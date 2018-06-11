Cleaning is a daily procedure. Proper maintenance will help extend the life of your floor and protect its special slip-resistant surface.

Dust, dirt and spills are the enemy – try to remove them as promptly as possible!

Mop your floor daily with a solution of lukewarm water and 3–6oz. of Harlequin Daily Cleaner .

. Always use a wet/dry vacuum to remove dirty water after cleaning.

Stubborn scuff marks can be removed from the floor with the use of Harlequin Heavy Duty Cleaner , also ideal for high-traffic areas.

, also ideal for high-traffic areas. Busy, heavy use studios can meet the demands of daily cleaning with the use of an automatic scrubbing machine, such as Harlequin's Micro-Mini Scrubber .

. DO NOT apply any type of floor sealer, finish or wax of any type.

DO NOT sweep or mop the floor with oil treated mops or brooms.

DO NOT scrub the floor with hard polyester or nylon pads, steel wool, wire brushes or abrasive floor cleaners.

Remind dancers not to wear outdoor shoes on the floor. If outdoor shoes must be worn, wipe them before stepping on the floor.