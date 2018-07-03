Sascha Radetsky Named Artistic Director of ABT Studio Company

There aren't many dancers who've had as varied a post-stage career as Sascha Radetsky. Since retiring in 2014, the former American Ballet Theatre soloist and Center Stage star has reprised his role as Charlie in Center Stage: On Pointe; acted in two television programs (Starz network's Flesh and Bone and Hallmark Channel's A Nutcracker Christmas) and choreographed Misty Copeland's famous Under Armour commercial. He's also written articles for Vogue, Playbill and Dance Magazine, and he currently directs the ABT/NYU Master's in Ballet Pedagogy program. Now he has a new title to add to his credentials: artistic director of ABT Studio Company.

ABT made the announcement yesterday, and it makes sense—Radetsky has served as a ballet master for the group since 2016, as well as a teacher for the main company. He succeeds Kate Lydon, who is leaving her post to direct the dance program at St. Paul's School in New Hampshire. The 12-member Studio Company, made up of dancers between ages 16 and 20, has served as a major pipeline into ABT, where two-thirds of its current dancers (including nine principals) are alumni.









Radetsky himself got his start there, making his appointment yesterday a full-circle moment. "I feel deeply invested in ABT Studio Company, having journeyed from one of its youngest members to its most recent ballet master," he says in a statement. "I'll strive to strengthen its tradition of cultivating talented dancers and innovative choreography, honor the extraordinary work of my predecessor and help realize ABT's broader artistic vision."