Jai-Dee Dancewear leotards are made from recycled materials and cut into classic designs.

Courtesy Jai-Dee Dancewear

More Than a Leotard: The Growing Trend Towards Ethical and Sustainable Dancewear

Zoe Phillips
Dec 23, 2020

Katherine Hartsell spends a lot of time thinking about what sustainability means to dancers. She's the face behind Jai-Dee Dancewear, founded in 2018, which sells leotards made from regenerated nylon fiber that comes from fishing nets, industrial plastics and fabric scraps. The recycled materials are cut into classic designs made to last for years on end. The inner label of Jai-Dee's leotards makes this mission clear: "Wear often," it reads, and "love well."

"Sustainability is something that's really central to all dancers," says Hartsell, a former dancer herself. "We all are thinking about the sustainability of our careers and the sustainability of our bodies." She believes this ethos is at odds with the unsustainable structures of fast fashion.

An Asian woman in a white T-shirt and green pleated skirt kneels down and adjusts the foot of a seated, cross-legged dancer at a photo shoot. The three dancers wear black booty shorts, white T-shirts and pointe shoes.

Tan Li Min, left, adjusts a dancer's pose during a Cloud & Victory photo shoot.

Courtesy Cloud & Victory

Hartsell started Jai-Dee on a mission to change this mindset of disposability. She is not alone—American Ballet Theatre's Betsy McBride recently co-founded a new sustainable dancewear company, Rezonance Athletics. And there are an array of other ethically sourced, eco-friendly dancewear options on the market right now.

For example, Cynthia King Vegan Ballet Slippers are made with synthetic leather soles that are PETA-certified as cruelty-free. King, who also owns her own dance studio in Brooklyn, sees her shoes as an alternative to animal-based leather, since much of the leather industry uses under-regulated systems that allow for animal abuse, lethal chemical exposure and mass deforestation. She wants her shoes to be an option for what she'd like the dance community to stand for.

At Singapore–based dancewear brand Cloud & Victory, Tan Li Min uses a range of ethically sourced materials. But she's most passionate about selling products made by workers who are treated fairly and safely. All her T-shirts, dance bags and accessories are made in factories that pass requirements of the United Nations fair labor standards: good wages and safe conditions in environments that never employ children and don't discriminate against race, religion, sexuality or caste. Her leotards are also made in a factory she's personally visited and vetted in Taiwan, which, Min says, is a country with strict labor laws and an emphasis on ecological sustainability. Plus, Cloud & Victory T-shirts are made from organic, non-GMO cotton, and most of her clothing has a 90 percent reduced carbon footprint.

in South Korea, Sandra Meynier Kang runs SMK Dancewear, which produces clothing and accessories featuring fabrics made from wood cellulose, certified organic cottons, recycled plastics and regenerated nylons made from old fishing nets discarded at sea. SMK is also led by four other guiding principles: transparent and local production; upcycling leftover materials; support for animal-protection associations; and dedication to circularity, which allows previous customers to return old items for upcycling. "I wanted my brand to really be more aware of how we produce, which textiles we use, what I do with my waste," says Kang.

IN this black-and-white photo, a young woman in a plaid shirt and knit hat leans over a table to sketch a design with a pen.

Sandra Meynier Kang, founder of SMK Dancewear

Courtesy SMK Dancewear

Signs point to a larger shift in access to sustainability for the dance world. One recent example came this fall at Elmhurst Ballet School, the academy affiliated with England's Birmingham Royal Ballet. In September, the school launched new uniforms made from plastics recovered from the ocean.

Jessica Wheeler, Elmhurst's school principal, started a collaboration with the Britain-based Dancing Boutique dancewear supplier last year as part of Elmhurst's wider sustainability initiative that includes energy conservation and food-waste reduction. "The uniforms were a brilliant part of that," Wheeler says. Elmhurst's efforts hopefully encapsulate a growing intersection between the dance world and ecological awareness.

