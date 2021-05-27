Sarah Lane in Giselle at American Ballet Theatre. Nancy Loch, Courtesy Sarah Lane

Sarah Lane Opens Up About Her Career, Leaving ABT and Her Hopes for the Future

Amy Brandt
May 27, 2021

The last year has been one of change for former American Ballet Theatre principal Sarah Lane. Not only has she seen her career interrupted by the pandemic, she has also had to adjust to life without ABT, the company she danced with for 18 years, her last three as a principal.

Lane and ABT parted ways last summer, although no announcement was made; rather, in September, her name was quietly taken off the roster. It left many confused and bereft—she had developed a devoted fan base, with radiant performances in Manon and other full-lengths during the 2019 season at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Almost a year later, Lane is teaching, performing as a guest artist and working towards a college degree (she hopes to become a dietitian post-ballet). She recently opened up to Pointe about her departure from the company, although for privacy reasons certain details are remaining undisclosed. (A spokesperson for ABT said the company cannot comment on personnel matters.) But she also wanted to talk about her overall career and her struggles with perfectionism and performance anxiety, in hopes that her experience might be helpful for other dancers. Below is our conversation.

How did you get into ABT?

I had auditioned for ABT my senior year but didn't get a contract because I was considered too tiny. Later in the year, at Youth America Grand Prix, I was performing and my music stopped at the beginning of my variation. I thought it would come back on, and so I kept singing it in my head. I was in another world. Suddenly I finished and realized I'd done the whole variation in complete silence. [Artistic director] Kevin McKenzie was there, and afterwards ABT offered me a Studio Company contract. That's something for young dancers to remember—that when something seems super-disastrous, try to maintain who you are as an artist and human being and keep going.

What was it like during those early years?

The initial transition was stressful. My parents didn't make a lot of money—during high school in Rochester, New York, I'd had to work part-time selling telescopes at the Discovery Channel store—so I knew that I had to save every penny. Then when I became an apprentice, I wasn't dancing much. I think a lot of dancers struggle with that, because you go from training really intensely to understudying in the back. I had to be patient, learn from the dancers around me and work harder.

Around this time, I started struggling with disordered eating. Disordered eating is comorbid, meaning it doesn't stand alone. There are issues in life that go along with it, and for me it was the stress of joining such a big company and feeling insecure. I didn't want to let anyone down, so I became very perfectionistic and overly careful about what I ate. Then ABT said I needed to gain weight, and I was afraid to. I didn't have any resources to pay for a nutritionist. It wasn't until I met my husband's mom from Madrid, who started cooking for me and taught me what a real meal is—whole foods, prepared with love—that I started to lose my fear of eating. I developed an appreciation and curiosity about food and was able to find more balance.

Can you talk about your first big break with the company? You were so young!

When I was a first-year corps member, I got thrown into the principal role of Theme and Variations. But I felt guilty having that opportunity over more senior dancers! I remember writing a long letter to the whole corps de ballet before the show, saying how much I respected them.

During this time, whenever I was given larger roles, I refused to pull out of the smaller ones, mainly because of my respect for the senior corps members. I felt uncomfortable being cast over others, so I really killed myself trying to do everything from corps to soloist and principal roles, all at one time. I never had a show off. I loved that, though, because I was young and energetic, even if at times I felt exhausted.

Did you feel more secure once you became a soloist two years later?

I can't say I ever felt very secure, even after 18 years. I idolized ABT so much that I felt like I had a responsibility to be the best dancer I could be. It didn't come naturally; I had to work for it. I met my husband, [ABT corps member] Luis Ribagorda, my first or second year in the corps, and that was a healthy distraction. I was such a workhorse that I don't think I allowed myself to be truly happy until I met him.

That said, I've always been very consistent about the way I work, and I would encourage young dancers to be consistent with their training. I'm always in class, and I think it's kept me from injury. During the summers, I'd take no more than a week off. Even in the mountains in Spain with Luis' family, I would give myself class in the basement.

Did the company notice how hard you were working?

Yes. I also think they took advantage of it, though. I didn't like pulling out of shows no matter how exhausted or in pain I was, or how many people I was filling in for. They knew that I would always say yes.

Also, I think because of my work ethic and because I was the smallest dancer, I was often put with inexperienced partners. I struggled with this as time went on, because as you mature artistically you want to find more freedom and depth in your dancing. If you're dancing with someone who is not experienced, or not committed, you can't be fully free onstage. It would make me very nervous before performances.

You've spoken before about struggling with performance anxiety.

Yes. A lot of that also came from comments made to me over the years. One was during a period when ABT started bringing in guest artists. I wasn't cast as Aurora, even though I had already performed the role before. I was told I hadn't been ready for it, that I looked frozen. I really took feedback like this to heart; I didn't have the confidence to consider that maybe Kevin had to justify giving the role to a guest artist.

