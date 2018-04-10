Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Careers
Hannah Foster
Apr. 10, 2018 09:31AM EST

Smile! You're Living Scenery: Finding the Silver Lining in Non-Dancing Roles

A cast of courtiers watch former PNB principal Kaori Nakamura and Lucien Postlewaite in "Don Quixote." Photo by Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.

Everyone has to start somewhere. It's a mantra you may repeat to yourself time and time again when you see your name next to less-than-desirable roles on the cast list. Perhaps it's the townsperson, the courtier or the garland girl—that character that makes you feel more like part of the scenery than part of the company. Some dancers seem to leapfrog over or power through this initiation stage, getting cast in featured roles during their first professional season. But the majority of us have to come to terms with standing by the backdrop for a few years, mime-clapping for the soloists at the front.

No matter what stage you are at in your career, you've likely dealt with the frustration of being cast in small dance-sparse roles. But these three dancers show that remaining positive in the face of disappointing casting pays off, both for your peace of mind and your future opportunities.

Confidence When It Counts

For sixth-year Ballet West corps member Ronald Tilton, his average role is higher up the totem pole than it used to be. For example, last season he performed Death in Kurt Jooss' The Green Table. But he's no stranger to being "the guy in the goofy wig literally standing there for half an hour." The Sleeping Beauty was one of his first full-length ballets when he joined the company, and he remembers struggling to simply remain motionless onstage as a courtier. "I thought I was standing still," he says, "but then over the God mic they said, 'Ron. Don't. Move.' "

Tilton has since mastered the art of micromovements so as to not conspicuously squirm, but performing supernumerary parts "where you hand a stick to the prince and that's your role," has had other valuable lessons. Namely, not to get dispirited. "It's important to want to dance more, but not get discouraged when you're not," Tilton says. He finds that walking into a little role with the goal to kill it, no matter what it is, not only impresses your director, but the can-do attitude will also become a healthy habit, building your confidence stores for when you do land that coveted featured part.

Act Like You Mean It

Acting isn't always taught in school, says Orlando Ballet dancer Blair Bagley, but it's something that you'll call upon at every stage in your career. She says that when American Ballet Theatre ballet mistress Susan Jones came to set Don Quixote on Orlando Ballet in 2016, she told a story about a corps member making it into a newspaper review for his acting in the background. The skills translate when you graduate from townsperson to featured dancer, Bagley notes.

Yet in a company without ranks, where everyone technically has a fair shot at featured parts, it can feel harder to come to terms with being cast in small non-dancing roles. Bagley says it comes down to putting in your time. She worked her way up from Orlando Ballet II to joining the main company in 2012. Once there, her lot often amounted to roles like "friend" in Romeo and Juliet, "village person" in nearly every ballet in the classical cannon or "flower" (with a costume that looked more like grass) in Peter and the Wolf. "I wasn't born with crazy feet and legs," she says, noting that her rise to roles like Dew Drop in The Nutcracker and pas de trois in Swan Lake hasn't been meteoric.

"You have to swallow your pride.

Being the girl in the corner crying about your role

is not going to help." —Blair Bagley

But hard work and keeping a good attitude have made all the difference. "You have to swallow your pride," she admits. "Being the girl in the corner crying about your role is not going to help." Her advice? Take a moment if you need to upon first reading the casting, but then keep your head up, do your job and keep smiling. When you look back on this time in your career, you'll be a lot happier with yourself if you had a good attitude.

Patience and Purpose

First year Pacific Northwest Ballet corps member Amanda Morgan sometimes finds herself in an awkward position during casting. "I'm the only black woman in my company right now, and I'm also very tall," she says. On the one hand, she acknowledges that these things have helped her stand out—as an apprentice she got to perform the character Rosalia in West Side Story Suite—but it also means she's sometimes left out of the action altogether. Because of her height (about 5' 11"), she says, "I'm not always used for a lot of corps stuff."

Thus, Morgan has learned to appreciate every moment she gets to be onstage. It's also key for her to have an open dialogue with her boss. "I've had this talk with my director so many times, to just be patient," she says. "Some people move fast up the ranks, and for other people it takes more time. I don't know what's going to happen for me, but I'm taking it day by day."

And in Morgan's opinion, a back-seat view is underrated. As onstage "scenery"—a gypsy in the background during Don Quixote's wedding scene, for example—she's perfectly placed to watch and learn from the principals dancing mere feet away. She also loves the camaraderie of being part of a town scene or corps. No matter how much dancing a role requires, she says, "it's about making something beautiful, something bigger than yourself."

Ballet Stars

Tiler Peck Has Been Immortalized as a Sculpture—with Proceeds Going Towards Cancer Research

Photo Courtesy Elliott Arkin.

You can find Tiler Peck just about anywhere these days—onstage at New York City Ballet, in commercials, on "The Ellen Degeneres Show." And let's not forget starring in 2014's Little Dancer, a musical that followed the creation of Edgar Degas' famous sculpture, "Little Dancer Aged 14." Peck played Marie van Goethem, the young Paris Opéra Ballet School student who modeled for Degas. Now, she's reprising the role—er, her likeness is—for a good cause. Visual artist Elliott Arkin has created a series of limited edition sculptures of Peck as the Little Dancer. Proceeds will go to Dance Against Cancer, the annual benefit concert for the American Cancer Society produced by NYCB principal Daniel Ulbricht and Manhattan Youth Ballet programming director Erin Fogarty (both of whom lost a parent to the disease). Peck will also be part of the event's star-studded cast; all of the dancers donate their time, and most perform in memory of a loved one.

