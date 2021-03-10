Silas Farley teaching at the School of American Ballet. Heather Toner, Courtesy Colburn School

Silas Farley's Vision for Los Angeles' Colburn School

Lauren Warnecke For Dance Teacher
Mar 10, 2021

Former New York City Ballet dancer Silas Farley is set to become dean of the Trudl Zipper Dance Institute at the Colburn School, a top-ranked performing arts institution in Los Angeles. Joining Farley is his lifelong mentor Darleen Callaghan, as associate dean. Effective July 1, the pair replaces NYCB alums Jenifer Ringer and James Fayette, who have spent seven years at Colburn and are stepping down to spend more time with their children.

Farley, 26, retired from New York City Ballet in 2020. He has been involved with the Colburn School virtually over the past year, teaching master classes, choreographing for the school's summer intensive and digital adaptation of The Nutcracker, and acting as an inaugural artist in its Amplify Series, a program celebrating artists of color.

"My motivation for retiring from performing as young as I did was to be able to devote myself more fully to teaching, choreography and scholarship," Farley says. "I love to perform and felt I'd been able to develop that dimension of my artistry. This role gives me the opportunity to cultivate all of those other dimensions of my passion for dance and to grow as a leader."

Farley instantly knew he wanted Callaghan by his side. Callaghan brings more than 30 years of arts leadership to the role of associate dean, having served as director of North Carolina Dance Theatre School of Dance (now affiliated with Charlotte Ballet) and Miami City Ballet School.

For Farley, the decision to work with Callaghan is as personal as it is strategic: They met when he was 8 years old. Callaghan invited Farley to join a scholarship program for young men at Charlotte Ballet, recognizing early on that he had a gift for teaching and choreography. At 14, Farley moved on to the School of American Ballet, prior to joining the corps de ballet of NYCB in 2013.

Darleen Callaghan, shown from the chest up and wearing her brown shoulder-length hair long, smiles happily toward the camera in front of a brown backdrop.

Darleen Callaghan

Courtesy Colburn School

In addition to offering youth dance classes in ballet, tap, modern and musical theater for all ages, Colburn's Dance Academy trains pre-professional dancers ages 14 to 19 in the Balanchine style. Because it is not affiliated with a professional company, Ringer says, Colburn School is unique in its approach, training versatile ballet dancers at the highest level who are not pushed toward any particular path. "We were able to create our dream program," says Ringer, pointing to the broad support and agency granted by Colburn School president Sel Kardan as critical to TZDI's success.

Ringer and Fayette plan to relocate to South Carolina to be closer to extended family but will continue to stay connected to the school, returning regularly as visiting artists. Additionally, they plan to continue teaching master classes and staging works for the Robbins Trust.

Passing the torch to Farley was a natural decision, they say.

"When James and I first started the program, we thought that our primary job was going to be teaching ballet," Ringer says. "After a few months we learned that it was more about caring for the children. Many people can teach ballet; it's not that rare a gift. Silas is so inspiring and cares deeply, not only about the art form but about the individual students."

Wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and gray pants, Silas Farley crosses his arms and leans against a marble railing inside of a grand museum. He smiles slightly and seriously towards the camera.

Silas Farley

Julieta Cervantes, Courtesy Colburn School

Farley's vision for the school taps into his own multifaceted passions: cultivating well-rounded dancers and nurturing students who desire to become teachers, choreographers and scholars—even those who ultimately enter different fields altogether. Colburn's strong commitment to Balanchine-style training will continue, though Farley is eager to incorporate West Coast voices, such as Alonzo King and William Forsythe, into the mix and advocate for more diversity in ballet.

"Who are the voices that are missing and can enrich tradition, training and the individual artist? Dance is a language. Our task is to learn to speak it more articulately," Farley says. "Classical ballet isn't just for the white, Western world. With a language you can write nutrition facts or a sonnet. We can explore the different possibilities and empower people to learn the grammar. What do you want to say with this language?"

Related Articles Around the Web
silas farley colburn school darleen callaghan jenifer ringer james fayette

Latest Posts

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan, photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe

The Radiant Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan: Why She's One to Watch at Pacific Northwest Ballet

Hollywood could make a movie about Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan's big break at Pacific Northwest Ballet.

