for 10 years, I was very excited to finish the season strong and say goodbye properly to my career there. Instead, we went into a layoff that just didn't end. Jessica and I owned a house in Tulsa, and we worried that it wouldn't sell because of the pandemic. Luckily or unluckily, it sold a week after we put it on the market in March! So we quarantined with her parents in California before moving to Colorado.

Colorado's been badly hit, so most places have been shut down—Colorado Ballet included. The good thing is that it's a very outdoorsy place. It's helped my fiancée and me that we can go for a hike anytime. What's also helpful is that we were thinking about having to dance at home when we chose a place to live here in Denver. The company gave us two pieces of marley, and we got super-lucky with a big space.

I'm from Colombia originally, and I was getting my green card when the pandemic hit. That's been basically halted, and my work permit didn't arrive in time for the start of Zoom rehearsals with Colorado Ballet, so they legally couldn't pay me for my first week. I was so excited to join that I showed up anyway. Other dancers in the company have organized Zoom happy hours and sent us so many messages of support, offering to help with whatever we need. That they'd go out of their way to make us feel welcome in our new company is amazing.

Ao Wang: From Miami City Ballet to Boston Ballet

An Asian ballerina in a face mask, pink leotard, white skirt and pointe shoes does a jet\u00e9 saut\u00e9 with her left foot back in coup\u00e9. Behind her three male dancers in practice clothes wait near the barre.

Ao Wang takes company class at Boston Ballet

Brooke Trisolini, Courtesy Boston Ballet

Because I grew up with Russian training, four years at Miami City Ballet taught me a lot about balance, technique and musicality. Recently, I noticed myself wanting to do more than Balanchine, and the contemporary European rep at Boston Ballet really attracted me. When Mikko Nissinen offered me a contract this spring I signed as quickly as I could!

In any other year, at the end of MCB's season I'd go back home to China for layoff, renew my visa at the consulate, then return to the States. After everything shut down, I tried to book flights back to China (five times!) because I wouldn't start at Boston Ballet until September 21. Each got canceled. The company even had to intervene and help me get a visa to stay in the U.S. It was stressful, in part because family back in China said I should've stayed in my secure position in Miami. Because my lease was up, I stayed with MCB friends until moving to Boston at the beginning of September.

Unfortunately, my time at Boston Ballet started with a letdown: I was called to learn the Sugarplum pas de deux before we learned that Nutcracker was canceled. I just hope opportunities like that will be offered again once we're back to normal. It's hard to prove yourself as a new dancer when there's no chance to perform, but I'm trying my best anyway. I wanted to join this company so badly that even at this "worst" time to join, I'm happy to be where I can learn—and in a city with better Chinese food than Miami!

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

ABT’s Gabe Stone Shayer Is Not Afraid to Make a Statement, On the Stage and Off

One of Gabe Stone Shayer's favorite collaborations happened thanks to his agent, Henri Lemic. In August 2019, Shayer—frustrated after being passed over yet again for a promotion at American Ballet Theatre—started to think about the company's fall gala. He wanted to make a defiant sartorial splash on the red carpet. Lemic worked some magic, persuading Harlem couturier Dapper Dan to meet with his young client.

At the meeting, Shayer said the ballet world seemed unable to envision him, a Black man, as a prince. "I'm going to make you look like a king," Dapper Dan told him. Referencing photos of African royalty, the designer created a sweeping gold jacket, dubbed the "King Coat." Shayer wore it to the gala—thumbing his nose, in the most elegant way, at the ballet establishment. "I was finally a prince, and not with a tunic made in Germany, but with a coat made in Harlem that represented my African heritage," he says. "And my story is a Black story that might not have gotten to Dapper Dan, if it wasn't for Henri."

Here's the thing: There is no Henri. Or, rather, "Henri Lemic" is Shayer, under a different email address.

That gutsy display of determination is of a piece with Shayer's ballet career. A Russian-trained virtuoso with eye-popping extensions, the 27-year-old projects boundless confidence onstage. He has big, innovative ideas about the way ballets should be danced and created, and does not hesitate to argue for them. "Most ballet dancers, we're trying not to step on toes during rehearsals," says friend and ABT principal Cassandra Trenary. "But Gabe, he's fearless. He's always asking 'Why is it done this way?' He wants to push buttons until he believes in what he's doing."

Shayer's courage extends outside the studio. Long critical of ABT's treatment of him and its other Black members, and of the ballet world's racism writ large, he has become a prominent voice in dance's racial reckoning. "I still don't feel settled with it," he says. "And I won't be closing my mouth anytime soon."

Has he paid for his outspokenness? Despite a steady stream of featured roles, Shayer spent eight years in ABT's corps before his promotion to soloist in September. But now, with the new title, and fresh off a series of invigorating pandemic projects, he at last seems to be gaining momentum at ABT—and well beyond it.

