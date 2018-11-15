One Sergei Polunin is great but two, three, or four Polunins, that's something we can really get behind. And now we don't even have to go to an alternative universe to enjoy multiple Polunin clones. In Hozier's latest music video, "Movement" the legendary ballet dancer's drool-worthy technique is on full display as multiple versions of Polunin break out dancing. And though this isn't the first time the ballet superstar has teamed up with Hozier, this performance is even more haunting than the pair's 2013 collaboration in the "Take Me to Church" video.
What's even cooler is that the song in this music video was actually inspired by a performance of Polunin's that was set to another song by Hozier. "That performance itself gave rise to ideas in the song 'Movement,' so I was incredibly proud to work with Sergei on this video," Hozier said. "Sergei Polunin is a once-in-a-generation talent. He's a man of incredible skill and artistry and shows a dedication to his art form that I find inspiring."
We couldn't have said it better ourselves and we're thrilled Polunin is receiving so much screen time. Ballet's favorite bad boy is no stranger to dancing for a camera and has already appeared in three feature films (Murder on the Orient Express, Red Sparrow, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), as well as another music video in the past year alone. We can't wait to see what's next for the legendary dancer.
Hozier - Movement (Official Video) www.youtube.com