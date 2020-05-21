Getty Images

How Can I Stay Motivated While Training at Home?

Katie Slattery
May 21, 2020

Ethan Ahuero was having a good year: he was in his first season dancing with Kansas City Ballet II and had been presented with the opportunity to choreograph on the second company. "The day before we shut down I had a rehearsal, and I was so happy," Ahuero says. "The piece was coming together and this was the first time I felt really proud of my creative process."

Suddenly, the coronavirus pandemic brought everything to a halt. With the company's season cut short and the studios closed, Ahuero found himself attempting to continue dancing from home, with his choreography project put on hold. Like many other dancers around the world, Ahuero is dealing with disappointment while struggling to stay motivated.

Keeping up with daily ballet classes may feel difficult right now; inspiration can seem hard to come by when you're following along on Zoom and short on space at home. Below are a few simple tips for finding new ways to stay motivated.

Spruce Up Your Dance Space

It can be frustrating to train at home when the space doesn't feel like a studio. But changing the room up a little can help. Dancers are coming up with creative solutions: setting up mirrors for self-correction, laying down a square of Marley flooring, even building barres from PVC piping. I know of dancers who couldn't afford to purchase an actual sprung dance-floor square, but they found an inexpensive solution by laying shower pan liners (sold at home improvement stores) as flooring. Creating a makeshift "studio space" can make it easier to get your head into the zone.

Make a To-Do List

Try creating a list of what you want to achieve each week to help you stay on track. Dancers tend to be creatures of habit, so following a schedule can provide normalcy during a very unusual time. If creating a weekly schedule feels overwhelming, make a daily one instead. It's fine to take things a day at a time!

"After feeling a bit lost and unmotivated, I decided to start making daily checklists of things to do so that I had some kind of set schedule each day," says Anamarie McGinn, a company dancer with Orlando Ballet. "Even listing simple things like giving myself class, going for a walk or recording a live workout video for social media keeps me feeling motivated and helps pass the time."

Try the Buddy System

It's easier to stick to a schedule when you're not alone in your efforts. "Dancers have talked to me about not wanting to do class and feeling unmotivated," says Renee Aguilera, ballet mistress at Roanoke Ballet Theatre. "I recommend finding a 'dance friend' to act as an accountability partner that you can do class with," she says. Reach out to a colleague or fellow student (or even a friend you made at a summer intensive) and agree to take a few classes together virtually. Having someone you trust and admire to keep you accountable can help you maintain class attendance and will likely strengthen your friendship, as well.

Get Specific

Zoning in on small goals can give you a sense of purpose. Without rehearsals or choreography projects to factor for, you have extra time to focus on specific weaknesses or details in your technique. Perhaps now is the time to concentrate on that lifted hip correction, or address the positioning and detail of your arms and fingers. Ahuero has begun cross-training and working on building muscle. Returning to the basics is so essential, yet frequently overlooked. When you go back to the studio you will be a more well-rounded dancer—and your teachers will be thrilled, as well!

Take the time to acknowledge that you cannot dance in the way you're used to. Artists are shaped by their experiences, and the trials of this challenging period may even help you grow as a performer. Resilience is a wonderful (and necessary) skill for dancers to have. "Every hard situation brings something positive with it," says McGinn. "For now I take one day at a time, knowing that when we all return to the stage it is going to be magic."

Latest Posts

Henrik Stenberg, Courtesy Royal Danish Ballet

Master the Classic Bournonville Step, Grand Jeté en Avant Landing in Attitude Derrière

The classic Bournonville-style grand jeté en avant, says Thomas Lund, director of the Royal Danish Ballet School, "is a bouquet of flowers for the audience. We say, 'Welcome to Copenhagen.' " Even if this is your first excursion into Bournonville technique, these thoughts and images will help you perfect this quintessential jump.

Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 5/21/2020

Since COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

High School Seniors: Get Discovered with the Help of Tiler Peck, Sonya Tayeh, Desmond Richardson, and More

If you're a dancer about to graduate high school, you don't need to be told just how much COVID-19 has taken away from you. You deserve to be celebrated for your accomplishments. And you also deserve a leg up (pun most definitely intended) when it comes to your dance career, since the pandemic has put most traditional professional opportunities on hold.

We've got you covered on the first count. New York City Dance Alliance is here to help you with the second. It's launched a National Dance Discovery Showcase, open to all graduating high school seniors, intended to help dancers in a variety of styles kickstart their careers. And NYCDA has enlisted the help of some the most respected dance artists in the business.