Gabe Stone Shayer wears a shiny, floor-length gold overcoat and yellow one-piece jumper with a black zig-zag pattern. He does a turned in pass\u00e9 relev\u00e9 on his left leg and crosses his left arm high across him, which makes his jacket float up behind him.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

From Philadelphia to Moscow

Shayer, who is adopted, grew up in Philadelphia with his white mother and Ghanaian grandmother. As a child, he was bewitched by the Bolshoi Ballet's touring production of Spartacus. "It had a huge impact on me, all this intense bravura dance coming right at you," he remembers.

After early training at the Gwendolyn Bye Dance Center, Koresh School of Dance and Philadanco's Philadelphia School of Dance Arts, Shayer formalized his ballet studies at The Rock School. As a teen, he began attending ballet competitions—and experiencing race-based pigeonholing. "I would come offstage after performing a classical variation," he remembers, "and moms or judges would say things like 'Hey, you're amazing, are you thinking about Ailey?'"

Sensing that Black dancers didn't have a place in American ballet, he started to imagine a career abroad. One of his Rock School teachers pointed out his resemblance to Black, Cuban-born danseur Carlos Acosta, then a star of The Royal Ballet. "I saw Carlos seamlessly dancing Romeo and Basilio, these roles that people had thought of as white roles," Shayer says. "Without really processing it, I thought: The Royal has accepted Carlos. Maybe I can go to London and be the next Carlos?"

But in terms of technique, Shayer preferred the Russian style he'd been training in. "I've always felt like the Russian methodology is most logical for my body," he says. "It helps you lengthen, which I need, and I just love the way it looks." In 2009, after attending a Bolshoi Academy summer program, he was invited to attend the school year-round. He went instead for three months, then moved to Moscow in fall of 2010 and spent a transformative year immersed in Russian ballet culture.

Gabe Stone Shayer, wearing a sparkly white and black bolero jacket and black leggings, does a relev\u00e9 pench\u00e9 arabesque on his right leg.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Russia is far from an inclusive haven, yet at the Bolshoi, Shayer felt free of America's racial baggage. "People always get on me for saying this, but the Russians were very matter-of-fact about it: 'Okay, you're American, you're Black, we acknowledge it.' That's it," Shayer says. "It wasn't connected to perceptions of my work ethic or achievements." He found a mentor in teacher Ilya Kuznetsov. And Shayer experienced, in his words, "the best kind of culture shock": learning Russian, studying the Stanislavski acting method, embracing the Bolshoi's idiosyncratic traditions. In 2011, he became the first African-American male to graduate from the Bolshoi Academy.

Early Opportunities

Shayer assumed he'd dance professionally in Russia, or maybe London. But after graduation, he attended ABT's summer course, and ended up with an offer to join the Studio Company. Thrown, but recognizing the magnitude of the opportunity, he accepted. A few months later, he entered the main company.

It was a difficult transition. ABT's technique and way of working felt unfamiliar; he missed Russia. Nevertheless, Shayer kept getting remarkable opportunities, particularly in ballets by Alexei Ratmansky, ABT's resident choreographer and a former director of the Bolshoi Ballet. The two developed a rapport, communicating in Russian during rehearsals. "Gabe is very particular in his style of dancing—you can really tell it's him—and Ratmansky loves that," says ABT director of repertoire Carlos Lopez. "When you see Gabe perform Ratmansky's characters, you can see he feels at home there." Shayer danced Bluebird in Ratmansky's Sleeping Beauty alongside Misty Copeland, and principal roles in the choreographer's Whipped Cream and Harlequinade. He seemed to be on an upward trajectory.

A male dancer with a blue feathered cap and wearing bright blue tights, shoes and tunic stands in sous-sus and lifts his arms like wings. To his left, a ballerina in a blue and orange tutu and gold crown kneels on the stage and crosses her hands at her chest. They look at each other and smile.

Shayer as Bluebird and Misty Copeland as Princess Florine in The Sleeping Beauty

Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT

Yet as the years passed and no promotion materialized, Shayer asked the artistic staff for answers. "First, I was met with technique things—work on this, work on that—and I was like, 'Great! I got it,'" he says. "One year it was: 'We don't have space at the soloist level for you.' And I thought, Okay, maybe it's a money issue. I couldn't figure out this weird disconnect, where I was being favored with these great parts, but then held back by title."

Toward the end of the company's 2018 Metropolitan Opera House season, Shayer says, the staff told him he hadn't made soloist because he had an attitude problem. "My brain exploded," he says. "It felt like I was being singled out in a way that wasn't substantialized by any truth." A week later, he tore his ACL onstage while dancing the principal part in Whipped Cream.

A male ballet dancer in gold body paint stands on a darkened stage bathed in a spotlight. He stands on his left foot and pops his right foot into demi-pointe, and bends his lifted arms at the elbows, pinching his thumb and forefingers together.

Shayer as the Golden Idol in La Bayadère

Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT

New Motivation

During the seven-month recovery period, Shayer "separated" from ballet entirely for a while, working intensively with trainers from the Philadelphia Eagles to regain his strength. Revitalized, he returned for ABT's 2019 season, during which he danced his usual roster of featured roles. Once again, he was not promoted. He began talking in earnest to friends abroad about job opportunities.

