Getty Images

The Big Benefits of Training Locally This Summer

Rachel Caldwell
Apr 30, 2021

With summer approaching, where you'll train is probably at the forefront of your mind. Major schools are making huge shifts to create COVID-safe dance spaces, including limiting their summer intensive enrollment, and traveling logistics are more complex due to limited housing options. While many ballet schools partner with local colleges to provide dorms for summer students, this year, that isn't a possibility for most. "If you don't have a relative in the area, it's a huge problem," says Lisa Collins Vidnovic, artistic and executive director of Metropolitan Ballet Academy & Company in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

If you're unable to attend a large intensive this year, take heart. Big-name schools attached to esteemed companies have their strengths, but more often than you may think, you don't need to go far for top-notch training. A rigorous program in your area, whether it's at your own studio or another within driving distance, may be just the ticket. "It doesn't have to be a large school attached to a major company," says Nancy Davis, artistic director of The Portland Ballet in Oregon, which is offering a four-week intensive this year. "Good training is good training."

Nancy Davis teaching Level 3 dancers at The Portland Ballet.

Blaine Truitt Covert, Courtesy The Portland Ballet

Alexandra Koltun, co-founder and director of Koltun Ballet Boston, points out another perk: By staying local, you'll be near family and friends, and also save on housing, transportation and food. You can then redirect that money toward other training expenses, such as private lessons or costumes for competitions.

Read on to find out why attending a summer intensive at a regional, independent studio is not just a good option this year, but a great option in general.

Varied and High-Quality Training

A lot of smaller studios are staffed and directed by teachers with impressive credentials. (Koltun, for example, trained at Russia's Vaganova Ballet Academy and danced with both the Mariinsky Ballet and Boston Ballet.) And they often curate their summer faculty roster with just as much intentionality and standards as those of larger programs. At National Ballet Academy of Denver, a private studio in Colorado (with a new satellite branch in New York), artistic director Cornell Callender tries to expand his dancers' horizons by hiring guest teachers from a range of training backgrounds, such as Houston Ballet principal Karina González and former English National Ballet répétiteur Yuri Uchiumi. "There is a pool of knowledge and experience achieved from successful careers that each teacher brings into the classroom," says Callender.

Students at the National Ballet Academy of Denver

Courtesy National Ballet Academy of Denver

Many private studios also try to expand their typical offerings during the summer, adding classes such as variations, men's class, partnering and repertoire. Collins Vidnovic, for instance, schedules a contemporary week, Pilates and conditioning on top of her school's ballet curriculum. Lorna Feijóo, artistic director and founder of Feijóo Ballet School in Dickinson, Texas, says that along with ballet and contemporary classes, their five-week intensive will be offering Afro-Cuban dance, music education, and seminars on health, costume history and dance history. And at Portland Ballet, Davis has added a seminar on mental health for dancers.

If there are limited options at your home studio this summer, research what else is in your area. Look for nearby intensives, workshops, master classes or even open classes you can supplement your training with. If you're not sure what to look for, ask your teacher for a recommendation.

Alexandra Koltun with a student at Koltun Ballet Boston

Courtesy Koltun Ballet Boston

A Personal Experience

One of the greatest benefits of training at a smaller studio is getting more individual attention. "When you go to big intensives there are usually so many people in a classroom," says Feijóo, a former principal with National Ballet of Cuba and Boston Ballet. "There's more attention here. The important thing is the quality of the time that you'll spend in that intensive, not the quantity [of dancers]."

Smaller numbers mean more tailored classes and corrections, and stronger connections with faculty. "Small schools have the ability to design the curriculum to suit the individuals," says Callender. "They can set higher expectations that students can then meet at a faster rate. Instructors have more time to evaluate each dancer and offer more personalized advice."

Consider what you want from performance opportunities, as well. Not all summer programs include them, but at a smaller studio you may have a greater chance to shine. "There aren't as many people vying for those roles," says Davis.

Dancers from Feijóo Ballet School

Rhonda Floyd Photography, Courtesy Feijóo Ballet School

Health and Safety Measures

Even with recent COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, health and safety in the studio is still very much a concern. Like many larger institutions, smaller studios have gotten creative and done remarkably well crafting safe class experiences. "As a private boutique school, we took all the measures," says Koltun, adding that they reopened safely (doing away with Zoom classes entirely) by spacing dancers apart, cleaning frequently and limiting the number of people in the building by requiring parents to stay outside. And Collins Vidnovic notes that Metropolitan Ballet will hold its classes partially outdoors this summer.

