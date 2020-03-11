Sofiane Sylve and Carlo Di Lanno in David Dawson's Swan Lake. Erik Tomasson, Courtesy San Francisco Ballet.

Sofiane Sylve, Carlo Di Lanno and Marcelo Gomes to Join Dresden Semperoper Ballett

Chava Lansky
Mar 10, 2020

This hasn't been an easy week for San Francisco Ballet: Last weekend the city's mayor ordered that the War Memorial Performing Arts Center cancel all performances through March 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, thus halting SFB's run of A Midsummer Night's Dream. So it's no surprise that major news regarding two of SFB's principal dancers flew somewhat under the radar. On March 3, the company shared via Facebook that Sofiane Sylve and Carlo Di Lanno had announced plans to leave SFB to join Dresden Semperoper Ballett for the 2020-21 season. And they won't be the only new additions to the roster: Former American Ballet Theatre star Marcelo Gomes, who's recently danced there as a guest artist, will also be joining the German troupe. All three will be principal dancers; Sylve and Gomes will also take on the role of ballet master.

The trio head to Dresden at an exciting time in the company's journey. British choreographer David Dawson, who has a long history there, will become associate choreographer, and the 2020-21 season features a number of company premieres including Johan Inger's Peer Gynt, George Balanchine's Serenade, Crystal Pite's Plot Point and William Forsythe's Playlist (EP). Sylve and Di Lanno will also have the chance to reunite with former SFB colleague Maria Kochetkova, who will guest in Swan Lake alongside former Mariinsky Ballet principal Dmitry Semionov.

Sylvie, in a long light blue tutu and leotard, stands off-center on pointe with one leg extended high in the air. She looks over her left arm.

Sofiane Sylve in George Balanchine's Serenade

Erik Tomasson, Courtesy San Francisco Ballet

For Sylve and Di Lanno, this transition signals a return to Europe. Sylve, who's originally from Nice, France, danced as a principal with Dutch National Ballet and New York City Ballet before joining SFB in 2008. Di Lanno, a native of Naples, Italy, has previously danced with La Scala Ballet and Staatsballett Berlin. He joined SFB as a soloist in 2014. For Gomes, this move marks his first full-time contract since resigning from ABT in 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations. He's spent the past few years choreographing and guesting for companies including Sarasota Ballet and The Washington Ballet.

"We would not be the artists we are today without the contribution of SFB and the people we have been fortunate to work with," said Sylve and Di Lanno, a longtime couple, in a joint statement. "However, a dancer's career is very short, and we both want to make the best of it while we still can. This is why we have made the decision to change environment and to challenge ourselves with a new adventure."

Related Articles Around the Web
carlo di lanno marcelo gomes david dawson dresden semperoper ballett san francisco ballet sofiane sylve

Latest Posts

Getty Images

How Do You Like Our New Look?

Notice anything different about our site? Perhaps the bigger, splashier images and the fun new fonts?

Welcome to the new pointemagazine.com! We just got a fabulous new redesign, and we can't wait to share the results with you. Have a look around—our exclusive dance photography looks more beautiful than ever, and our stories are easier to navigate. We think you'll agree, ballet has never looked this good!

There’s a New Dance Podcast in Town

Hi there, dance friends. I'm the editor in chief of Dance Spirit and content director of The Dance Edit newsletter. And I'm here with a bit of news sure to excite dancers, dance enthusiasts, and other assorted dance obsessives: The Dance Edit is launching a podcast!

Join me and other editors from Dance Magazine, Dance Spirit, and Pointe for The Dance Edit Podcast, a weekly roundtable discussion of the top stories moving and shaking (not sorry) the dance world. Beginning March 5th, we'll get you up to tempo (also not sorry) in about 15 minutes every Thursday morning.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
podcasts
podcasts
Getty Images

How the Dance World Can Prepare for Coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus is scary, no matter who you are. But for dancers, who work in close physical proximity to one another, there's an added element of risk.

Dancers can't exactly "work remotely," after all, should there be a need for such a precaution, and the dance world functions through large gatherings—classes, performances, rehearsals, events—that we'll be told to avoid if the situation escalates.

We've heard to wash our hands, avoid touching our faces and wear a mask if we're feeling sick. (No, really, please don't wear a mask if you're healthy.)

But what else should the dance world be doing? We rounded up some of the most helpful resources on preparing for the virus:

Keep reading SHOW LESS
coronavirus
coronavirus

Editors' Picks