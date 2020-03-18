Because if you've got a 6'x6' patch of carpet, you've got a dance floor. Getty Images.

Stuck at Home? Show Us Your #LivingRoomDance

Pointe Magazine
Mar 18, 2020

A lot of the dance world is shuttered right now, with classes and performances canceled. But that doesn't mean dancers have stopped dancing.

In fact, tons of you have been tagging us in the dance videos you're filming in your living room. The studio isn't open, the theater is dark, but you've got a 6'x6' patch of carpet, and that means you've got a dance floor.

We love that—so, so much. It speaks to the incredible resilience and enthusiasm of dancers. Even when things feel scary, even when our normal outlets are unavailable to us, we never stop dancing.

So let's make this a little more official, shall we? We're not going to start a challenge, per se. Instead, we're issuing an invitation:

Keep sending us those videos of you dancing at home. (Be safe, of course—pointework on slippery floors or carpet isn't advised, and watch out for those ceiling fans). Show us your barre exercises; practice your competition variations; film yourself grooving to your favorite 80's workout jam; make up something totally original. Use the hashtag #LivingRoomDance, and tag Pointe and our sister publication, Dance Spirit. We'll both share your videos on our social channels, so that a) your brilliant dancing gets the audience it deserves and b) we all feel a bit more connected through our shared love of this wonderful artform. (If you're performing something from a show that's been canceled, btw, be sure to include #heyJenlookatme, too!)

Never stop dancing, friends!

