Revisiting Pointe's Past Cover Stars: Stella Abrera (December 2016/January 2017)

Hannah Foster
Jul 31, 2020

We revisited some of Pointe's past cover stars for their take on how life—and ballet—has changed.

Stella Abrera, December 2016/January 2017

Then: Principal dancer, American Ballet Theatre

Now: Artistic director, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park for Dance

Pointe cover of Stella Abrera in a bright tutu in a back attitude against a dark gray background with light yellow text.

On being a Pointe cover star: "My cover was right after I was promoted to principal. I had already been in American Ballet Theatre for 19 years, so the promotion was quite a surprise. It's very special to be featured in one of the main dance periodicals for our community. Getting that recognition was an honor and very exciting, especially with the journey I'd been on. To be able to share my story meant a lot."

Abrera sits in a green theater seat, pointing at the stage while sewing pointe shoes in her lap.

Stella Abrera in rehearsal at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park for Dance

Erin Baiano, Courtesy Kaatsbaan

What's changed since then: "Branding oneself is one of the biggest changes I've seen in the dance world. Dancers used to become stars in accordance with the ballet company that they were with. Today it can help to have a connection to a major company, but it doesn't always have to be that way. Now, with social media, you have the option to brand yourself."

Advice for dancers: "The path I chose was to stay at ABT for 24 years. I was always very loyal to that company. But in order for ballet to continue to flourish and to remain relevant in this really fast-moving world of ours, it has to evolve. It's good to have it all: those who are comfortable staying in one company over many years, and those who cater to a different pace. If everyone just followed the way I did it, then ballet probably wouldn't be as well-known or interesting to as many people. We need the dancers who have the communication skills to get it out there to different demographics."

Latest Posts

Bill Cooper, Courtesy The Royal Opera House

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks from Royal Ballet Principal Yasmine Naghdi

Did you know that Royal Ballet principal Yasmine Naghdi's pointe shoes are actually made up of two different models, combined? Below, watch pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee interview Naghdi on all of her pointe shoe hacks, from her anti-slipping tricks to her darning technique.

Courtesy Lopez Ochoa

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa Has Been Choreographing Up a Storm on Zoom and Learning How to Create Dance on Film

"Can you caress the wall?," Annabelle Lopez Ochoa said, frowning to get a better sense of the dancers' living room on her screen. It was April, and the contemporary ballet choreographer was trying something new. Together with two dancers from the Norwegian National Ballet, Julie Gardette and François Rousseau, she was creating a piece entirely over Zoom—the first of what she now calls "a video diary of what dancers do inside."

What was originally a one-off celebration for Rousseau, whose stage farewell was cancelled due to the pandemic, has turned into a larger creative project for Ochoa. Since then, from her house in Amsterdam, she has taken to creating dance films, all three to five minutes in length, with performers around the world. Dancers from Tulsa Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Dutch National Ballet and more have already taken part, with others scheduled in the coming months.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
Quinn Wharton

Inside ABT Principal Isabella Boylston’s Dance Bag

Though Isabella Boylston meticulously keeps to-do lists and writes down her commitments in her well-loved planner, her dance bag is far less organized. "I'm pretty haphazard with my stuff," says the American Ballet Theatre principal. "I leave things behind in the studio after every rehearsal." Nevertheless, the contents of Boylston's bag show off her colorful, sophisticated style. Her collection of lipsticks in different shades lives next to her threadbare warm-ups and skirts. "I just love vintage knitwear," she says. "I get a lot of my ballet gear out of the giveaway pile."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
