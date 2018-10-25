Powered by RebelMouse
Health & Body
Anna Maples
Oct. 25, 2018 10:40AM EST

Is the Ketogenic Diet Smart for Dancers?

Don't skimp on carbohydrates, the body's main source of fuel. Photo by Ella Olsson/Unsplash

The ketogenic diet—a trendy weight-loss method based on low-carb and high-fat intake—has gained traction in the past year. But don't confuse popularity for blanket health advice: Although it was developed as a treatment for childhood epilepsy, eating keto poses major risks to dancers' health and performance.

Why?

Dancers shouldn't demonize carbs. Photo by Annie Spratt/Unsplash.

According to Marie Elena Scioscia, a dietitian who works with dancers at The Ailey School, the diet essentially forces your body to burn fats instead of carbohydrates for energy. While this might sound like a good idea, carbohydrates are the body's main source of fuel. Manipulating your carb intake like this puts your metabolism under great stress and lowers your blood sugar. Although this can result in short-term weight loss, it's mostly from water and sometimes even muscle mass—something dancers definitely need.

What are the other side effects?

It can be difficult to get enough calories from a high-fat eating plan. Photo by James Forbes/StockSnap.

Scioscia notes that it can be very difficult to get enough calories from a high-fat diet, and that switching to a ketogenic plan can have a host of effects that are detrimental for dancers. These include dehydration, lack of B vitamins, poor digestion, reduced bone density, loss of electrolytes and even decreased brain function from reduced blood sugar.

So, what kinds of carbs should dancers eat for optimal energy?

Complex carbs, like quinoa, will help dancers stay energized. Photo by Prudence Earl/Unsplash.

Instead of simple carbs, like white sugar, choose complex ones that take your body longer to break down. For packaged products, like breads and crackers, look for those with more than 3 grams of fiber and at least 3 grams of protein per serving and no added sugars. Scioscia recommends the following complex carbs to keep dancers energized and healthy:

  • brown rice
  • granola
  • oatmeal
  • quinoa
  • seven-grain bread
  • sweet potatoes
  • whole-grain crackers
  • whole-wheat pasta
  • whole fruits and vegetables

keto diet dancer nutrition ketogenic marie elena scioscia
Show Comments ()
If you like us online, you'll love us in print!
popular

What Makes Top Professionals Shine in their Formative Years

Teresa D'Ortone, Rock alumna, ABT Studio Company

For over three decades, The Rock School for Dance Education, under the leadership of Bo and Stephanie Spassoff has been developing dancers with a clean, strong technique and artistic refinement.

This power-couple led the school's students to succeed. Rock School dancers are found gracing the stages of a variety of wonderful companies worldwide, enjoying careers as corps, soloists, as well as principals. Companies like the Royal Ballet, New York City Ballet, English National Ballet, Ballet West, San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, and American Ballet Theatre, to name just a few.

Keep reading... Show less
If you like us online, you'll love us in print!

Win a Pair of Tickets to the "Danseur" NYC Film Premiere

Photo Courtesy Nuarts Productions.

Enter now to win a pair of tickets to the New York premiere of Danseur, a new documentary confronting the social stigma of being a boy in ballet featuring American Ballet Theatre's Patrick Frenette and James Whiteside, Boston Ballet's John Lam and Derek Dunn and Houston Ballet's Harper Watters. The premiere will take place on November 2, 2018 at 7:30 pm at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Julia Erickson's 6 Pieces of Unsolicited Advice to Hack Your Overactive Ballet Brain

Cooper Verona and Julia Erickson in William Forsythe's "In the middle, somewhat elevated." Photo by Rich Sofranko, courtesy PBT.

As I prepare to take my final, "official" bow as principal dancer with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre this weekend and look back on my 20-year career, my inner monologue is neither short on concepts nor on words elucidating them. Though I still plan to dance and am giddily excited for new adventures, I nevertheless feel the weighty finality of it all.

Surprisingly, I also feel effervescently light. Perhaps because, right now, it's about my love for the art form as opposed to maximizing my efforts toward success in it. It truly does feel like a metamorphosis—an exhilarating shift that makes me realize how much I love dance, how important change is and how much we can all learn from one another.

Keep reading... Show less
News

There's Another Chance to Audition for Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" Remake Choreographed by Justin Peck

One of Jerome Robbins' most iconic dances from the 1961 film West Side Story. Via Giphy.

Since news that Steven Spielberg was directing a remake of West Side Story was released last winter, we've been eagerly awaiting any and all updates. Last month, Justin Peck was brought on board as choreographer, joining famed playwright Tony Kushner, who's adapting the script. Peck seemed like the obvious choice; in addition to following in original West Side Story choreographer Jerome Robbins' sneaker-clad footsteps as resident choreographer of New York City Ballet, he recently took home a Tony Award for his work on Carousel.