My nerves also came from being too much of a perfectionist, from caring too much. I remember [ballet master] Keith Roberts came up to me before a performance and simply said, "You're beautiful." It meant so much to hear some encouragement. Dancers need that, because we're high-level athletes and the mind plays a huge role.

Most times I got onstage, though, I was able to get lost in the steps, the characters and the music. Ballet has always taken me to another world artistically and spiritually. I'd remind myself that dancing can be a form of worship, and that I go out there to glorify a God that is so much greater than me, ballet and any critical eye. And gratitude for the opportunity to do what I love relieved my anxiety.

Courtesy Sarah Lane

ABT brought in principal guest artists for a number of years. Was that hard for you, as a soloist?

Yes. I think the overuse of them held back talented company dancers. I was actually offered a principal contract with San Francisco Ballet at the time, but I turned it down because I didn't want to do long distance with my husband.

What helped was to find support from the outside, like my teacher from back home, Fiona Fairrie, and working with different coaches. One of them was Amanda McKerrow. She's the first ballerina that I ever saw in an ABT full-length, Giselle at the Met. Offstage she's incredibly humble, and in rehearsals she brings so much positivity and light. And I don't know what I would have done without Irina Kolpakova; she was the embodiment of love and light to me.

Other ways I inspired myself were through freelance performances and galas. I could learn from other artists and do rep that I wouldn't necessarily do otherwise, and that helped me grow. I learned from certain guest artists at ABT, as well. You have to keep growing if you want to serve the art.

Did things get better once you became a principal in 2017?

I felt like I could talk to Kevin more easily. But it didn't last long. After being a soloist for 10 years, I was suddenly doing new roles like Kitri and Nikiya without onstage, full-company rehearsals—and only one show of each, so one shot to get it right. Manon was the same—my partner was injured for the first five weeks of the 2019 Met season and came back the week before our premiere. He was struggling to get through rehearsals, and then we didn't get any stage rehearsals for the first two acts. I wish I could've been able to give more. Although I am really thankful to have had the opportunity to do Manon, because I love the character.

It's difficult at ABT because there are so many casts, but only so many rehearsals. I think a lot of times they thought, Sarah's used to being thrown out there; she can do it.

What were the circumstances that led you to leave ABT?

After the 2019 season ended, for the first time in my career I asked Kevin very respectfully to not pair me with one particular partner ever again. He was consistently injured and calling out of rehearsals, and never in class. It made it hard for me to perform my best.

Soon afterwards, my casting changed—I only had three shows for the following Met season. Kevin had been happy with my performances initially, but shortly after I made this request he backtracked and said that my partner gave an amazing show and I didn't. I felt disposable, like as a woman I had no voice. But I knew in my heart that I had done the best season that I could do.

Why wasn't there an announcement about your departure?

Initially I asked them not to make one, because I was trying to find a new home. Then I tried to file a formal complaint, because I felt I was being punished for speaking up. In the process, they asked me to not say anything and offered me a final performance of Romeo and Juliet, which also would have been my premiere. I would have loved to do that—it's the ballet I've dreamed of my whole life. But I feel like, as an artist, it's important to be honest and keep my own voice rather than keep quiet and do this performance.

What has been the hardest part about leaving ABT?

The hardest is the situation with COVID and the fact that everything has been closed down. But also not being able to say goodbye to the audience, the Met stage and my colleagues. But, ultimately, real life goes on, and there are more struggles than what I am going through in my ballet career. There's always something more, something bigger than me.

Would you like to once again dance with a company?

Yes. I don't like the idea of freelancing, because I like to learn from my colleagues and I like to help them. I would love to find a company that works for me and fits my needs. I love the classical ballets and don't want to leave them behind. But I appreciate contemporary stuff, too. I recently worked with Sam Pott, the director of Nimbus Dance Works in Jersey City, New Jersey. He choreographed a contemporary solo for me, and I really enjoyed the process. I appreciated that the people at Nimbus and New Jersey Ballet were so welcoming and opened their studios to me when I had nowhere to go.

What would you like young, aspiring dancers to know?

Don't lose who you are, because this career is so subjective. People can tell you one thing and you can take it to heart and it can discourage you. But don't let it; just keep persevering. Acknowledge your strengths, and look at your weaknesses productively. Surround yourself with people who support you and genuinely want to help you.