The owners of Dancing Boutique, Mark and Kate Curtis, worked with designer Dansez, which partners with the organization Healthy Seas to recover fishing nets and turn them into fabric. "We're getting good feedback from the students. They love the colors," Kate says, "and the fabric is really compression fabric, so it's great for blood circulation." Everyone involved was excited at how comfortable students were in their new outfits, with the added bonus that they're helping clean out the sea.

Twelve female ballet students stand casually in a sunny dance studio, wearing purple caps-leeved leotards, pink tights, pointe shoes and black practice tutus.

Students at Elmhurst Ballet School wearing their new eco-friendly school uniforms

Alice Gibbons, Courtesy Elmhurst Ballet School

Meynier Kang would love to see the development of even more fabric options for sportswear. "It's very hard to find textiles that are respectful to the environment but also functional enough to match a dancer's needs," she says. Right now, the nylon that comes from ocean waste and single-use plastics is the most popular, but "if everybody uses that textile, one day we will need more plastic bottles. It's not a solution for the long term," she says. She hopes more customers will keep learning about other plant-based options for the future.

Hartsell loves to see innovations at other dancewear companies: "I'm always rooting for everyone else's ideas," she says. As a new year sits around the corner, she only hopes to see more of her community engaging with sustainability. New voices can only move us forward.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

ABT’s Gabe Stone Shayer Is Not Afraid to Make a Statement, On the Stage and Off

One of Gabe Stone Shayer's favorite collaborations happened thanks to his agent, Henri Lemic. In August 2019, Shayer—frustrated after being passed over yet again for a promotion at American Ballet Theatre—started to think about the company's fall gala. He wanted to make a defiant sartorial splash on the red carpet. Lemic worked some magic, persuading Harlem couturier Dapper Dan to meet with his young client.

At the meeting, Shayer said the ballet world seemed unable to envision him, a Black man, as a prince. "I'm going to make you look like a king," Dapper Dan told him. Referencing photos of African royalty, the designer created a sweeping gold jacket, dubbed the "King Coat." Shayer wore it to the gala—thumbing his nose, in the most elegant way, at the ballet establishment. "I was finally a prince, and not with a tunic made in Germany, but with a coat made in Harlem that represented my African heritage," he says. "And my story is a Black story that might not have gotten to Dapper Dan, if it wasn't for Henri."

Here's the thing: There is no Henri. Or, rather, "Henri Lemic" is Shayer, under a different email address.

That gutsy display of determination is of a piece with Shayer's ballet career. A Russian-trained virtuoso with eye-popping extensions, the 27-year-old projects boundless confidence onstage. He has big, innovative ideas about the way ballets should be danced and created, and does not hesitate to argue for them. "Most ballet dancers, we're trying not to step on toes during rehearsals," says friend and ABT principal Cassandra Trenary. "But Gabe, he's fearless. He's always asking 'Why is it done this way?' He wants to push buttons until he believes in what he's doing."

Shayer's courage extends outside the studio. Long critical of ABT's treatment of him and its other Black members, and of the ballet world's racism writ large, he has become a prominent voice in dance's racial reckoning. "I still don't feel settled with it," he says. "And I won't be closing my mouth anytime soon."

Has he paid for his outspokenness? Despite a steady stream of featured roles, Shayer spent eight years in ABT's corps before his promotion to soloist in September. But now, with the new title, and fresh off a series of invigorating pandemic projects, he at last seems to be gaining momentum at ABT—and well beyond it.

Gabe Stone Shayer wears a shiny, floor-length gold overcoat and yellow one-piece jumper with a black zig-zag pattern. He does a turned in pass\u00e9 relev\u00e9 on his left leg and crosses his left arm high across him, which makes his jacket float up behind him.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

From Philadelphia to Moscow

Shayer, who is adopted, grew up in Philadelphia with his white mother and Ghanaian grandmother. As a child, he was bewitched by the Bolshoi Ballet's touring production of Spartacus. "It had a huge impact on me, all this intense bravura dance coming right at you," he remembers.