Consider the space you'll be dancing in and know what your comfort level is with proximity to other dancers. If you stay at your home studio, you'll know what to expect, but if you're interested in attending another nearby school, see if you can visit before you apply. (That said, summer programs are expected to fill up this year due to limited enrollment, so make sure you're proactive in reaching out.)

An outdoor class at the Metropolitan Ballet Academy

Courtesy Metropolitan Ballet Academy

While you may not be able to attend a large conservatory or company-affiliated intensive this year, don't write off the smaller schools that enrich your community. If you stay put and train exclusively at your home studio, remember that your teachers know and care about you and will be able to provide the guidance you need. "The trust between teacher and student," says Koltun, "accumulates during the year and expands even more during the summer."

smaller summer intensives smaller summer programs local ballet training ballet summer study

Latest Posts

Getty Images

For Late Starters, How Hard Is It to Become a Professional Dancer? 3 Who Know Offer Their Advice

The ballet world is filled with stories of dancers who first pointed their toes as toddlers and became professionals as teenagers. But what about those who started ballet as teenagers—and then realized that they wanted to make it their career? Their experience can be as thrilling as it is overwhelming, and also inspire a bit of panic. Late starters might wonder: "How will I ever catch up to the level of my peers, and what do I need to do to make that happen? Is it too late for me to ever become a professional?"

Keep reading SHOW LESS
late beginners in ballet late starters in ballet starting ballet late
late starters in ballet
Getty Images

Ready to Boost Your Body Image? Start With These 3 Small Steps

If you struggle with body image as a dancer, you're not alone. Some of the biggest stars of ballet have opened up about their own difficulties. There's a lot of pressure to look a certain way, and awareness of that fact emerges early—sometimes even before puberty. Maybe you've received direct comments from an artistic director or a teacher, or you compare yourself to your peers or other dancers on social media.

When you feel overwhelmed by aesthetic pressure, it can steal the joy from your art. Not only can obsessing over your appearance distract you from working on your technique and artistry, but it can also lead to self-critical thoughts or disordered eating. If you're feeling stuck in a loop of body negativity, it is possible to stop the destructive cycle. In my work as a holistic health coach for dancers, cultivating a more positive self-image is a big focus. Here are some practical actions I guide my clients through that you can implement to shift your body narrative.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
body image body image in ballet
body image
Courtesy Shayer

Gabe Stone Shayer Is Creating an African Narrative Ballet in a Locale That’s Not Only Dreamy, but Informing the Work Itself

American Ballet Theatre soloist Gabe Stone Shayer's latest project will inspire some serious travel envy. From March to April of this year, Shayer has been an artist in residence at Palm Heights Grand Cayman—a resort in the Cayman Islands—where he is choreographing an African-themed narrative ballet, performing solos that will become part of the upcoming piece, collaborating with Caymanian artists and teaching dance classes to guests.

The hotel's residency program is designed to cultivate artists, athletes and writers with ties to or interests in the Caribbean, aligning with Shayer's goals to honor his African heritage and increase the visibility of Black stories in ballet. Due to the islands' strict COVID-19 safety protocols and low number of cases, he's been able to safely create in an environment reminiscent of the pre-pandemic era.

As only the second ballet dancer to participate in the program—the first being San Francisco Ballet corps member Kimberly Marie Olivier, who had told Shayer about the opportunity—his feedback will help develop the residency for future dance artists. During his mandatory 15-day quarantine upon arrival, Palm Heights built a studio for him and future dance residents.

We spoke with Shayer about his new work and what it's been like to live and create in the Cayman Islands.

How did you decide to pursue this residency?

I saw an opportunity to create a space for performing artists to have a concentrated residency experience. Besides helping develop it, it was a perfect opportunity to start workshopping a bunch of choreography and a bunch of ideas that otherwise, especially during COVID, would be very difficult to find the studio space, the time, the works to really curate what I was trying to make happen.

What impact has living and working in that environment had on your creative process?