And also, don't be afraid to stand up for yourself in a respectful, matter-of-fact way. I think that's difficult for young dancers. That was my problem—I would get emotional because I didn't know how to express myself and felt guilty saying I was having difficulties with something. You have to pick your battles, but there's a way to do it, and that's something you learn as you grow. At the end of the day, when your ballet career is over, it's about who you are as a person, not the roles you danced. Your identity is so much more than ballet.

sarah lane american ballet theatre

Chisako Oga photographed for Pointe by Jayme Thornton

Chisako Oga Is Soaring to New Heights at Boston Ballet

Chisako Oga is a dancer on the move—in more ways than one. From childhood training in Texas, California and Japan to a San Francisco Ballet apprenticeship to her first professional post with Cincinnati Ballet, where she quickly rose to principal dancer, she has rarely stood still for long.

But now the 24-year-old ballerina is right where she wants to be, as one of the most promising soloists at Boston Ballet. In 2019, Oga left her principal contract to join the company as a second soloist, rising to soloist the following year. "I knew I would have to take a step down to join a company of a different caliber, and Boston Ballet is one of the best companies in the country," she says. "The repertoire—Kylián, Forysthe, all the full-length ballets—is so appealing to me."

And the company has offered her major opportunities from the start. She danced the title role in Giselle in her very first performances with Boston Ballet, transforming a playful innocent into a woman haunted by betrayal with dramatic conviction and technical aplomb. But she also is making her mark in contemporary work. The last ballet she performed onstage before the pandemic hit was William Forsythe's demanding In the middle, somewhat elevated, which she says was a dream to perform. "The style really clicked, felt really comfortable. Bill drew something new out of me every rehearsal. As hard as it was, it was so much fun."

"Chisako is a very natural mover, pliable and strong," says artistic director Mikko Nissinen. "Dancing seems to come very easy for her. Not many have that quality. She's like a diamond—I'm curious to see how much we can polish that talent."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, does a pench\u00e9 on pointe towards the camera with her arms held out to the side and her long hair flying. Smiling confidently, she wears a blue leotard and a black and white ombr\u00e9 tutu.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

A Life-Changing Opportunity

Oga began dancing at the age of 3. Born in Dallas, she and her family moved around to follow her father's job in IT. Before settling in Carlsbad, California, they landed in Japan for several years, where Oga began to take ballet very seriously. "I like the simplicity of ballet, the structure and the clear vocabulary," she says. "Dances that portray a story or have a message really drew me in. One of my favorite parts of a story ballet is diving into the role and becoming the character, putting it in my perspective."

In California, Oga studied with Victor and Tatiana Kasatsky and Maxim Tchernychev. Her teachers encouraged her to enter competitions, which she says broadened her outlook and fed her love of performing in front of an audience. Though highly motivated, she says she came to realize that winning medals wasn't everything. "Honestly, I feel like the times I got close and didn't place gave me perspective, made me realize being a dancer doesn't define you and helped me become the person and the dancer I am today."

At 15, Oga was a semifinalist at the Prix de Lausanne, resulting in a "life-changing" scholarship to the San Francisco Ballet School. There she trained with two of her most influential teachers, Tina LeBlanc and Patrick Armand. "She came in straightaway with strong basics," Armand recalls, "and working with her for two years, I realized how clever she is. She's super-smart, thoughtful, driven, always working."

She became a company apprentice in 2016. Then came the disappointing news—she was let go a few months later. Pushing 5' 2", she was simply too short for the company's needs, she was told. "It was really, really hard," says Oga. "I felt like I was on a good track, so to be let go was very shocking, especially since my height was not something I could improve or change."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere on her right leg with her arms in a loose high fifth position and her face looking over her left shoulder towards the camera. She wears a light blue tutu, pink tights and pointe shoes, and a rhinestone tiara and smiles regally with closed lips.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Moving On and Up

Ironically, Oga's height proved an advantage in auditioning for Cincinnati Ballet, which was looking for a talented partner for some of their shorter men. She joined the company in 2016, was quickly promoted to soloist, and became a principal dancer for the 2017–18 season, garnering major roles like Swanilda and Juliet during her three years with the company. "There were times I felt insignificant and insecure, like I don't deserve this," Oga says about these early opportunities. "But I was mostly thrilled to be put in those shoes."

She was also thriving in contemporary work, like choreographer-in-residence Jennifer Archibald's MYOHO. Archibald cites her warmth, playfulness and sensitivity, adding, "There's also a powerful presence about her, and I was amazed at how fast she was at picking up choreography, able to find the transitions quickly. She's definitely a special talent. Boston Ballet will give her more exposure on a national level."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere crois\u00e9 on her right leg, with her right arm out to the side and her left hand grazing her left shoulder. She smiles happily towards the camera, her black hair blowing in the breeze, and wears a blue leotard, black-and-white ombre tutu, and skin-colored pointe shoes.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

That was Oga's plan. She knew going in that Cincinnati was more stepping-stone than final destination. She had her sights on a bigger company with a broader repertoire, and Boston Ballet seemed ideal.

