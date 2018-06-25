5 Must-Haves for Stinky Summertime Situations

Dancers know there's no time like summer for sun, sand...and sweat! Gross but true: Whether your summer intensive has air conditioning or not (just because some people like to yell about how AC is bad for dancers), there's no denying that summertime dancing brings with it all kinds of sweatiness—and resultant smelliness.

Consider this quintet of products your Anti-Odor Justice League. They're sworn to protect you—not to mention your fellow dancers!—from the sweaty, stinky, just-plain-nasty worst of all that higher temps threaten.

Covet Dance's Pointe Powder (available in 3 or 6 oz) uses a combination of baking soda, zinc oxide, corn starch, and natural fragrance oils to make sure pointe shoes are dry, disinfected, and deodorized (#bless) in between wearings.





There are a LOT of makeup-removing wipes on the market, but very few tick as many boxes as C'est Moi's Gentle Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes. Hypoallergenic? Check. Vegan? Check. Free of fragrances, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens? Check, check, check, and check.

It seems like the benefits of essential oils are being touted all over Instagram these days. Freshify has combined witch hazel and popular essential oils like spearmint, Roman chamomile, lavender, and tea tree to make a cooling, soothing, and naturally deodorizing spray for your hardworking feet.

Yes, that clinical strength deodorant is supposed to last 24 hours, but what does that promise really mean once you've been sweating it out in class all morning? Secret's Freshies are the super-cute way to reapply deo while on the go—and let's be honest, dancers are pretty much never not on the go!

Antibacterial tights are now a real thing that exists, thanks to the clever people at Mondor. For at least 50 washings, the trademarked BodyFresh material will halt the growth of bacteria that leads to body odor. What a time to be a dancer. (Side note: They're available in both convertible and footed styles, in shades ranging from "ballerina" pale pink to caramel to black.)