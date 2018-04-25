We asked on Instagram, and you answered. From bobby pin woes to Nutcracker mania, if these 17 responses apply to you, then congratulations: You are officially a true bunhead.





1. When bobby pins fall out of your hair in the shower... @tate.burk

2. When you hear the Sugarplum Variation in commercials and you start having Nutcracker PTSD @flizerina_da_ballerina

3. Your phone autocorrects point to pointe @itheedanseur





4. When you have to answer for any plan "I can't, I have dance" @tia.bloom

5. You are jealous of bananas @jennabird199





6. When it's "5,6,7,8" and not "1,2,3,4" @marieeeway

7. You can't pick anything up off the ground without doing a penché @yogerina





8. Every set of stairs looks like an opportunity for a calf stretch @shelbysbiscuitlife

9. When you give up on painting your toe nails. 💅 @muebele08

10. You follow more ballet dancers than friends on Instagram @kimpacion

11. When you have a million bobby pins but can't find one @chelsea.fow

12. When you get more excited about new leotards than you do jeans @juelz_with_attitude

13. When you hear the word "biscuit" the first thing that comes to mind is feet, not food. @biscuitballerina

14. Friends don't recognize you with your hair down 😂 @krismadden_

15. When empty grocery stores aisles are the perfect chance to practice your grand jetés @cherishthomas16



16. When you're obsessed with "The Cindies" @kimpacio





17. You feel proud when you kick yourself in the head @sgracefries