After early training at the Gwendolyn Bye Dance Center, Koresh School of Dance and Philadanco's Philadelphia School of Dance Arts, Shayer formalized his ballet studies at The Rock School. As a teen, he began attending ballet competitions—and experiencing race-based pigeonholing. "I would come offstage after performing a classical variation," he remembers, "and moms or judges would say things like 'Hey, you're amazing, are you thinking about Ailey?'"

Sensing that Black dancers didn't have a place in American ballet, he started to imagine a career abroad. One of his Rock School teachers pointed out his resemblance to Black, Cuban-born danseur Carlos Acosta, then a star of The Royal Ballet. "I saw Carlos seamlessly dancing Romeo and Basilio, these roles that people had thought of as white roles," Shayer says. "Without really processing it, I thought: The Royal has accepted Carlos. Maybe I can go to London and be the next Carlos?"

But in terms of technique, Shayer preferred the Russian style he'd been training in. "I've always felt like the Russian methodology is most logical for my body," he says. "It helps you lengthen, which I need, and I just love the way it looks." In 2009, after attending a Bolshoi Academy summer program, he was invited to attend the school year-round. He went instead for three months, then moved to Moscow in fall of 2010 and spent a transformative year immersed in Russian ballet culture.

Gabe Stone Shayer, wearing a sparkly white and black bolero jacket and black leggings, does a relev\u00e9 pench\u00e9 arabesque on his right leg.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Russia is far from an inclusive haven, yet at the Bolshoi, Shayer felt free of America's racial baggage. "People always get on me for saying this, but the Russians were very matter-of-fact about it: 'Okay, you're American, you're Black, we acknowledge it.' That's it," Shayer says. "It wasn't connected to perceptions of my work ethic or achievements." He found a mentor in teacher Ilya Kuznetsov. And Shayer experienced, in his words, "the best kind of culture shock": learning Russian, studying the Stanislavski acting method, embracing the Bolshoi's idiosyncratic traditions. In 2011, he became the first African-American male to graduate from the Bolshoi Academy.

Early Opportunities

Shayer assumed he'd dance professionally in Russia, or maybe London. But after graduation, he attended ABT's summer course, and ended up with an offer to join the Studio Company. Thrown, but recognizing the magnitude of the opportunity, he accepted. A few months later, he entered the main company.

It was a difficult transition. ABT's technique and way of working felt unfamiliar; he missed Russia. Nevertheless, Shayer kept getting remarkable opportunities, particularly in ballets by Alexei Ratmansky, ABT's resident choreographer and a former director of the Bolshoi Ballet. The two developed a rapport, communicating in Russian during rehearsals. "Gabe is very particular in his style of dancing—you can really tell it's him—and Ratmansky loves that," says ABT director of repertoire Carlos Lopez. "When you see Gabe perform Ratmansky's characters, you can see he feels at home there." Shayer danced Bluebird in Ratmansky's Sleeping Beauty alongside Misty Copeland, and principal roles in the choreographer's Whipped Cream and Harlequinade. He seemed to be on an upward trajectory.

A male dancer with a blue feathered cap and wearing bright blue tights, shoes and tunic stands in sous-sus and lifts his arms like wings. To his left, a ballerina in a blue and orange tutu and gold crown kneels on the stage and crosses her hands at her chest. They look at each other and smile.

Shayer as Bluebird and Misty Copeland as Princess Florine in The Sleeping Beauty

Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT

Yet as the years passed and no promotion materialized, Shayer asked the artistic staff for answers. "First, I was met with technique things—work on this, work on that—and I was like, 'Great! I got it,'" he says. "One year it was: 'We don't have space at the soloist level for you.' And I thought, Okay, maybe it's a money issue. I couldn't figure out this weird disconnect, where I was being favored with these great parts, but then held back by title."

