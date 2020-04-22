Justin Peck's Rotunda. Erin Baiano, courtesy NYCB

The Music, Books and TV Shows Getting Sara Mearns Through Quarantine

Lauren Wingenroth For Dance Magazine
Apr 22, 2020

Sara Mearns is usually everywhere. If she's not dancing with her home company, New York City Ballet, she's working on musical theater projects with her husband Joshua Bergasse, commissioning work from downtown choreographers, embodying modern masters like Cunningham and Duncan, collaborating with hip-hop artists or guesting at the opera.

And when she's not dancing, she's known to be out and about experiencing other art forms—from classical music to theater to visual art.

Now, like all of us, Mearns' world has shrunk to her apartment. (Though you can still catch her dancing as part of NYCB's digital spring season.) But true to form, she's still knee-deep in all things dance and culture.

We talked to Mearns about everything that's getting her through quarantine for our "For Your Entertainment" series:

Music:

"Anything that gives me peace. I have been listening to the Berlin Philharmonic's free online concerts almost every day. I am a huge classical music fan and go very often to Carnegie Hall, so to have the Berlin Phil playing in my home is a dream.

"I listen to a fitness playlist on Apple Music for my workouts, and I like Philip Glass, Jóhann Jóhannsson, Maurice Emmanuel, Ólafur Arnalds and Jean-Michel Blais."

Online Dance Classes:

"I am taking Cunningham class almost every day on their live Instagram feed. I am also taking classes by Lynne Charles, Gonzalo Garcia, Darla Hoover, Olga Kostritzky, Petrusjka Broholm, Jock Soto and many more. I am trying to focus on pure technique right now, the bare basics, which is really the hardest thing to do."

Books: 

"Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens and Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks. I'm a hopeless romantic and I love stories that take place in the South or the Carolinas."

Dance Content: 

"I'm not diving too deeply into much content, to be honest. But I am going to watch my amazing company's digital spring season! I feel so lucky to be part of something that millions of people will be able to watch. I think it's truly remarkable what NYCB is doing for the dance community."

Podcasts: 

"The NYCB podcast is awesome!"

TV: 

"What am I not watching!? 'The Outsider,' 'Veep,' my usuals, which are 'Schitt's Creek' and 'The Great British Baking Show.' I binged 'Formula 1' on Netflix. Oh, also 'Making the Cut,' 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and 'Homeland.' "

Instagram:

"@successfoundation, @mytherapistsays, @sarcasm_only, @theellenshow, @j.rowdy, @jessicavosk, @nygovcuomo. They make me laugh, and keep me inspired and happy."

Movies:

"The Report on Amazon Prime. I love movies that are based off of actual events."

YouTube: 

"Megan Fairchild's interviews! She is just such a good interviewer and has very interesting people involved."

sara mearns for your entertainment quarantine

Latest Posts

Lauren Cuthbertson as Hermione in Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale. Johan Persson, Courtesy ROH.

The Royal Ballet's Lauren Cuthbertson on Her Quarantine Routine and the Upcoming Stream of "The Winter's Tale"

In a whirlwind 36 hours in mid-March, Royal Ballet principal dancer Lauren Cuthbertson performed Aurora in the Mariinsky Ballet's production of The Sleeping Beauty, then returned to England and went into coronavirus lockdown in a house outside London. She told Pointe how she is staying fit—mentally and physically—during quarantine, and shared insight into the role of Hermione in Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale, which the Royal Ballet will stream online in May 1 on its YouTube channel.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
the royal ballet the winter's tale online ballet performances streamed ballet performances christopher wheeldon coronavirus covid-19 lauren cuthbertson
lauren cuthbertson
Getty Images

Scared Your Company Might Close? These Artists Have Been Through It, And Have Some Advice

One of the most difficult parts of this pandemic is coming to terms with the fact that, not only are almost all artists out of work right now, for some, the work won't be there any more when the world opens back up: not all dance companies and businesses will make it through to the other end of this crisis.

Of course, people are doing everything possible to avoid that fate. But fears of folding are, understandably, creating major anxiety right now. To gain some perspective, Dance Magazine spoke to a few artists who've been through company closures in the past, and proven just how resilient dance artists can be.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
alicia graf mack jon bond company closings job loss coronavirus chanel dasilva hope stone dance jane weiner amy pearl cedar lake contemporary ballet dance theatre of harlem trey mcintyre project
coronavirus
www.youtube.com

#TBT: Marie-Agnès Gillot in "Giselle" (2006)

In this 2006 clip of Myrtha's entrance in Giselle, former Paris Opéra Ballet étoile Marie-Agnès Gillot gives an other-worldly performance that is chilling, ethereal and technically sublime. Her footwork throughout the solo is mesmerizing, and it receives full attention thanks to her Romantic tutu. Her boureés are soft and undulating, and gentle pas de basques precede each piqué.

One of the most stunning moments is at 1:24, in which Gillot presents her foot in an effacé line. My ballet mistress in college, who had a flair for drama, always referred to any ballet position executed to its fullest, precisist and most gorgeous expression as the step "of death," and here Gillot defines the "tendu of death." As the tempo picks up, Gillot channels Myrtha's iciness with strong, direct energy through her willowy limbs. Her staccato head movements and steely jetés in the final allégro section warn that the wilis are creatures that should not be messed with. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!



giselle myrtha marie-agnès gillot paris opéra ballet #tbt throwback thursday
marie-agnès gillot

Editors' Picks