As she continues to spread her wings at the company, Oga has developed a seemingly effortless artistic partnership with one of Boston Ballet's most dynamic male principals, Derek Dunn, who Oga calls "a kind-hearted, open person, so supportive when I've been hard on myself. He's taught me to believe in myself and trust that I'm capable of doing whatever the choreography needs." The two have developed an easy bond in the studio she likens to "a good conversation, back and forth."

Dunn agrees. "I knew the first time we danced together we had a special connection," he says. "She really takes on the artistic side of a role, which makes the connection really strong when we're dancing onstage. It's like being in a different world."

He adds, "She came into the company and a lot was thrown at her, which could have been daunting. She handled it with such grace and confidence."

Derek Dunn, shirtless and in blue tights, lunges slightly on his right leg and holds Chisako Oga's hand as she balances on her left leg on pointe with her right leg flicking behind her. She wears a yellow halter-top leotard and they dance onstage in front of a bright orange backdrop.

Oga with Derek Dunn in Helen Pickett's Petal

Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet

Perspective in a Pandemic

The pair were heading into Boston Ballet's busy spring season when the pandemic hit. "It was really a bummer," Oga says. "I was really looking forward to Swan Lake, Bella Figura, some new world premieres. When we found out the whole season was canceled, it was hard news to take in."

But she quickly determined to make the most of her time out of the studio and physically rest her body. "All the performances take a toll. Of course, I did stretches and exercised, but we never give ourselves enough time to rest as dancers."

She also resumed college courses toward a second career. Oga is one of many Boston Ballet dancers taking advantage of a special partnership with Northeastern University to help them earn bachelor's degrees. Focusing on finance and accounting, Oga upped her classes in economics, algebra, business and marketing. She also joined Boston Ballet's Color Our Future Mentoring Program to raise awareness and support diversity, equity and inclusion. "I am trying to have my voice inspire the next generation," she says.

Wearing stretch jeans, a flowy white shirt, black leather jacket and black suede high-heeled boots, Chisako Oga sits in a white chair and stretches her left leg up with pointed toes. Her right leg hangs over the side of the chair and she tilts her head right with a huge, happy smile.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

One pandemic silver lining has been spending more time with her husband, Grand Rapids Ballet dancer James Cunningham. The two met at Cincinnati Ballet, dancing together in Adam Hougland's Cut to the Chase just after Oga's arrival, and got married shortly before her move to Boston. Cunningham took a position in Grand Rapids, so they've been navigating a long-distance marriage ever since. They spend a lot of time texting and on FaceTime, connecting in person during layoffs. "It's really hard," Oga admits, but adds, "We are both very passionate about the art form, so it's easy to support each other's goals."

Oga's best advice for young dancers? "Don't take any moment for granted," she says without hesitation. "It doesn't matter what rank you are, just do everything to the fullest—people will see the hard work you put in. Don't settle for anything less. Knowing [yourself] is also very important, not holding yourself to another's standards. No two paths are going to be the same."

And for the foreseeable future, Oga's path is to live life to the fullest, inside and outside ballet. "The pandemic put things in perspective. Dancing is my passion. I want to do it as long as I can, but it's only one portion of my life. I truly believe a healthy balance between social and work life is good for your mental health and helps me be a better dancer."

chisako oga boston ballet cincinnati ballet cover story
Erica Raver in rehearsals with Texas Ballet Theatre. Dai Jiyan, Courtesy Tulle Box

After An Injury Sidelined Her Career, Erica Raver Started Her Own Ballet Subscription-Box Business

There seems to be subscription boxes for everything these days from health and beauty, to pet care, wine and even calligraphy. Now ballet is no exception. Tulle Box, a new subscription box of ballet goodies, launched on April 5 and brings together various products to care for dancers both in and out of the studio.

The company was founded by Erica Raver, a former apprentice with Rochester City Ballet. After resigning from her apprenticeship in January 2020 due to a recurring knee injury, Raver was looking for ways to stay connected to her passion for dance. She came up with the idea for Tulle Box that November and just three months later, Raver was creating her boxes.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
tulle box erica raver subscription boxes for ballet ballet subscription box career moves
tulle box
Matthew Holler

Yoga Flow Your Way to Better Port de Bras

Some ballet dancers think yoga is boring, or just isn't for them. Shelby Elsbree wants to convince you otherwise. "Yoga is an extraordinary physical and mental supplement to your dance training," says the former Royal Danish Ballet and Boston Ballet dancer, and current yoga teacher to companies including New York City Ballet. She adds that it's actually easier to do yoga incorrectly than trained dancers might assume. Read on to clean up your flow—and score more fluid, controlled port de bras, to boot.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
yoga cross-training port de bras shelby elsbree arm strengthening your best body
your best body