Toward the end of the company's 2018 Metropolitan Opera House season, Shayer says, the staff told him he hadn't made soloist because he had an attitude problem. "My brain exploded," he says. "It felt like I was being singled out in a way that wasn't substantialized by any truth." A week later, he tore his ACL onstage while dancing the principal part in Whipped Cream.

A male ballet dancer in gold body paint stands on a darkened stage bathed in a spotlight. He stands on his left foot and pops his right foot into demi-pointe, and bends his lifted arms at the elbows, pinching his thumb and forefingers together.

Shayer as the Golden Idol in La Bayadère

Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT

New Motivation

During the seven-month recovery period, Shayer "separated" from ballet entirely for a while, working intensively with trainers from the Philadelphia Eagles to regain his strength. Revitalized, he returned for ABT's 2019 season, during which he danced his usual roster of featured roles. Once again, he was not promoted. He began talking in earnest to friends abroad about job opportunities.

A few months later, the coronavirus shut down the ballet world, and then the murder of George Floyd convulsed it. Shayer, quarantining with his family in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, felt helpless. At the end of May, he taped his phone to the back of his mom's car and filmed a video of himself jogging at sunset, set to "Runnin'," by Naughty Boy, Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin. He posted it to Instagram, captioned with a poem:

"I run with Maud!
I kneel with Kaepernick!
I stand for black lives!
I call for SUSTAINABLE TRANSFORMATION!..."

Distinctive and deeply felt, the post resonated throughout the ballet community. At ABT, Shayer and the company's six other Black dancers were called upon to share their perspectives in a series of internal diversity-and-inclusion Zoom meetings, a process both exasperating and empowering. "My colleagues and I have been vocalizing these issues for years, so for people to act like they were hearing them for the first time was frustrating," Shayer says. "But it gave us a platform to use and a way to be heard, which we hoped would spur action."

Shayer was becoming a leader. During the shutdown, he developed his creative voice in a series of projects, many of them self-directed. He taught ballet students in Ghana over Zoom, and secured their local teachers spots in ABT's National Training Curriculum. He worked with choreographer Sonya Tayeh, and created a duet for himself and Trenary, at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in upstate New York. (An excerpt of that work, titled The Ritual, premiered digitally on Lincoln Center at Home and ABT's YouTube channel on December 13.)

Wearing white tights and a long, sheer off-white coat, a Black male ballet dancer stands in fourth position on demi-pointe and looks up towards his lifted right hand.

Jayme Thorton for Pointe

In August, Shayer tried his hand at artistic direction, launching the Creative Genesis program. He brought eight dancers (seven of them from ABT) to Long Beach Island and created a 30-minute ballet, while adhering to strict pandemic protocols. The project recently earned a Levinson Arts Achievement Award, a $50,000 prize.

Shayer's highest-profile quarantine enterprise, Pas De Deux, featured ABT dancers in conversation with stars from other areas of the artistic world. "My idea was to bring something new to ABT, to access different kinds of creativity," Shayer says. His segment with musician Alicia Keys included a probing discussion of race and identity, and a new dance set to Keys' "Love Looks Better." Shayer performed the self-choreographed work on the stage of Harlem's Apollo Theater. "I wanted to attach the collaboration to Alicia as a Black New Yorker," he says, "and also to create an image that would've helped young Gabe see himself as a prince. A Black man with his hair braided, doing ballet at the Apollo!"

A male, light-skinned Black ballet dancer stands on his right foot and crosses his left foot over it while holding his left hand on his hip and his right hand out pointing towards the ground. He wears a sparkly white and black bolero jacket over his bare chest, a beaded necklace and black leggings with a white stripe down the sides.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

ABT's administration recognized Shayer's pandemic-era growth. "With his strong sense of self, his artistic inclinations have flourished in this hardest of times," artistic director Kevin McKenzie says. As a soloist, Shayer hopes to dance more princely roles once COVID subsides, and to keep working toward principal-dancer status. Eventually, he sees himself dancing abroad. And his curiosity transcends ballet. "He is constantly in a state of discovery, whether it be fashion or visual art or music," Trenary says. "He's always sending me ideas—'Look at how incredible this Balmain smoking jacket is. I'm gonna own it one day!'—and then I'll find out he's manifested them into being."

