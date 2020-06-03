Photo by Christian Peacock

Studio Owners: Debbie Allen Wants You to Be on Her Live Dance-a-thon!

Lauren Wingenroth For Dance Teacher
Jun 03, 2020

By now, you've probably heard the good news: Debbie Allen is hosting a 12-hour digital dance-a-thon, and it's going to be epic. (Plus, it will be raising funds for dancers, choreographers and dance teachers whose jobs have been derailed by the impact of COVID-19!)

But we've got even better news for studio owners: Allen wants you to join her live to talk about how your studio has been handling the COVID-19 crisis.

Dance To The Music—which will be held on Saturday, June 13, 12 pm to 12 am PT, and is presented by Debbie Allen Dance Academy, JaQuel Knight Foundation, Dance Media, AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Annenberg Foundation—will feature performances from top dancers, conversations with celebrities, dance classes with major choreographers and DJ sets to get us all moving. And, possibly, you!

You'll be joining the ranks of Dolly Parton, Misty Copeland, Billy Porter, Tiler Peck, Mia Michaels, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more, plus Allen's co-host: frequent Beyoncé choreographer JaQuel Knight. Enter here by Monday, June 8, at midnight ET, and tell us about the creative ways you've been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic—and have a link to a recent performance video from your studio at the ready.

The entire event will stream live on Allen's Instagram, @TheRealDebbieAllen, and Facebook page. Before the show, we'll be hosting "red carpet" conversations on our Instagram page (along with our friends at Dance Magazine, Pointe and Dance Spirit) with some of the stars who are scheduled to appear.

And last but not least: The dance studio that hosts the biggest digital watch party with their students on Zoom or Google Meet will receive complimentary subscriptions to Dance Media magazines and special recognition at the Dance Teacher Awards. To enter, send a screenshot of your video chat and a count of participants to danceathon@dancemedia.com by Monday, June 15. Allen will be selecting five studio owners to participate.

Funds raised through Dance To The Music will go to The Actors Fund, Career Transition For Dancers, The International Association of Blacks in Dance, International Association for Dance Medicine & Science, Dance Resource Center, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, The JaQuel Knight Foundation's Dancers' Relief Fund, National Dance Education Organization, Dance/USA, The NYC Dancers Relief Fund and other nonprofit organizations.

See you there!

Related Articles Around the Web

Latest Posts

Courtesy Dance Theatre of Harlem Archives

What to Watch: Dance Theatre of Harlem Streams Its Historic "Creole Giselle" on June 6

In 1984, Dance Theatre of Harlem co-founder Arthur Mitchell took one of ballet oldest surviving ballets, Giselle, and gave it a uniquely American twist: He moved the ballet's setting from medieval Europe to an Afro-Creole community in 1840s Louisiana. The resulting production, Creole Giselle, featured an all-Black cast and was hailed by critics as a groundbreaking achievement. While the ballet hasn't been performed for quite some time, it was filmed for television in 1987, starring current DTH artistic director Virginia Johnson in the title role.

This weekend, we'll have a chance to witness this important work. On Saturday, June 6, at 8 pm EDT, the company will stream Creole Giselle on its Facebook page and YouTube channel as part of its DTH on Demand Virtual Ballet Series. And throughout the week, DTH is hosting preview events on its social media platforms with original cast members and current company artists.


Keep reading SHOW LESS
dance theatre of harlem creole giselle virginia johnson arthur mithcell
Getty Images

Class of 2020, These Ballet Stars Have a Heartfelt Video Message Just for You

Congratulations to this year's graduating seniors!

You might not have had the chance to take that long planned-for final bow, but we're here to cheer you on and celebrate all that you've accomplished. And we've brought together stars from across the ballet world to help us; check out the video to hear their best wishes for your futures.

To further fête all of the ballet grads out there, we're also giving away 100 free subscriptions to Pointe... plus, one lucky bunhead will receive a personalized message from one of ballet's biggest stars. Click here to enter!


ballet stars 2020 grads
Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 5/27/2020

Since COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
online ballet performances streamed ballet perofrmances covid-19 coronavirus
coronavirus

Editors' Picks