A few months later, the coronavirus shut down the ballet world, and then the murder of George Floyd convulsed it. Shayer, quarantining with his family in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, felt helpless. At the end of May, he taped his phone to the back of his mom's car and filmed a video of himself jogging at sunset, set to "Runnin'," by Naughty Boy, Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin. He posted it to Instagram, captioned with a poem:

"I run with Maud!
I kneel with Kaepernick!
I stand for black lives!
I call for SUSTAINABLE TRANSFORMATION!..."

Distinctive and deeply felt, the post resonated throughout the ballet community. At ABT, Shayer and the company's six other Black dancers were called upon to share their perspectives in a series of internal diversity-and-inclusion Zoom meetings, a process both exasperating and empowering. "My colleagues and I have been vocalizing these issues for years, so for people to act like they were hearing them for the first time was frustrating," Shayer says. "But it gave us a platform to use and a way to be heard, which we hoped would spur action."

Shayer was becoming a leader. During the shutdown, he developed his creative voice in a series of projects, many of them self-directed. He taught ballet students in Ghana over Zoom, and secured their local teachers spots in ABT's National Training Curriculum. He worked with choreographer Sonya Tayeh, and created a duet for himself and Trenary, at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in upstate New York. (An excerpt of that work, titled The Ritual, premiered digitally on Lincoln Center at Home and ABT's YouTube channel on December 13.)

Wearing white tights and a long, sheer off-white coat, a Black male ballet dancer stands in fourth position on demi-pointe and looks up towards his lifted right hand.

Jayme Thorton for Pointe

In August, Shayer tried his hand at artistic direction, launching the Creative Genesis program. He brought eight dancers (seven of them from ABT) to Long Beach Island and created a 30-minute ballet, while adhering to strict pandemic protocols. The project recently earned a Levinson Arts Achievement Award, a $50,000 prize.

Shayer's highest-profile quarantine enterprise, Pas De Deux, featured ABT dancers in conversation with stars from other areas of the artistic world. "My idea was to bring something new to ABT, to access different kinds of creativity," Shayer says. His segment with musician Alicia Keys included a probing discussion of race and identity, and a new dance set to Keys' "Love Looks Better." Shayer performed the self-choreographed work on the stage of Harlem's Apollo Theater. "I wanted to attach the collaboration to Alicia as a Black New Yorker," he says, "and also to create an image that would've helped young Gabe see himself as a prince. A Black man with his hair braided, doing ballet at the Apollo!"

A male, light-skinned Black ballet dancer stands on his right foot and crosses his left foot over it while holding his left hand on his hip and his right hand out pointing towards the ground. He wears a sparkly white and black bolero jacket over his bare chest, a beaded necklace and black leggings with a white stripe down the sides.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

ABT's administration recognized Shayer's pandemic-era growth. "With his strong sense of self, his artistic inclinations have flourished in this hardest of times," artistic director Kevin McKenzie says. As a soloist, Shayer hopes to dance more princely roles once COVID subsides, and to keep working toward principal-dancer status. Eventually, he sees himself dancing abroad. And his curiosity transcends ballet. "He is constantly in a state of discovery, whether it be fashion or visual art or music," Trenary says. "He's always sending me ideas—'Look at how incredible this Balmain smoking jacket is. I'm gonna own it one day!'—and then I'll find out he's manifested them into being."

Shayer says his larger goal is to put ballet on America's mainstream map, bringing it the level of visibility it enjoys in parts of Europe. One way to do that, he suggests, is to incorporate Black and African culture. Recognizing the importance of aesthetic inclusivity, he hopes to mesh ballet with pop culture and fashion. (A Dapper Dan–costumed piece might be in the cards.)

Whatever ballet's path forward, expect Shayer to be leading the conversation. "I'll never be finished fighting and advocating," he says. "I want to be the person who facilitates the idea of possibility in this historically exclusive world. And I want to present the possibility of success through my own story."

Michael Barkidjija (second from left) in rehearsal with Nikolai Tsiskaridze, principal of the Vaganova Academy. Photo by Andrey Lushpa, courtesy Michael Barkidjija.

Meet Misha Barkidjija, the 18-Year-Old American Dancing with Russia's Mariinsky Ballet

What does it take for an American to graduate from the Vaganova Ballet Academy at the top of the class—and join the Mariinsky Ballet at the age of 17? And how would it feel to then be sidelined by injury, and miss an entire season of professional dancing, just as you're getting your start?

Pointe had the chance to speak with Chicago-born dancer Misha Barkidjija about his journey from a small ballet studio in Illinois to one of the most illustrious ballet companies in the world, and about lessons he learned in the process.

Karolina Kuras, Courtesy NBoC

A Brief History of Tutus, From the Romantic Era to Today

The tutu has become the symbol of the ballerina. But what is the history of this strange protruding skirt which allegedly gets its name from the French children's word cucu, meaning "bottom"? Pointe took a look back at some important moments in innovation.