Shayer says his larger goal is to put ballet on America's mainstream map, bringing it the level of visibility it enjoys in parts of Europe. One way to do that, he suggests, is to incorporate Black and African culture. Recognizing the importance of aesthetic inclusivity, he hopes to mesh ballet with pop culture and fashion. (A Dapper Dan–costumed piece might be in the cards.)

Whatever ballet's path forward, expect Shayer to be leading the conversation. "I'll never be finished fighting and advocating," he says. "I want to be the person who facilitates the idea of possibility in this historically exclusive world. And I want to present the possibility of success through my own story."

Karolina Kuras, Courtesy NBoC

A Brief History of Tutus, From the Romantic Era to Today

The tutu has become the symbol of the ballerina. But what is the history of this strange protruding skirt which allegedly gets its name from the French children's word cucu, meaning "bottom"? Pointe took a look back at some important moments in innovation.

Cindy McEnery, Courtesy Carolina Ballet

Summer Intensive Audition Season Is Around the Corner. How Are Schools Adjusting for COVID-19?

It's that time of year again—summer intensive audition season. But as the ballet world continues to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, what are schools planning for summer programs? What will auditions be like, and what are schools expecting of dancers? Pointe surveyed schools nationwide for their summer 2021 forecast.

Hopes Are High—but Realistic

Many schools are aiming for on-site summer intensives in 2021; after all, there are safety protocols for in-studio teaching, and coronavirus vaccines are on the way. Harid Conservatory director Gordon Wright speaks for many when he says that "we have every hope that conditions will allow us to offer a traditional, in-person summer intensive next June and July. We hope the most significant difference will be that the students are in our residence hall and studios rather than on our computer screens!" Full- or part-time in-person teaching is also plan A for the School of American Ballet (which is also holding a Young Dancer Virtual Workshop) and the schools of Carolina Ballet, Houston Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive.

Some, like the Dance Theatre of Harlem School, will actually start with online-only programming. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to offer our summer intensive in a virtual format," says Robert Garland, director of the DTH School and the company's resident choreographer. "We would move to offering in-person classes or a hybrid if it is safe." On the plus side, Garland says, online-only programming allows greater access and affordability because it eliminates travel and lodging costs.

Two teenage boys in white T-shirts, black tights, white socks and slippers and blue facemasks stand at the barre in a tight fifth position. They hold onto the barre with their right hand and extend their left arms straight out in front of them.

Two students in School of American Ballet's advanced men's class

Courtesy SAB

Those offering in-person sessions are planning on smaller class sizes in accordance with social-distancing rules, as well as mask-wearing requirements and rigorous cleaning. Kaatsbaan has a unique advantage in this regard—its own 153-acre park. "We plan on building a large outdoor studio for our 2021 summer program," says Kaatsbaan executive director Sonja Kostich. "We understand how important it is to have fresh air and ample space for everyone to feel safe." And in case partial or full lockdowns continue into the summer months, all of the schools we spoke to have backup plans with varying degrees of digital instruction.

Dial Up Your Technology

The figuring-it-out-as-we-go approach of 2020 is officially over. "Last year we were all learning," says Houston Ballet Academy director Melissa Bowman. "We've seen dancers improving online, and we have adapted the way we're training." The School of Carolina Ballet is one of many that have leaned into the online format. "We outfitted our studios with portable microphones, cameras and large-screen monitors," says Shelley Jacobsson, director of school operations.

A screenshot of a ballet class on Zoom shows 7 teenage girls and 2 boys practicing second arabesque at the barre in their individual homes. The girls wear black leotards, pink tights and ballet slippers, and the boys wear white T-shirts, Black tights and black ballet slippers.