Ballet Careers

Avant Chamber Ballet Nurtures Women Choreographers

Michelle Thompson Ulerich. Photo by Anne Marie Bloodgood, Courtesy Avant Chamber Ballet.

Founded in 2012, Dallas-based Avant Chamber Ballet (ACB) has made a name for itself by presenting works by Christopher Wheeldon, George Balanchine and other major choreographers. Yet its Women's Choreography Project, now in its fourth year, makes ACB a company to watch in Texas and beyond. The Project's capstone is the annual choreography contest; the winner receives a stipend and the chance to set a new work on ACB's outstanding 18-member troupe. Nurturing the careers of women dancemakers is a central part of the company's mission. "As an independent choreographer, I found it almost impossible to get a professional commission," says ACB founder and artistic director Katie Cooper. "One of the reasons I started ACB was to make my own opportunities for creating new works."

Ballet Stars

EunWon Lee's Risk & Reward: From Stardom in South Korea To A New Life At The Washington Ballet

Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

This is Pointe's April/May 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

If you are a dance lover in South Korea, EunWon Lee is a household name. The delicate ballerina and former principal at the Korean National Ballet danced every major classical role to critical acclaim, including Odette/Odile, Giselle, Kitri, Nikiya and Gamzatti. Then, at the peak of her career, Lee left it all behind.

In 2016, she moved to Washington, DC, to join The Washington Ballet. The company of 26 is unranked, making Lee simply a dancer—not a soloist, not a principal and not a star, like she was back home.

"I try to challenge myself, and always I had the urge to widen my experience and continue to improve," she says one blustery winter day after company class, still glowing from the exertion of honing, stretching and strengthening. "When I had a chance to work with Julie Kent, I didn't hesitate."

News

Onstage This Week: YAGP Finals, San Francisco Ballet's Festival of New Works, and More

YAGP 2018 New York Finals Week. Photo by VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


Youth America Grand Prix

After months of semi-finals, the final round of YAGP 2018 is finally here! This week, 1,800 finalists from 30 countries (chosen from the over 10,000 who auditioned) are gathered in New York. On April 18, the competition culminates in the Final Round at the Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, where the most promising participants will compete for scholarships and contracts with ballet schools and companies around the world. April 19 marks YAGP's Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow gala, featuring finalists from the competition alongside international ballet stars including Dutch National Ballet principal Sasha Mukhamedov, American Ballet Theatre's Isabella Boylston and Daniil Simkin, and New York City Ballet principal Daniel Ulbricht, among others. YAGP is live-streaming the finals all week—you can check it out on their website. Also, keep an eye on Pointe's social media channels tomorrow, April 17, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the competition.

Competing in YAGP this week? Here's a good luck message from ABT's Stella Abrera.

News

Kyle Abraham and Emma Portner Are Choreographing for NYCB

Kyle Abraham's "Untitled America" for Ailey. Photo by Paul Kolnik.

Ever since New York City Ballet's interim leadership team took over from Peter Martins, we've been curious whether they'd get a chance to try their hand at programming. (It was unclear how much Martins had done before he retired.)

As it turns out, Martins left room for Justin Peck, Rebecca Krohn, Craig Hall and Jonathan Stafford to select two of the company's six commissions for the 2018-19 season. Their choicesKyle Abraham and Emma Portner—are surprising, and thrilling.

Neither choreographer has made work on a large ballet company before, though Abraham created a duet with Wendy Whelan for her "Restless Creature" series, among his other commissions for companies like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and work for his own company. And though Portner has been a favorite in commercial circles for a few years now, the concert commissions have just recently started rolling in: This fall she'll be collaborating with Lil Buck and Dev Hynesfor a full-length work for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and working with Anne Plamondon on a Fall for Dance North piece.

News

Maria Kochetkova to Leave San Francisco Ballet

Kochetkova in Helgi Tomasson's Trio. Photo by Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.

San Francisco Ballet announced this morning that principal dancer Maria Kochetkova will leave the company at the the end of the 2017–18 season. Her final performance date has not yet been announced, but it will be sometime during the company's Unbound Festival, April 20–May 6.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Careers

Red Flags: Don't Ignore These Warning Signs at Your Company

Thompson was one of 23 American National Ballet dancers let go last fall. Photo by Giovanni Pizzino, Courtesy Thompson.

"All I want to do is dance," says Kimberly Thompson, 24. But because of her muscular physique, Thompson says, she struggled to find a company job. American National Ballet seemed like a dream come true: Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, in early 2017, the ambitious startup proclaimed itself as a home for dancers of diverse body types and ethnicities.

Thompson landed a corps contract with ANB and relocated from Maryland to Charleston. "September 18, 2017, was our first day," she recalls. On October 23, Thompson was one of 23 dancers (out of nearly 50) let go. And while the reasons for ANB's dramatic rise and fall have not been made fully public, the fallout for those artists is very real.

ANB, which officially dissolved a few months later, is only the most recent example of a company that's come and gone, leaving dancers in the lurch. Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet shuttered in 2015, Silicon Valley Ballet closed mid-season in 2016, and Ballet Pacifica folded in 2007—after 42 years.

With ballet jobs scarce, getting an offer—any offer—can feel like the chance of a lifetime. But whether you're joining a startup like ANB or an established company, there is a lot to consider before you sign your contract and red flags to watch out for after you start work. Read on for advice from artists and executives with hard-won experience.

