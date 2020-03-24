Harper Watters on the set of the documentary DANSEUR. Courtesy NuArts Productions.

"DANSEUR," The Documentary About Being a Boy in Ballet, Is Now Available for Streaming

Chava Lansky
Mar 24, 2020

DANSEUR, the feature-length documentary released in 2018, explores the social stigmatization young men face in ballet. And after last summer's "Good Morning America" scandal, and the #boysdancetoo movement that followed, the film's message feels more relevant than ever. So we were thrilled to learn that after being shown at small screenings and film festivals around the country, it's finally available in wide release.

NuArts, the production company behind the doc, announced that as of Wednesday, March 25, viewers worldwide can access the film via Vimeo On Demand, available on Apple TV, Roku and Smart TVs.

DANSEUR is directed by Scott Gormley, who came to the idea after watching his son experience teasing and social isolation for studying dance. It features notable pros like Patrick Frenette, Harper Watters, Derek Dunn, James Whiteside and John Lam discussing the bullying and disapproval they experienced growing up, as well as further interviews with ballet students, teachers and directors. "My goal with the film is to educate people about the subject and hopefully start some conversations about what young men face when they choose to dance," Gormley told Pointe in 2018.

Head to Vimeo on Demand to check it out now.