What's vastly different is I'm on a very small island that has very good control over their COVID protocol, so it's practically COVID-free. You get tested before you get on the plane, you have to get tested off the plane, and you have to get tested right after your quarantine ends before you can leave your room. The protocol is extreme, but it makes for a very free environment. We're as close to normalcy as you can get. I have the freedom to not think about this extra hurdle of not being able to get close to someone, or not being able to use a studio without this, that and the other thing. It gives me the expansive feeling of being able to reach anything that I'm putting myself out there for.

Can you give an overview of what you're working on?

For a while, I've been thinking about the idea of this project to honor African and Black narratives through classical ballet. I feel like ballet needs to do a million different things. One, of course, is to update things. Be socially conscious, and hopefully be sustainable one day in terms of costuming. But a big thing is championing Black and brown cultures and narratives through stories that people haven't seen before on a ballet stage, or in the proscenium of a theater like the Metropolitan Opera House.

I had the idea to either shape an African narrative, or make up an African narrative, or take a piece of folklore and turn it into some sort of fairy-tale piece that shows the beauty, the strength, the elegance of African cultures—specifically Ghanaian culture, because that's what I'm closest to. I'm part Ghanaian, and it's what I know. But hopefully in the future, expanding that into other cultures, as well.

What has it been like to be a Black American artist of Ghanaian heritage, creating an African narrative ballet in a location with such a large Black population? Does that have any impact on your mindset or anything else about creating this work?

I think it does. I'm really excited about it because, for me, it feels like the first time I'm going to be doing something that is in the vocabulary of ballet, that is a story about my ancestry or connected to my ancestry, and really shows more colors to ballet than just the German, the French, the Italian stories. It gives way to other narratives that will hopefully involve and make a new community interested in watching ballet and seeing themselves more so than just by face, but by story and by content, as well.

It's great to see what inspires the people who are here, and what the culture derives from. It's a very, very, very mixed island in terms of culture. It's very international. But a lot of the people here have some lineage from West Africa, which is serendipitous, because a lot of these African stores or places where textiles are made lean towards West African and Ghanaian.

I've been essentially curating my costume with a woman who makes adinkra symbols. It's a Ghanaian symbol that represents different strengths within people. One symbol may represent being cunning, or power, or strength, or love. These symbols are, a lot of times, printed on cloth or clothing to signify what you identify with. I found two textiles that this woman made with a power symbol on them, and made them into my costume.

You've mentioned wanting to fuse ballet with fashion and pop culture, which you've already done with creators like Alicia Keys and Dapper Dan. In addition to working with the textile designer, are there any interdisciplinary collaborations we should expect to see here in music, costuming or otherwise?

I'm working with a few designers who are under the umbrella of Vogue Talents. It's a program for up-and-coming designers and artists and collaborators to get together. I met them through a mutual contact at Vogue Italia, and they sent me down here with their clothing. The brand is called Corban Harper.

I consider cuisine an art form, and displaying this West African work is also a part of a larger evening. I talked with the executive chef here, Jake Tyler Brodsky. He's done a lot of research into what West African food is and how to shape it for his menu, and, in turn, we created a collaborative evening where people were able to learn about West African culture through all of their senses by tasting new foods and watching me dance.

On The Dance Edit Podcast, you mentioned wanting to make a ballet about Mansa Musa [a 14th-century king of Mali] or the orishas [Yoruba deities]. Will we see any of those themes in this piece?

For this work, I thought that I would want to do a bit more in-depth research before putting a real name and face to what I'm doing. So I've just made it about an African king/chief. It's more vague; I could play with it a bit more. The narrative of the solo is of a young king coming to power and having to take control of his kingdom, but with the humility that he has, it's daunting to take the reins. But he fully leans into it.

What are your plans to present this work in the future?

I'm planning to workshop more of this piece through the coming year. I am probably using my nonprofit company, Creative Genesis, to film dances on location again when I'm back in America, and to workshop more of the ballet and flesh out the storylines for the rest of the characters. I'll hopefully work with The Guggenheim at some point to do Works & Process. And hit all of those points in New York to present the work and find people who want to see it come to fruition.

new work gabe stone shayer American Ballet Theatre choreography ballet
ballet

Editors' Picks