It was November 2017, and the company was performing Crystal Pite's film-noir–inspired Plot Point, set to music by Bernard Hermann from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Ryan, then a first-year corps member, originally was understudying the role of another dancer. But when principal Noelani Pantastico was injured in a car accident, Ryan was tapped to take over her role.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
sarah-gabrielle ryan pacific northwest ballet cover story
Getty Images

Breaking Down Ballet Walks: Raymond Lukens' Tips for Mastering the Deceptively Simple Step

What is it that makes walking in ballet so difficult to perform well? And why does a movement that seems so simple cause many dancers to feel uncomfortable and awkward? Raymond Lukens, associate emeritus and former artistic director of the ABT National Training Curriculum, breaks down how to achieve accomplished walks.


Legwork

Lukens notes how important it is to move naturally. "Start at a normal pace for better control of balance and transfer of weight," says Lukens. "Once students look natural and feel comfortable, I ask them to take a wider step, which requires a slight plié on the leg from which they are pushing off of."

Try to maintain an even level as you walk; bending the knees too deeply or using a temps lié movement will cause level changes and bobbing. Stepping as you normally would outside of the studio is the basis for walking in ballet as well—keep it simple and natural!

Raymond Lukens stands upright and holds his right hand to his breastbone while teaching a ballet class. He wears a black polo shirt and pants and stands in front of a dance studio mirror.

Raymond Lukens

Emily Northrop, Courtesy ABT

Speak With Your Feet

Pay special attention to presenting your feet as you step (which becomes more challenging in pointe shoes). "Dancers must use their feet as a tool to express simple and complex emotion," he says. The way you articulate the foot can change the quality of the movement. Lukens cites a few examples: "To extend the feet fully can express determination; to place the heels first with a heavy stride can express urgency or anger." Even not pointing the feet fully, using them as a natural cushioning of your weight, can convey a sense of calmness and control. "Look at some great artists so that you can see the variety of ways deep feelings can be expressed with something as seemingly simple as walking."

Be aware of how you're walking on demi-pointe, as well. "Dancers tend to look rigid when they walk on demi-pointe all the time," says Lukens. "Some do an extremely high demi-pointe, which can make the walking look rather comical."

Lukens notes there are reasons for walking on demi-pointe: when performing steps that were historically done wearing heeled shoes, or when a dancer moves quickly to show a sense of urgency. He notes that dancers typically do not need to fully point the foot as they step forward or use a high relevé position (this may cause the movement to look stilted or mannered).

Catherine Hurlin, in a drab yellow peasant dress, is shown in profile on a darkened stage, taking a step forward on her right leg. She leans her upper body back and wraps her arms around her waist in anguish.

ABT soloist Catherine Hurlin expresses anguish through weighted walking in Cathy Marton's Jane Eyre

Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT

Keep Your Upper-Body Aligned and Tension-Free

"The shoulders and hips must stay aligned while on the standing leg and while the weight is transferred," says Lukens. "When you lead the movement with the hips or when the upper body is tilted too far forward, alignment is not maintained."

Be aware of your pathway—placing one foot directly in front of the other will help prevent opening or twisting in the hips and shoulders. And keep in mind that exaggerating your turnout will cause you to move in a distorted manner. "Turnout should be natural, no more than at a 90-degree angle while walking," Lukens says.

Lukens says he sometimes sees students pumping their backs, or holding their shoulders too far back and, at times, too far forward. Try to keep your back upright without holding tension. The upper body needs to relax while lifting (imagine yourself as an important, dignified person).

Small Details for Refinement

Once you feel like you're walking in an accomplished manner, Lukens recommends trying it "at normal, slow and quick musical paces." Vary your port de bras, including gesturing, head movements and changing focus. Try to release tension from your hands, arms, neck and face; relaxing into the motion will help you look natural and elegant. "Remember," Lukens says, "dancers need to strive to look like people."

Ready to see an example? Lukens points to a video of the defilé du ballet of the Paris Opéra Ballet, performed during their January gala, and shown below—over 13 minutes of simple, refined and absolutely beautiful ballet walks.


ballet walks raymond lukens american ballet theatre abt abt national training curriculum ballet training ballet technique
ballet walks
Getty Images

How to Get Into the Virtual-Audition Headspace, Plus 6 Audition-Day Filming Tips

Audition season is always nerve-racking, but tack on the added pressure of navigating a virtual audition and it's enough to make your head spin. As more companies and universities have turned to video submissions and virtual classes to assess incoming talent, knowing how to put your best foot forward is essential. That includes knowing how to be mentally fortified for a digital experience. Here are some recommendations for getting into the right headspace for virtual auditions.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
virtual ballet auditions zoom auditions ballet auditions audition tips
virtual ballet auditions

Editors' Picks