Keep reading... Show less
Just for fun

Halloween Costumes That You Can Take From the Studio to the Streets

@sab_nyc via Instagram

Halloween is almost here and that means its time to get serious about finding the perfect costume. A lot of you dancers need costumes that are both fun and functional so that you can go straight from dance class to the streets, without missing a beat. Here are nine of the most creative, yet versatile ensembles that'll allow you to enjoy Halloween festivities without compromising your dance training.
Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Dance Theatre of Harlem's Daphne Lee's Tour Essentials Include Everything From Custom Colored Pointe Shoes to Chanel No. 5

Kyle Froman for Pointe

Not only is Daphne Lee a member of Dance Theatre of Harlem and a graduate student, but she's also a pageant queen who just finished her reign as Miss Black USA. Lee became involved in pageants to win scholarship money for school and promote cancer awareness. She's currently getting her MFA in dance at Hollins University through a low-residency program. "I'm always carrying a book," says Lee. She's also sure to keep her student ID with her. It works internationally, which can be helpful in getting student discounts on tour. Balancing her busy schedule isn't easy. That's why the most important item in Lee's dance bag is her planner. "I keep everything in here," she says.

www.youtube.com

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Careers

Midwest Moves: Fort Wayne Ballet is Steadily Developing Its Dancers and Repertoire

Karen Gibbons-Brown coaching the company. Photo by Jeffrey Crane, Courtesy Fort Wayne Ballet.

Anonymity has its benefits, says Fort Wayne Ballet executive and artistic director Karen Gibbons-Brown: "We are tucked in the Midwest and one of the beauties is you get to fly under the radar and experiment in a way that you don't get to in a larger place." While that may have been true in the past, Indiana's Fort Wayne Ballet is now making moves toward greater visibility.

As an organization, FWB is entering its 62nd year, but it has only existed as a professional dance company with full-time, contracted dancers since the 2010–11 season. Prior to that, the organization's on-again, off-again performance company hit its heights under Michael Tevlin's tenure as artistic director (1981–94).

When Gibbons-Brown arrived in 1998, the organization and its affiliated school, the Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet, were in distress. But the former dancer with South Carolina Chamber Dance Ensemble, Bristol Ballet and Theatre Ballet of San Francisco says part of why she came to Fort Wayne was that "it is a community rich in the arts and there was a lot of opportunity."

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

In YAGP's "Ask the Expert" Video Series, Sascha Radetsky Offers Advice for First-Year Company Members

ABT Studio Company artistic director Sascha Radetsky in YAGP's "Ask the Experts" series, screenshot via YouTube.

If your goal is to become a professional dancer, you likely have a lot of questions about what you need to do to get there. Last year, Youth America Grand Prix created a Facebook video series called "Ask the Expert," featuring conversations with dance professionals on topics ranging from nutrition to dancing in college to career building. (Good news: They are now available on YAGP's website and YouTube page).

This season, YAGP is expanding the series to include more interviews. The latest video features American Ballet Theatre Studio Company artistic director Sascha Radetsky. The topic? Navigating your first year of professional life, from a director's perspective. Radetsky answers questions about professional etiquette and protocol, navigating company hierarchy and managing conflicts, and offers his tips for a successful career and what qualities stand out to him in dancers.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Onstage This Week: Houston Ballet Tours to Dubai, San Francisco Ballet at the Kennedy Center, World Premieres in Memphis and More!

San Francisco Ballet is bringing six works from their Unbound: A Festival of New Works to The Kennedy Center this week. Here, dancers are pictured in Christopher Wheeldon's Bound To. Photo by Erik Tomasson, Courtesy The Kennedy Center.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
If you like us online, you'll love us in print!
Just for fun

What to Watch: The Bolshoi Is Back on the Big Screen Next Month

Bolshoi Ballet's Daria Khokhlova and Artemy Belyakov in "La Sylphide." Photo by Damir Yusupov. Photo courtesy of Bolshoi Ballet.

Bolshoi Ballet has teamed up with Fathom Events, By Experience and Pathé Live for a fifth season of their Cinema Series, and they're starting with a full-length classic. On November 11, select theaters throughout the U.S. will host a screening of the Bolshoi in La Sylphide, filmed live from Moscow that same day.

First performed in 1832 with choreography by Filippo Taglioni, La Sylphide is credited with inspiring the Romantic era of ballet—and, it was among the first ballets to feature dancing on pointe! The Bolshoi will be performing Danish ballet master August Bournonville's 1836 version, staged by Johan Kobborg.

Bolshoi Ballet's Daria Khokhlova and Artemy Belyakov in "La Sylphide." Photo by Damir Yusupov. Photo courtesy of Bolshoi Ballet.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Hungarian National Ballet Makes Its U.S. Debut at Lincoln Center

Gergely Leblanc and Tatiana Melnik in Hungarian National Ballet's Don Quixote. Photo by Peter Rakossy, Courtesy HNB.

The Hungarian National Ballet has opted to "go big or go home" for its U.S. debut at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. As part of the monumental New York City tour, which also includes performances by the Hungarian State Opera, the organization will transport over 350 employees—including dancers, singers, musicians and crew members—along with its own sets, costumes and lighting. The opera debuts October 30, followed by the ballet's performances November 7–11.

Keep reading... Show less
Editors' List: The Goods

PSA: Dancewear Brands Also Have Halloween Costumes

Photo via capezio.com

As of today, there are only 13 nights until the spoOoOokiest evening of the year—and just 1 week left, if you're planning to dress up over Halloweekend. Do you have your costume(s) yet?

Keep reading... Show less
If you like us online, you'll love us in print!

Sponsored

Viral Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!