Students in Victoria Schneider's class at the HARID Conservatory

Courtesy HARID Conservatory

And just as schools are delivering higher-quality content, SAB faculty chairman Kay Mazzo says, "we expect students to be much more comfortable with virtual learning. We doubt they will need much guidance from us on their at-home setups."

Tech savvy matters at auditions, too. Most of the schools we spoke to will hold auditions online: Houston will accept submissions via Acceptd and hold live auditions via Zoom; Ballet Hispánico School of Dance requires a MindBody account; and Carolina, OBT and Kaatsbaan will evaluate applicants via Zoom sessions. Attendance will generally be very limited to ensure thorough evaluation—DTH will limit sessions to just 20 to 25 dancers, for example—and many are on a first-come, first-served basis. Some schools will forgo live auditions altogether, including SAB, which is accepting video applications from U.S.–based dancers for the first time in its history.

A female ballet teacher in a gray puffy vest, white leotard and skirt lifts her left arm up over her head and looks toward her hand in a spacious room with wood paneling. In front of her, a TV screen on a large table shows four rows of squares on Zoom.

Dance Theatre of Harlem artist Amanda Smith teaches a summer intensive class over Zoom.

Will Cotton, Courtesy DTH

And there are still chances to audition in person. In fact, 14 major ballet academies have banded together to create a pandemic-adapted National Summer Intensive Audition Tour, allowing dancers to try out for multiple programs at once. Participating schools will host in-person auditions in their home cities in January or February (converting to Zoom if needed). Dancers can sign up through one of the academies and indicate which programs they'd like to audition for; representatives of all of the schools will observe the auditions via Zoom, and the sessions will be recorded so that they can take a closer look at the candidates. In case of COVID, weather or technical disruptions, NSIA schools will accept video auditions.

Keep in mind that many programs will be accepting fewer students for summer 2021, in order to comply with social-distancing rules and to facilitate online teaching. Visit websites as soon as possible to confirm sign-up deadlines, audition dates and technology requirements.

How You'll Be Evaluated

The past 10 months have proven that dancers can advance while taking class at home, and schools have restored their standards accordingly. "Dancers across the board improved over our virtual summer intensive last year," says Jacobsson. "Our expectations for auditioning dancers will be the same as always—strong technique and ability." That said, schools are also realistic, says Mazzo. "We will not be judging you based on how ideal your dancing space is—it doesn't matter if your barre is a chair or the kitchen counter!"

The small size of live online auditions ensures that you'll be seen. Kaatsbaan, for example, is limiting Zooms to 20 applicants per class so that artistic director Stella Abrera and principal ballet teacher Martine van Hamel can see every dancer clearly, and they will review headshots and first-arabesque images ahead of time so that they are familiar with the dancers before class. "We have also enlisted an incredible group of demonstrators so that Ms. Abrera and Ms. Van Hamel can completely focus on the students," says Kostich.

In a spacious, light-filled dance studio, two lines of teenage female ballet students do a tendu derriere effac\u00e9 in pli\u00e9 on their right leg with their arms in third arabesque. They each wear a leotard in various colors, pink tights and pointe shoes.

Pre-professional students at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School

Nicole Sauter, Courtesy PBT

OBT School will record each audition. "There will also be opportunities to see short phrases of movement from one auditionee at a time," says school director Marion Tonner. And given the notorious effect that Zoom has on musicality, "we turn a blind eye to the lag time between music and execution," she says.

Schools doing video applications intend to give them the same diligent focus as in-person auditions. "The plus side of video auditions is that we're able to see dancers up close and focus on one person at a time," says Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School co-director Marjorie Grundvig. "We can watch a video several times if needed."

And the fundamental rules of auditioning and online dancing still apply: Declutter your space; make sure the camera angle provides a full-height view; label the screen with the name you use on your application documents; wear proper dance attire in a color that pops against your background; show up on time; and listen to the instructions. "If students follow the guidelines that are available on our website, their applications should turn out to be solid," says Wright. "We look forward to receiving them!"

